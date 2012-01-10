Menghalau Radikalisme Agama di Sekolah

IslamLib – Sekolah adalah tempat anak-anak bertumbuh secara intelektual dan matang secara sosial. Di sekolah-sekolah publik, sekolah tak hanya dihuni satu kelompok; kelompok agama, kelompok etnik, dan kelompok sosial-ekonomi. Para siswa datang dari berbagai strata dan lapisan sosial-keagamaan. Di antara mereka, ada yang beragama Protestan, Katolik, Hindu, Budha, di samping Islam bahkan Konghucu dan berbagai jenis aliran kepercayaan lainnya.
Dengan demikian, sekolah memiliki peranan penting dalam proses pengolahan pluralitas menjadi pluralisme. Sekiranya pluralitas adalah fakta, maka prluralisme adalah kesadaran untuk menghargai perbedaan-perbedaaan itu. Bahwa seseorang tak boleh di-ekskomunikasi dan diisolasi karena yang bersangkutan menganut agama tertentu. Setiap orang punya hak dan bebas memilih suatu agama. Hak itu dijamin dan dilindungi konstitusi: UUD 1945.
Namun, belakangan muncul anomali dan deviasi. Sejumlah penelitian menunjukkan adanya kecenderungan radikalisasi agama di sekolah. Kerap diberitakan sejumlah media, sejumlah siswa sekolah menghilang tanpa sepengetahuan guru dan orang tuanya. Setelah dilacak ternyata mereka menjadi bagian dari gerakan Negara Islam Indonesia (NII). Kita tahu NII adalah salah satu gerakan yang terus memupuk dan mengkampanyekan berdirinya negara Islam seperti yang dikehendaki pendirinya, yaitu S.M Kartosoewirjo.
Dalam ideologi NII lantang dikatakan bahwa negara Indonesia adalah negara kafir, karena tak berdiri di atas fondasi al-Qur’an dan Hadits. Tak sedikit di antara mereka yang membolehkan pencurian karena harta warga negara Indonesia adalah harta fa’i atau ghanimah yang boleh diambil, dengan cara paksa seperti perampokan atau dengan cara penipuan. Bahkan, orang lain yang tak berbai’at dan tak mengakui NII dianggap kafir. Umat agama lain adalah ancaman.
Itu di sekolah publik yang didirikan dan dibiayai oleh negara. Belum lagi kalau kita bicara pembelajaran di lembaga pendidikan yang dikelola swasta yang jumlahnya jauh lebih banyak. Kelompok Islam Wahabi berideologi puritan sekaligus radikal terus mendirikan sejumlah pesantren. Tak kurang dari belasan pesantren yang telah dirintis kelompok Wahabi di Indonesia. Sebagaimana sekolah Wahabi di Arab Saudi, sejumlah pesantren Wahabi di Indonesia mengkampanyekan doktrin yang sama.
Mereka suka memusyrikkan dan mengkafirkan orang yang berbeda dengan ajaran Wahabi. Tak cukup hanya mengkafirkan dan memusyrikkan, jika suasana sosial-politik sudah pendukung, kelompok Wahabi tak ragu untuk menggunakan cara kekerasan di dalam mengubah pendirian orang Islam lain. Jalan kekerasan itu pernah dilakukan kelompok Wahabi Arab Saudi terhadap umat Islam lain yang dianggap menyimpang. Kelompok Wahabi tak hanya bengis kepada non-muslim, tapi juga keras kepada umat Islam sendiri yang non-Wahabi.
Bukan hanya kelompok Wahabi. Kita juga menyaksikan gelombang radikalisme itu dihentakkan kelompok-kelompok radikal Islam Indonesia asuhan Osama bin Laden, Abdullah Azzam, Ayman al-Zawahiri, dan lain-lain. Sebagaimana kaum Wahabi, mereka pun mendirikan sejumlah pesantren, para tokohnya banyak yang berperan sebagai muballigh/da’i di tengah masyarakat.
Bukan hanya orang tua yang datang ke pengajian tokoh-tokoh radikal Islam itu, melainkan justru sebagian besarnya adalah anak-anak muda tanggung yang biasanya masih dalam proses pencarian jati diri. Otak mereka dicuci untuk menghancurkan negeri sendiri. Anak-anak muda itu diberi pemahaman bahwa Indonesia adalah negara thagut yang wajib dibasmi. Pencucian otak berlangsung secara sistematis dan terstruktur dalam kurikulum pendidikan mereka. Bahkan, pesantren mereka tak hanya berperan sebagai ruang ajar radikalisme melainkan tempat latihan merakit dan meledakkan bom. Masih segar dalam ingatan, meledaknya bom di Ma’had Umar ibn Khattab, Bima Nusa Tenggara Barat, pada Senin 11 Juli 2011.
Sekolah telah berubah fungsi; dari lumbung pertumbuhan intelektualisme menjadi tempat persemaian mudigah radikalisme. Menghadapi itu, saya mengusulkan dua langkah. Pertama, pemerintah jangan ragu untuk mengintervensi sekolah-sekolah anti Pancasila, UUD 1945, dan negara bangsa. Pemerintah perlu memasukkan mata pelajaran pendidikan kewarga-negaraan ke semua jenjang sekolah di Indonesia, mulai dari TK sampai Perguruan Tinggi.
Sejak dini, anak-anak didik kita perlu mendapatkan asupan pengetahuan tentang, misalnya, (a) kenapa kita menempuh jalan demokrasi dan bukan teokrasi; (b) kenapa Indonesia tak menjadi negara agama melainkan negara yang bertumpu pada Pancasila; (c) kenapa seluruh warga negara berkedudukan sama; yang satu tak lebih unggul dari yang lain karena faktor agama yang dianutnya.
Kedua, kontrol wali murid terhadap sekolah sangat diperlukan. Orang tua tak boleh “pasrah-bongkokan” pada sekolah. Mereka perlu tahu tentang jenis-jenis mata pelajaran sang anak dan siapa pengajarnya. Bagaimana pandangan sekolah tersebut tentang negara Indonesia, umat berbeda agama-keyakinan, dan perempuan. Bahkan, secara lebih khusus, wali murid perlu mengetahui tentang siapa pengajar-dosen agamanya [menyangkut latar belakang pendidikan dan keluarga dari yang bersangkutan]. Dengan menjadi orang tua yang proaktif dan kritis, maka anak-anak kita tak akan salah asuhan. Sebab, tak sedikit anak-anak yang unggul di bidang fisika dan kimia, tapi di tangan guru agama fundamentalis bisa menjadi anak fundamentalis bahkan teroris. Na’udzu billah.
Dua langkah ini diajukan sebagai upaya untuk menghalau radikalisme agama yang tumbuh subur di sekolah-sekolah Indonesia belakangan ini.
