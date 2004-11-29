Konservatisme dan Islam Kaki Lima

Beberapa hari lalu saya diwawancara oleh SBS, salah satu stasiun radio terbesar di Australia. Saya dimintai komentar tentang hasil survey Freedom Institute (FI) baru-baru ini yang menyebutkan besarnya jumlah kaum muslim di Indonesia yang mendukung atau bersimpati kepada Islam radikal di Indonesia.
Hasil survei ini tentu saja mengejutkan banyak orang, apalagi masyarakat Australia, yang selama ini selalu dihibur dengan pernyataan bahwa mayoritas kaum muslim Indonesia moderat; kalaupun ada fenomena kekerasan yang mengatasnamakan Islam belakangan ini, itu hanyalah fenomena kecil saja, yang tidak mewakili masyarakat Muslim Indonesia secara umum.
Tapi, hasil survei itu benar-benar mengejutkan. Radikalisme Islam bukanlah fenomena minoritas. Benar bahwa para pelakukanya (orang-orang yang benar-benar aktif) hanyalah sekelompok kecil orang Islam saja, tapi dukungan dan simpati terhadap mereka, menurut survei itu, cukup banyak jumlahnya.
Dengan kata lain, radikalisme Islam –yakni model pemahaman Islam yang keras dan tak toleran– bukanlah masalah minoritas lagi, tapi benar-benar merepresentasikan jumlah besar (kalau bukan mayoritas) kaum muslim.
Yang juga mengkhawatirkan banyak orang dari survei itu adalah bahwa banyak dari pemimpin Islam yang selama ini dinilai liberal (atau moderat) ternyata tak cukup memperlihatkan keberhasilan mereka dalam mempengaruhi massa di bawahnya.
Organisasi-organisasi besar semacam NU dan Muhammadiyah memang selalu dipimpin oleh orang-orang moderat (dan juga liberal), tapi massa di bawahnya masih banyak yang konservatif dan anti terhadap pemikiran liberal.
Mengapa semua itu terjadi? Mengapa begitu banyak kaum muslim yang mendukung atau bersimpati dengan pemikiran Islam yang keras dan intoleran? Mengapa konservatisme Islam tumbuh subur di Indonesia? Dalam wawancara itu, pertanyaan-pertanyaan ini diajukan kepada saya.
Tentu saja, ada banyak jawaban untuk persoalan yang tidak sederhana itu. Tapi, di antara faktor penting yang bisa menjelaskan mengapa kecenderungan itu terjadi di Indonesia adalah sumber-sumber pemahaman Islam dan bagaimana sebagian besar kaum muslim memperoleh pemahaman tersebut.
Kita tahu bahwa sebagian besar kaum muslim di Indonesia bukanlah ahli agama dalam pengertian bahwa mereka dilatih dan dididik secara intensif dalam lingkungan agama.
Saya kira, mungkin kurang dari 2 persen jumlah orang Indonesia yang memiliki kemewahan untuk meneliti dan memahami ajaran agama mereka dengan benar. Yang saya maksud “dengan benar” di sini adalah mengkajinya dengan perangkat ilmiah yang obyektif dan sesuai dengan standar keserjanaan yang umum.
Sebagian besar informasi keagamaan kaum muslim di Indonesia diperoleh lewat apa yang saya sebut “kaki lima.” Yakni, tempat-tempat yang menyajikan ajaran dan doktrin Islam secara sederhana dan instan.
Islam kaki lima bisa ditemukan dalam mimbar-mibar khutbah di masjid, ceramah tujuh menit, kuliah keagamaan di TV dan radio, dan tempat-tempat lain di mana informasi tentang keislaman “diobral” secara murah dalam retorika-retorika keagamaan.
Sebagian besar orang yang datang ke mesjid atau yang mendengar ceramah-ceramah di TV atau radio, adalah orang yang tak memiliki kemewahan untuk merenung dan mencermati secara kritis apa yang dikatakan oleh para ustaz dan khatib.
Selain karena mereka tak punya perangkat ilmu untuk menilai itu, mereka tak punya waktu karena disibukkan dengan hal-hal lain yang menjadi profesi mereka. Alhasil, apa yang mereka dengar dari ustaz atau khatib di “gerai-gerai kaki lima” itu, adalah apa yang menjadi pandangan keagamaan mereka.
Sebagian besar informasi keislaman yang disampaikan para khatib dan ustaz di mimbar-mimbar keagamaan masih sangat konservatif. Hal ini terkait dengan sumber-sumber pengetahuan dari mana mereka mengakses informasi itu.
Kebanyakan buku atau pandangan yang menjadi rujukan mereka datang dari masa silam (seperti kitab kuning) di mana pandangan-pandangan konservatif mendominasi. Buku-buku fikih dan para ulama klasik yang hidup ratusan atau bahkan ribuan tahun silam, kerap dikutip dalam mimbar-mimbar itu. Versi pemahaman Islam seperti inilah yang kemudian dikonsumsi para kaum Muslim.
Dengan sosiologi pengetahuan seperti itu, saya tidak terkejut dengan hasil survei FI dan JIL. Seorang muslim yang ditanya, misalnya, apakah seorang perempuan boleh jadi presiden, atau apakah syariat Islam itu mesti ditegakkan di Indonesia, tak ada pilihan lain baginya kecuali merujuk versi Islam yang dia dapatkan lewat mimbar-mibar ceramah “kaki lima,” yang kebanyakan konservatif itu.
