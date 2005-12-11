Kesungguhan TPT MUI

Ketika pemerintah meminta Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI) membentuk Tim Penanggulangan Terorisme (TPT), jelas yang dimaksud bukanlah agar tim itu menanggulangi terorisme secara fisik, misalnya menggerebek barak latihan atau menangkapi para tersangka teroris. Sebab, selain MUI pasti tak sanggup melakukannya, itu merupakan wewenang aparat keamanan.
Bidang tugas TPT MUI tentulah aspek-aspek ide dan ideologi dari aksi terorisme. Jadi jelas ada asumsi bahwa segala bentuk aksi terorisme dimulai dari ide, lalu ide itu disebarluaskan lewat aneka sarana komunikasi (ceramah langsung maupun lewat radio dan televisi, selebaran, artikel koran dan majalah, video CD, internet, dan sebagainya). Dalam hal ini yang dimaksud pun jelas pula, yakni ide atau ideologi yang bersumber dari ajaran agama (Islam).
Fakta bahwa MUI bersedia menerima mandat itu menunjukkan MUI pun meyakini asumsi yang sama, yaitu bahwa memang benar cikal-bakal aksi-aksi terorisme itu adalah ide atau ideologi yang bersumber dari ajaran agama. Jika MUI tidak memegang keyakinan serupa, tentu ia tak akan mau menerima mandat dari pemerintah tersebut.
Dengan cakupan dan patokan kerja yang serba-jelas begitu, tentu TPT MUI pun dapat menjalankan tugasnya dengan jelas pula. TPT MUI dengan demikian, misalnya, harus juga mencermati apa yang berlangsung setiap hari, atau setiap Jumat, di mimbar-mimbar khotbah ataupun pelbagai forum pengajian oleh macam-macam kelompok.
Khususnya yang selama ini dikenal gemar menggelorakan sentimen-sentimen intoleransi, baik terhadap penganut agama lain, terhadap sesama muslim yang pandangannya mereka anggap sesat, terhadap kegiatan-kegiatan yang mereka pandang tak sesuai dengan ajaran Islam (menurut versi yang mereka yakini) sehingga harus dihancurkan; juga terhadap mereka yang ingin menerapkan aturan-aturan hukum publik yang bertentangan dengan Konstitusi Negara Hukum Indonesia.
TPT MUI perlu mencermati semua itu, sebab hal-hal tersebut turut berperan dalam ikut membangun iklim kekerasan, semangat untuk menyerang pihak lain, kalaupun belum tentu menjadi penyebab langsung (casus belli) aksi terorisme. Dengan kata lain, semua hal tersebut juga berada dalam satu garis sentimen yang sama.
Dalam spektrum terorisme, pengeboman hanyalah ujung ekstremnya, sedangkan ucapan dan tindakan-tindakan sebelumnya adalah semacam prakondisi yang kemudian menuju arah yang logis berupa terorisme dalam segala bentuknya.
Ringkasnya: TPT MUI jangan hanya berkonsentrasi pada wacana ataupun tindakan yang diduga sebagai penyebab langsung aksi terorisme, misalnya berupa “pelurusan” terhadap konsep jihad, yang selama ini diasumsikan disalahpahami atau diselewengkan oleh mereka yang menggencarkan terorisme.
TPT MUI harus bersedia membuka mata dan bersikap realistis terhadap rentangan tindakan dalam spektrum terorisme, yang bentuknya pun bermacam-macam, sebagaimana telah dirumuskan dengan jelas oleh hukum negara-negara di seluruh dunia, termasuk Indonesia.
Hasil kerja TPT MUI tidak akan memuaskan jika ia hanya terpaku pada ujung ekstremnya, yaitu terorisme sebagaimana dipahami secara populer, yaitu aksi pengeboman, lebih khusus lagi: bom bunuh-diri.
Mandat pemerintah kepada TPT MUI itu menunjukkan kepercayaan pemerintah yang besar bahwa MUI mampu untuk turut menanggulangi terorisme, sebagaimana dikukuhkan dalam nama tim itu.
Mayoritas umat Islam pun tentu menaruh harapan serupa, mengingat kelompok-kelompok teroris itu hanya minoritas sangat kecil. Kini, sepenuhnya tergantung MUI. Akankah ia bersedia untuk sungguh-sungguh membuktikan kepercayaan dan harapan itu?
