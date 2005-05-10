Home » Politik » Radikalisme » Muslim Trans-Nasional
Gabungan antara Khalifah dan California (Foto: investigativeproject.org)

Muslim Trans-Nasional

Saya terinspirasi judul buku J. Bowyer Bell tentang Transnational Terror (1975), ketika hendak melabeli fenomena maraknya aspirasi religio-politik untuk mengembangkan kekhilafahan Islam tanpa batas (borderless state). Berbincang soal khilafah, mau tidak mau, perhatian kita akan terseret ke gagasan yang tak bosan diusung oleh Hizbut Tahrir (HT).

Dalam sebuah wawancara antara penulis dengan Ismail Yusanto, Ketua Umum sekaligus Juru Bicara HT Indonesia, pada 14 April 2005, ia menyatakan dua poin utama: Pertama, nasionalisme merupakan biang kerok dari perpecahan umat sembari mencontohkan kasus Ambalat. Kedua, secara spesifik dalam kasus dunia Islam, nasionalisme dianggap “khalifah” Indonesia itu sebagai solusi yang tidak pernah bisa menyelesaikan berbagai persoalan. Kasus Palestina ia sebut sebagai eksemplar paling nyata soal kegagalan nasionalisme. “Islam tidak mengenal nasionalisme,” tandas Ismail.

Secara implisit, pendukung gagasan khilafah hendak memaklumatkan kaum muslimin agar lebih loyal pada agamanya, bukan pada negara-bangsanya. Yang harus dipegang erat-erat bukanlah pada tempat di mana ia dilahirkan, tapi kepada Dzat yang menciptakannya.

Ide khilafah sejatinya setali tiga uang dengan gagasan Islam-transnasional, suatu genre Islam yang borderless, tidak mengenal paspor dan kantor imigrasi. Ide khilafah al-Islamiyah yang diadopsi dari ideolog besar HT, Syeikh Taqiyuddin An-Nabhani meniscayakan terbentuknya Kekhalifahan Islam (Islamic Caliphate) yang melampaui batas-batas negara-bangsa.

Negara Islam di ujung Benua Afrika seperti Mali misalnya, dianggap memiliki afinitas teologis dengan Indonesia di tenggara Asia karena terhubungkan dengan kesamaan agama.

Pada sisi lain, radikalisme agama yang mengembangkan ideologi teror untuk mencapai tujuan yang dikehendakinya, juga lamat-lamat menyuarakan nuansa sama. Alam bawah sadar mereka percaya kaum muslimin di manapun berada tersatukan dalam satu nafas teologi yang sama. Itulah sebabnya mengapa (pelaku) terorisme tidak pernah mengenal tanah air yang melahirkannya.

Simaklah Imam Samudra yang mengawali “karirnya” ketika ia muak mengikuti penataran P4 di SMP-nya, lalu melanglang buana atas bantuan Jabir ke Afghanistan. Cobalah buka file Al-Qaeda, dari petinggi kelas wahid hingga pasukan berani mati pada level bawah berasal dari berbagai negara: Arab Saudi, Mesir, Libya, Pakistan dan lain-lain.

Lihatlah Irak pasca invasi Amerika, berapa banyak pasukan perlawanan Arab yang menyerbu daratan Irak untuk mengangkat senjata melawan pasukan koalisi. Kasus terakhir ditangkapnya lima orang Indonesia di Patani, Thailand Selatan. Kasus Moro, Chechnya, Burma, Maluku, Poso dan di manapun konflik yang melibatkan Umat Islam, akan mudah ditemui pasukan avonturir Muslim dari berbagai negara.

Lantas, apa implikasi menguatnya genre Islam transnational dengan kita? Dalam konteks konsolidasi demokrasi yang tengah dititi oleh bangsa ini, transnasionalisme Islam adalah warning.

Mengapa? Sebab demokrasi yang consolidated meniscayakan “rumah” yang nyaman bagi pengejawantahan prinsip dan nilai-nilai demokrasi. “Rumah” demokrasi itu adalah negara-bangsa, sehingga seorang yang demokratis dengan sendirinya adalah seorang nasionalis tulen. Apabila masih ditemui banyak pihak yang menggugat “rumah” demokrasi itu, secara teoretik, demokrasi makin sulit terkonsolidasi.

Tak dapat dipungkiri, nasionalisme dan agama memang masih menduduki peringkat tinggi dalam daftar agenda yang menyita energi kita. Kenyataan fundamental keberagaman era global ini menjadi latar belakang hubungan baru antara doktrin keberagamaan dan nasionalisme.

Masalah ini makin mengkristal manakala dikaitkan dengan meletusnya kerusuhan-kerusuhan yang berbau SARA dalam satu dekade terakhir, yang suka atau tidak suka, menyangkut unsur agama vis s vis negara-bangsa (state-nation).

Idealnya, nasionalisme dipandang sebagai pemersatu background kultural dan pluralitas agama agar menjadi mozaik yang indah. Pluralitas yang ada memang sudah menjadi realitas yang tidak dapat ditolak. Karena seperti ditelaah oleh ilmuwan politik, negara sendiri dibentuk dari konsensus bersama dari unsur-unsur primodialisme, termasuk agama.

Clifford melukiskannya dengan “perasaan senasib” sebagai awal terbentuknya negara-bangsa. Inilah tafsir humanis baru atas nasionalisme, pluralisme dan demokrasi. Suatu tafsir yang perlu dikembangkan untuk menutup peluang dominasi dan hegemoni tafsir negara atas nasionalisme sebagaimana dipraktikan rezim Orde Baru.

