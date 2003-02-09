Menjawab Terorisme dengan Islam Warna-Warni

Saya bersama Ari A. Perdana, peneliti ekonomi dari CSIS, mendapat kesempatan berkunjung ke Jepang, bulan lalu. Kunjungan itu dalam rangka menghadiri program Global Youth Exchange (GYE) 2003, program tahunan yang diadakan Kementerian Luar Negeri Jepang. Kegiatan ini diikuti 35 peserta dari 26 negara.
Topik yang dipilih adalah Asia-ASEAN and International Community. Ini sejalan dengan Tahun Kerja Sama Jepang-ASEAN yang dicanangkan pemerintah Jepang untuk tahun 2003.
Seperti biasa, pemerintah Jepang memberikan kesempatan kepada peserta untuk memperlihatkan kebudayaan, tradisi, dan warisan sejarahnya yang sangat mereka banggakan. Tradisi dan modernitas yang tak terpisahkan melahirkan negara Jepang yang maju seperti sekarang ini.
Selama dua minggu, kami berinteraksi secara intensif dengan semua peserta: berbagi informasi tentang kondisi negara masing-masing, bergelut dan berdebat pendapat lewat cara pandang kita melihat semua masalah yang terjadi di dunia ini. Agar lebih intensif, peserta dibagi menjadi tiga kelompok. Ada tiga isu yang dibahas: kerja sama regional di bidang ekonomi, keamanan, serta kebudayaan.
Masing-masing kelompok terlibat dalam diskusi intensif seputar tiga tema tersebut. Kalau Ari A. Perdana mengambil isu ekonomi -karena memang bidangnya di situ- saya memilih isu keamanan dengan tema spesifiknya tentang terorisme. Tema yang menjadi hangat di negeri kita setelah tragedi Bali, Oktober tahun lalu. Apalagi, saya punya misi; ingin membantu menghilangkan citra terorisme pada Islam.
Tak hanya tentang terorisme. Apalagi untuk Jepang, sebagai penyelenggara, isu ini tak terlalu penting karena tak terkait langsung dengan negaranya. Banyak persoalan keamanan yang dihadapi Jepang, terutama masalah Korut dan China. Kata Summit Mandal, teman dari Malaysia yang sekarang sedang riset di Kyoto University, kebijakan luar negeri Jepang khususnya tentang terorisme akan manut dengan Amerika Serikat.
Kebetulan, pikir saya, sebagai peserta yang mewakili Indonesia, saya perlu menjelaskan apa yang terjadi di negara kita. Syukur-syukur, ini akan mempengaruhi cara pandang mereka tentang definisi terorisme.
Perlu diakui, sekarang ini agak susah menemukan definisi terorisme yang diterima semua pihak. Bila mengikuti definisi terorisme versi Amerika Serikat yang sekarang sedang berjalan, terorisme lebih terkait dengan Islam radikal atau militan atau apalah namanya. Akhirnya, terorisme sendiri menjadi identik dengan Islam. Karena mayoritas rakyat kita muslim, tentu saja kita kena bidikan itu.
Apalagi setelah terjadinya tragedi Bali dan adanya penangkapan pelaku yang melakukan pengeboman itu serta indikasi kuat adanya jaringan Jamaah Islamiyah. Semua peserta meyakini bahwa Indonesia merupakan sarang teroris.
Malah ada seorang peserta yang bilang Indonesia adalah negara teroris. Memang, untuk kenyataan itu, saya susah mengelaknya. Namun, saya dengan agak ngotot menerangkan kondisi umat Islam di negeri kita: warna- warni, tak cuma satu.
Saya bilang, teroris memang ada di negara kita. Tapi, jangan digebyah uyah bahwa Indonesia adalah sarang teroris, apalagi negara teroris. Pernyataan itu mengabaikan kondisi mayoritas umat Islam di Indonesia.
Kalangan yang disebut sebagai teroris itu hanya segelintir orang dibanding umat Islam yang moderat dan toleran yang berjumlah jutaan orang. Bahkan yang mayoritas ini pun mengutuk para teroris yang memakai cara-cara kekerasan dengan legitimasi agama.
Saya menekankan, harus ada pemisahan yang tegas antara terorisme dan Islam. Dalam Islam pun, tak semua yang radikal, fundamentalis, atau militan adalah teroris. Teroris ya teroris.
Terorisme terdefinisi karena cara-caranya yang menghalalkan segala cara dengan pemaksaan dan kekerasan yang mengakibatkan banyak korban. Dan itu tak cuma di Islam. Ada pada semua agama bila agama “salah” dipahami dan dilakoni ajarannya.
Agak susah memang menghapus citra terorisme atas negara kita, bahkan Islam kita. Kita tak punya cukup energi dan waktu untuk menghilangkannya lewat penjelasan di sebuah program seperti GYE.
Apalagi banyak faktor yang berperan membentuk citra tersebut. Yang paling penting untuk kita sekarang, mari kita buktikan dengan sikap kita melakoni dan mengamalkan ajaran kita. Ber-Islamlah secara damai dan ikhlas, itulah intinya.
