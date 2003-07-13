Ketika Agama Menjelma Bencana

Demikian tesis utama yang diusung Charles Kimball dalam bukunya, When Religion Becomes Evil (2003). Menurutnya, ketika dipersepsi, dipahami, dan dimanifestasikan dengan cara yang salah, agama memiliki potensi untuk menjelma menjadi iblis yang menebarkan angkara murka.
Agama bukan lagi sesuatu yang diyakini manusia sebagai garda depan penjaga ketertiban di muka bumi. Sebaliknya agama justru memunculkan polemik, kericuhan, dan pertikaian di antara umat manusia.
Apa dan bagaimana pun ajaran tiap agama, ketika perilaku para pemeluk agama cenderung ke arah kekerasan dan pengrusakan dalam interaksinya dengan sesama; ketika orang-orang di sekitarnya merana dan meradang oleh sikap para pemeluk agama; dan ketika sikap apatis lebih ditonjolkan di atas penderitaan orang lain, maka pada saat itulah penyimpangan atas ajaran agama terjadi.
Ada lima tanda penyimpangan yang menunjukkan kapan sebuah agama menjelma bencana. Penyimpangan itu selalu ada ketika agama bermetamorfosis menjadi semacam makhluk buas pengganggu kedamaian. Sebenarnya, jika agama masih tetap di atas jalur semula dan sejalan dengan sumber autentiknya, niscaya ia akan secara aktif membongkar penyimpangan ini.
Tanda pertama, absolute truth claims. Klaim kebenaran mutlak merupakan efek utama dari elemen fundamental pada setiap agama. Ghalibnya, agama mengajarkan doktrin keabsolutan kebenaran kepada para pengikutnya. Tapi yang amat disayangkan adalah bahwa agama menerapkan standar-ganda (double-standard) dalam memahami kehidupan keberagamaan.
Standar yang dipakai untuk memahami agama sendiri adalah standar ideal, yang menurut J. D’Adamo diyakini bersifat konsisten dan berisi kebenaran-kebenaran yang tanpa kesalahan sama sekali, bersifat lengkap dan final, satu-satunya jalan kebenaran, dan seluruh kebenaran tersebut diklaim benar-benar asli dari Tuhan. Sedangkan standar yang dipakai dalam menilai agama lain sepenuhnya terbalik. Agama lain dianggap salah, sesat, bahkan kafir.
Hal ini tidak akan menimbulkan permasalahan pelik apabila tidak berimplikasi pada hubungan interaktif umat beragama. Merupakan paradoks jika para pemeluk agama selalu bicara tentang kerukunan dan keharmonisan antarumat beragama, tetapi di balik itu memperlihatkan wajah sinis dalam penilaiannya terhadap agama lain. Ideologi klaim kebenaran mutlak yang berimbas pada sikap standar-gandaterbukti telah menciptakan suasana chaos yang tiada henti dalam sejarah kehidupan manusia.
Kedua, blind obedience. Yaitu sikap taqlid al-a’ma atau immitation dalam istilah Ziauddin Sardar (2003). Ketaatan buta mengesampingkan akal sehat dan sikap kritis dalam memahami ajaran agama. Menurut Abdul Karim Soroush (2000), sikap ketaatan buta mencampuradukkan antara “agama” dengan “pemahaman agama”.
Sikap ketaatan buta menjebak pemeluk agama dalam rongga doktrinasi yang tidak benar dan membuat mereka lupa akan fitrahnya sebagai makhluk sosial. Pada titik puncak, sifat ketaatan buta melahirkan individu-individu yang lebih menghambakan diri pada ajaran agama dan bukan kepada Tuhan. Mereka juga akhirnya bersikap asosial, menarik diri dari kemungkinan dialog dengan masyarakat, dan lebih parah lagi, sentimen kepada pemeluk keyakinan lain.
Ketiga, establishing the “ideal” time, membangun masa ideal. Aplikasinya bisa beragam. Pemeluk agama Yahudi ingin menjadikan tafsir kitab suci sebagai ketegasan Tuhan dengan mendirikan negara Israel dan menguasai Jerussalem. Gerakan Kristen di Amerika, the Moral Majority and Christian Coalition, berniat memberlakukan ajaran Tuhan sebagai hukum positif yang menjamin keteraturan hidup manusia.
Dan orang muslim memiliki fantasi utopis untuk mewujudkan kembali masa keemasan berupa negara Islam. Menurut Kimball, agama akan rentan manipulasi dan menjadi sangat berbahaya apabila pemeluknya merasa menjadi wakil Tuhan di muka bumi, lalu berusaha merumuskan gagasan struktur ideal tentang negara atas nama titah langit, padahal secara de facto pelaksanaannya tergantung pada ijtihad manusia.
Keempat, the end justifies the means. Tujuan akhir membenarkan cara apa pun. Dalam usaha menggapai cita-cita mewujudkan masa ideal, pemeluk agama acapkali menghalalkan segala metode bahkan yang destruktif sekalipun.
Tidak peduli dengan hak masyarakat sekitar atau persoalan lingkungan. Bagi Kimball, seharusnya ada keseimbangan antara sarana dan tujuan. Pengamalan ajaran secara utuh tentu tidak akan menjustifikasi cara yang berseberangan dengan petunjuk agama.
Tanda terakhir, declaring holy war. Mengobarkan semangat “perang suci” adalah salah satu cara yang salah tapi dibenarkan untuk mencapai tujuan. Preseden paling mencolok diperlihatkan oleh umat Kristiani dan Islam. Konfrontasi berdarah kedua pemeluk agama ini selama bertahun-tahun khususnya yang terabadikan dalam sejarah Perang Salib memberikan pelajaran bagaimana ganasnya agama ketika berubah menjadi kekuatan jahat.
Dalam Islam, doktrin declaring holy war terwujud berupa konsep tentang jihad yang ditafsirkan secara semena-mena sebagai agresi tanpa batas atas nama Tuhan melawan pemeluk agama lain. Sedangkan rujukan perang suci Kristen bersumber kepada doktrin Perang Adil pada mula kekuasaan Constantine dan Perang Salib yang diserukan oleh Paus Urban II.
Karya Karen Armstrong, The Battle for God (2000), menyimpulkan, rusaknya agama yang ditandai dengan deklarasi perang sucimerupakan akibat dari adanya kelompok fundamentalis dalam Islam, Kristen, dan Yahudi. Mereka memiliki satu karakter umum, yaitu sikap fanatisme berlebihan dalam beragama. Gagasan tentang perang suci selalu dapat ditemukan dalam kelompok pemeluk agama yang fundamentalis.
Tak dapat dipungkiri, fenomena kehidupan beragama di dunia telah banyak menunjukkan tanda-tanda akan kerusakannya. Ini bukan berarti bahwa agama lebih potensial menimbulkan bencana. Agama tetap saja merupakan sesuatu yang bebas nilai dan netral. Ibarat sebuah koin, agama memiliki dua sisi muka: kebaikan dan keburukan sekaligus.
Apakah agama akan menjadi kekuatan penjaga kedamaian atau penyebar hawa kegelapan, sepenuhnya tergantung pada siapa pemeluknya dan bagaimana ia memperlakukan agama tersebut. Jika pemeluk agama pada dasarnya memiliki sikap dan itikad baik, niscaya ia akan memahami ajaran dengan cara yang baik pula.
Kebalikannya, jika pemeluk agama bersifat iri, dengki, pemarah, dan tidak toleran terhadap sesama, maka dapat dipastikan pada saat itulah agama sedikit demi sedikit menjelma bencana.
