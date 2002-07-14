Konflik Metafisik

IslamLib – Mengurai tema besar bertajuk fundamentalisme agama, sebenarnya tak harus membuat kening kita berkerut. Tak perlu pula mata kita memicing untuk sekadar tahu makna kata yang kini membuat negeri Paman Sam mengidap penyakit “paranoid nasional.”
Bagi pemerintah Amerika Serikat, fundamentalisme memang menjadi momok, lebih nggegirisi ketimbang rudal berhulu ledak nuklir. Kamis, 4 Juli lalu, hari kemerdekaan Amerika yang sepantasnya dirayakan dengan sukacita harus disaput dengan kecemasan karena waswas kaum fundamentalis akan melancarkan aksi seheboh tragedi 11 September.
Fundamentalisme sebenarnya merupakan fenomena “orang bercakap-cakap di pojok ruangan.” Mereka mengalami deprivasi relatif, dan mengidap gejala lari dari kebebasan, untuk meminjam istilah Erich Fromm. Ada rasa damai dan kesejukan hati ketika hidup dalam enclave atau ghetto-ghetto mereka sendiri.
Sebaliknya, ada perasaan terancam bila bergaul dengan komunitas di luar mereka. Dengan “bercakap-cakap” di sudut ruangan, kelompok ini merasa terjaga dan terpelihara “keimanan” mereka serta merasa sebagai senasib dan sepenanggungan sebagai pihak tertindas dan teraniaya.
Inilah bentuk eskapisme di mana komunitas-komunitas kecil yang terpisah dari masyarakat luar itu dipalangi dengan —apa yang disebut Emmanuel Sivan— group dan grid. Group berguna untuk menegaskan komitmen terhadap kelompok sedang grid berguna untuk menyensor interaksi sosial anggota dengan orang di luar komunitas.
Sivan menyebutnya sebagai enclave culture (Saya kurang tahu terjemahan kata enclave yang tepat). Semakin sedikit interaksi sosialnya (grid), dan makin besar komitmennya terhadap komunitas (group), maka semakin “bagus” komunitas itu berkembang.
Sikap defensif dan resisten terhadap dunia luar dan pandangan yang bersifat inward looking bertujuan untuk melindungi identitas kelompok dan pengaruh dari dunia luar yang dianggap najis dan penuh dosa.
Untuk merawat sterilisasi kelompok, diterapkan pola pengkaderan yang berjenjang (hierarki) dengan memakai stelsel aktif dan sistem sel yang kuat dengan kohesivitas yang ketat antaranggota. Sistem pembelahan sel yang mirip multilevel marketing dipakai untuk menggelembungkan anggota kelompok.
Cobalah simak Mike Bray, pembom klinik aborsi di Amerika, atau David Koresh, pemimpin Branch Davidian dari Waco Texas yang menitahkan para pengikutnya untuk membakar diri dan juga pengikut Aum Shinrikyo yang menaburkan gas beracun sarin di stasiun kereta bawah tanah Tokyo tahun 1995.
Meski berbeda-beda latar belakang dan agama, tapi sebelumnya mereka punya kecenderungan sama: ekslusif dan menutup diri dari luar. Tesis Mark Juergensmeyer, sosiolog dari University of California, Santa Barbara yang terkenal dengan bukunya: Terror in the Mind of God: The Global Rise of Religious Violence (2000), tentang “perang kosmik” yang mengancam manusia beragama dengan segala bentuk kejahatan (evil) jadi menemukan pembenaran.
Osama bin Laden, misalnya, selalu melihat Amerika sebagai setan besar. “Dunia ini memang dalam kondisi perang, ”fatwa Osama untuk menegaskan adanya perang kosmik.
Pandangan dunia mereka beroposisi biner, hatta menyangkut masalah metafisik: iman dan kafir, malaikat dan dajal, kejahatan dan kebaikan dan lain-lain. Obsesi yang ingin mereka raih adalah bagaimana agar dunia juga menikmati “gaya hidup” mereka sekaligus membenarkan weltstanchauung yang mereka punya.
Fase Madinah 1400-an tahun yang lalu mereka jadikan sebagai eksemplar: sebuah anakronisme yang ingin ditegakkan di tengah modernitas. Asalkan tanpa kekerasan sebenarnya kita tak berhak untuk mencibirnya. Toh suatu saat mereka akan menghadapi suatu fakta bahwa dunia bukanlah sorga, bukan pula utopia.
