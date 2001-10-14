Petunjuk Untuk Membela Islam

Dulu di zaman Nabi Muhammad SAW, ketika dunia masih sederhana, pengertian “membela Islam’ bisa mudah diterjemahkan dalam tindakan kongkret karena dunia masih dilihat dalam perspektif dikotomis. Ada demarkasi yang gamblang antara kawan dan lawan, antara Islam dan kafir.
Tapi sekarang ini, saat dunia semakin kompleks dan masyarakat semakin majemuk, membelah dunia dalam dikotomi darul Islam dan darul harb akan jadi naif. Dalam konteks seperti itu, membela Islam sungguh bukan perkara mudah.
Kita tidak langsung menjadi pembela Islam hanya dengan mencantumkan label “pembela Islam” sebagai identitas eksklusif diri kita. Membela Islam tidak berarti menjadikan Islam sebagai palu godam untuk menggertak atau menghantam pihak lain yang dianggap musuh, tanpa disertai dengan sikap adil dalam melihat masalah.
Membela Islam juga tidak identik dengan membela secara fanatik buta terhadap kelompok atau rezim yang bersimbol Islam tanpa terlebih dulu meneliti dan memilah-milah apakah memang kelompok atau rezim tersebut memang benar-benar mencerminkan nilai-nilai Islam atau jutsru mencemarinya.
Soal membela Islam ini menjadi lebih pelik manakala kita hendak menanggapi kasus tragedi WTC dan serangan Amerika ke Afghanistan. Yang hancur akibat serangan teroris tersebut bukan saja gedung, pesawat dan ribuan tubuh manusia tak berdosa.
Dialog dan saling pengertian antar agama dan budaya yang sudah dibangun selama ini juga ikut rusak. Terbukalah kembali kotak pandora yang menyimpan prasangka dan permusuhan lama satu sama lain (misalnya prasangka Barat bahwa Islam itu agama kekerasan dan sebaliknya prasangka kalangan Islam bahwa Barat dan zionis selalu menyusun konspirasi menghancurkan Islam). Orang Arab dan Islam dipandang dengan curiga di Amerika , orang Amerika diancam sweeping di Indonesia.
Saya membayangkan ketika sang teroris, siapapun dia, menabrakkan pesawatnya di WTC, dia berharap aksinya akan memunculkan sentimen anti Islam di Barat. Lalu Barat menyerang negara Islam. Lalu muncul sentimen anti Barat di Islam. Lalu menyerang balik.
Semua itu berlangsung dalam skala dan intensitas yang semakin kuat sehingga ujung skenario adalah bentrokan Islam dan Barat. Kalau sudah begitu, kekuatan terorisme yang memang wataknya adalah tak kelihatan dan tak bernegara bisa bertempik sorak karena dengan demikian mereka lolos dan berhasil.
Pada titik inilah sebenarnya saya mengecam serangan Amerika ke Afghanistan karena perang adalah jawaban yang salah dalam melawan terorisme. Selain hanya menambah jumlah korban tak berdosa dan belum tentu bisa menangkap sang teroris, disengaja atau tidak, perang akan cenderung mengamalkan skenario yang diharapkan sang teroris. Dan itulah yang kita lihat sekarang. Perhatian orang menjadi bergeser dari terorisme menuju perang AS-Afghanistan.
Selain itu, serangan itu memungkinkan suara Islam yang keras dan galak terhadap AS seperti mendapatkan pembenarannya dan cenderung meluas. Beberapa pihak yang tadinya moderat juga ikut mengeras. Sementara itu suara Islam yang tetap moderat berada dalam posisi sulit. Jadi, alih-alih melumpuhkan terorisme, serangan tersebut justru menambah bahan bakarnya.
Menyikapi perang Amerika-Afghanistan, tentu saja banyak orang Islam menjadi semakin anti AS dan semakin simpati ke Afghanistan. Sebagai negara yang puluhan tahun didera perang saudara dan dibelit kemiskinan dan penderitaan, serangan AS kali ini akan menjadikannya semakin terpuruk.
Akan tetapi, simpati terhadap Afghanistan tampaknya banyak tergelincir menjadi pembelaan dan dukungan bukan saja terhadap rakyat Afghanistan melainkan juga terhadap rezim Taliban. Bahkan Usamah bin Ladin juga ditokohkan dan dijadikan pahlawan.
