Khawarij Modern

IslamLib – Teror bermula dari kepala, turun ke tangan, dan jatuh di bumi. Ada orang-orang yang membayangkan bahwa seluruh dunia memusuhi dirinya, dan karena itu ia harus membangun benteng, melindungi diri dari serangan.
Itulah yang disebut dengan siege mentality, mentalitas bertahan karena merasa dikepung oleh ancaman dari kiri kanan. Dalam keadaan seperti itu, bahasa kemarahan akan tampak lebih menonjol. Sikap bersahabat kepada yang “lain” akan dianggap sebagai kelemahan, kelembekan, karena itu haruslah dijauhi.
Sa’duddin Ibrahim, Direktur Pusat Ibnu Khaldun untuk Studi Pembangunan, Kairo, menulis sebuah kolom menarik di koran berbahasa Arab yang terbit di London, Al Hayat, 10/9/2004 yang lalu. Ia menulis, dalam artikel berjudul “Al Islamiyyun al-‘Arab Dhidd al-‘Alam” (Kaum Islamis Arab versus Dunia), bahwa ada gejala yang sungguh mengkhawatirkan: kaum Islamis Arab melakukan sejumlah tindakan kekerasan, menebar teror, di mana-mana, mulai dari Chechnya, Kashmir, Indonesia, Thailand, Pakistan, dan Afghanistan.
Dalam waktu yang tak lebih dari seminggu (sejak 30/8 hingga 5/9, 2004), kaum Islamis Arab mengklaim telah melakukan sejumlah tindakan kekerasan: menyembelih 12 warga Nepal (yang kemudian menimbulkan aksi balas dendam di Nepal sendiri), meledakkan dua pesawat penumpang komersial milik Rusia (100 orang lebih meninggal dalam tragedi itu), dan terakhir menyandera siswa sekolah dasar di Beslan, Rusia.
Tak kurang dari 200 orang menjadi korban penyanderaan itu dalam aksi penyelamatan yang dilakukan oleh pasukan Rusia. Yang menarik: di antara penyandera yang terbunuh, ada 10 orang berkebangsaan Arab.
Kita semua tahu, organisasi yang selama ini dianggap sebagai “bandar” teror di berbagai negara, Tandzim al-Qa’idah atau lebih dikenal sebagai al-Qaidah, didirikan dan dipimpin oleh seorang milyarder berasal dari Saudi Arabia, Usamah bin Ladin.
Pertanyaan kita: kenapa ini semua terjadi? Kenapa negeri-negeri Arab seperti menjadi pengekspor kaum radikal-ektremis di mana-mana? Adakah ini semua berkait dengan Islam, agama yang tanah kelahirannya ada di Arab?
Saya kira, umat Islam harus berani melakukan kritik-diri yang radikal, serta mengakui dengan terus-terang jika ada “borok” yang bersarang di tubuhnya. Barangsiapa mempelajari sejarah perkembangan gerakan-gerakan Islam modern, akan tahu bahwa kisah hubungan antara Islam, ideologi kekerasan, dan terorisme bukanlah sesuatu yang aneh.
Salah satu titik balik penting dalam sejarah gerakan Islam modern adalah munculnya tokoh bernama Sayyid Qutb, ideolog gerakan al-Ikhwan al-Muslimun di Mesir. Inilah ideolog Muslim pertama yang “memasak” tafsiran tentang jihad sebagai ajaran ofensif, bukan defensif (baca: jihad difa’i), yang kemudian dipakai oleh pelbagai kelompok Islam untuk membenarkan penggunaan kekerasan atas musuh-musuh Islam.
Dulu, di zaman klasik, ada kelompok Khawarij yang begitu radikal dan mudah sekali mengkafirkan musuh-musuhnya. Kelompok-kelompok Islam modern yang memakai pendekatan teroretis adalah Khawarij modern.
Janganlah tertipu bahwa orang-orang yang melakukan pemboman di Bali, hotel JW Marriot dan bom Kuningan adalah orang-orang yang semata-mata “marah” pada orang-orang yang mereka anggap sebagai “musuh Islam”. Mereka mempunyai tafsiran keagamaan yang radikal, bahkan mereka adalah orang-orang yang secara ibadah agama sangat saleh.
Tetapi, sebagaimana dikatakan oleh Sa’duddin Ibrahim, mereka ini lebih banyak membahayakan Islam ketimbang membawa manfaat. Mereka, dengan tafsirannya itu, telah mengubah citra Islam dari agama perdamaian, menjadi agama teror, persis seperti orang-orang Khawarij di zaman klasik dulu.