Membela Islam dengan ekspresi semacam ini menurut saya ironis dan problematis setidaknya karena dua hal:
Pertama, dasarnya bukan lagi pembelaan terhadap korban melainkan fanatisme buta. Kalau mau bela rakyat Afghanistan, bagaimana mungkin kita menyokong Taliban padahal Taliban sangat menindas dan mengebiri hak-hak rakyatnya.
Hanya karena berlabel Islam bukan berarti Taliban mewakili Islam.. Ketika memutuskan hubungan diplomatiknya dengan Taliban beberapa waktu lalu, Arab Saudi menyebut Taliban sebagai “mencemarkan Islam”. Taliban mengubah watak Islam yang damai, toleran dan pluralis menjadi berwajah penuh teror dan menindas paham Islam lain yang tidak mereka sukai (apalagi agama lain).
Islam menjunjung tinggi ilmu pengetahuan tapi Taliban menutup sekolah perempuan dan membikin anak-anak tidak berpendidikan (karena guru-guru yang kebanyakan perempuan tidak boleh bekerja). Islam menjunjung tinggi harkat kaum perempuan tapi Taliban mengebiri hak-hak wanita bahkan sekadar untuk ke luar rumah.
Islam terutama tradisi tasauf merupakan mata air bagi karya seni tapi Taliban telah mengeringkannya dengan melarang keras pelbagai corak kesenian. Islam yang selalu mendamba kemajuan tiba-tiba ditarik mundur ke abad VII dan diberhentikan di situ.
Yang mencengangkan bagi saya, rezim fundamentalis yang tabiatnya tidak ada presedennya dalam tradisi Islam ini ternyata menjalankan mesin pemerintahannya dengan pemasukan pajak dari penjualan opium dan heroin. Ahmed Rashid dalam bukunya Taliban (2000) menyebutkan bahwa menurut salah seorang pejabat tinggi Taliban, “membudidayakan dan berdagang opium adalah halal sejauh konsumen dan pemakainya adalah orang kafir di Barat dan bukan orang muslim di Afghan sendiri”.
Jadi, membela rakyat Afghanistan tidak bisa satu paket dengan membela Taliban. Membela rakyat Afghanistan justru bisa dengan bekerja sama dengan pihak lain dari berbagai negara atau lembaga PBB yang punya agenda sama, misalnya mengirimkan makanan, obat-obatan dan penguatan infrastruktur.
Kedua, dalam hal menokohkan dan mengidolakan Osama bin Laden, para pembela Islam terlalu melihat gaya koboi AS yang langsung menuduh Osama dan jaringan Al-Qaidah tanpa bukti yang cukup kepada publik.
Taruhlah bahwa Osama memang tidak terlibat dalam tragedi WTC dan hanya menjadi kambing hitam. Menurut saya, kita tetap tidak pantas mempahlawankan dia. Kenapa? Osama dengan dukungan finansialnya jelas-jelas menebarkan terorisme.
Setidaknya kalau kita berpegang pada fatwa lembaga Al-Qaidah yang dipimpinnya: “membunuh orang Amerika dan sekutunya, militer ataupun sipil, merupakan tugas setiap muslim yang dapat melaksanakannya di negara manapun yang memungkinkan.” Jadi, tidak terlibat saja tidak layak di-hero-kan apalagi terlibat atau sebagai dalang.
Kalau kita hendak membela Islam, mau tidak mau kita harus kembali pada komitmen awal ketika terjadi tragedi WTC: penolakan terhadap terorisme dalam bentuk apapun dan dari manapun. Bukankah Islam yang berkonotasi salam (perdamaian) bertentangan dengan terorisme yang bahasanya adalah kekerasan?
Kita mengutuk terorisme negara yang dipraktekkan Israel atas Palestina. Kita mengecam sikap Amerika yang seringkali double standard dalam soal hak asasi. Tapi kita juga harus mawas diri dan mau mengenali potensi teror dan fanatisme yang mencemari Islam yang bercokol dalam kehidupan umat Islam sendiri.
Ziauddin Sardar dalam satu tulisannya di The Observer baru-baru ini mengatakan sudah saatnya kaum muslim tidak tinggal diam melihat konsep agama seperti jihad dan fatwa dibajak oleh kaum fanatik. Sudah saatnya mayoritas umat Islam yang sikapnya moderat tapi diam (the silent majority) berbicara vokal merebut wacana.
Dengan itulah kita membela Islam.
