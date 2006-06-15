Premanisme dan NKRI

IslamLib – Masyarakat dilanda ketakutan. Para preman terus beraksi. Mereka merusak pertokoan, kafe, dan gedung-gedung. Bahkan, tak jarang menghancurkan mesjid dan menyegel kantor beberapa LSM, menyerbu kantor kedutaaan negara-negara sahabat.
Melakukan sweeping hingga ke rumah-rumah pribadi, tak ubahnya polisi yang sedang menjalankan tugas penggeledahan. Di tangannya selalu ada pentungan untuk memukul atau parang untuk menebas.
Kerugian material tentu sudah tak terhitung. Tak jelas lagi berapa korban yang luka-luka akibat keganasan dan kebrutalan tersebut. Sudah tiga tahun lebih, masyarakat gelisah dan terganggu oleh ulahnya. Masyarakat kehilangan rasa tenteram sebagai haknya yang asasi. Pertanyaannya, dimanakah Republik Indonesia berada ketika pembasmian terjadi?
Mereka tak tampak sebagaimana lazimnya preman pasar atau terminal-terminal bus, memang. Karena, mereka menyisipkan kebencian ke dalam jubah yang membuntal di tubuh. Memelihara jenggot bak seorang syaikh di jazirah Arab menjadi ciri khasnya.
Setiap kali melakukan aksi, mereka juga memekikkan “allahu akbar” dengan volume suara yang memantul. Mereka dengan sengaja menggunakan simbol-simbol agama untuk mengaburkan identitas bahwa dirinya bukan preman melainkan para pejuang agama.
Masyarakat dibuat bingung. Sebagian khawatir dituduh anti Islam sekiranya menghalang-halangi tindakan mereka. Itu sebabnya masyarakat diam, tak begerak. Sebagian yang lain, sengaja tak bereaksi karena takut menjadi sasaran amuk lanjutan.
Buya Syafii Maarif telah lama mengendus aroma tak sedap dalam aksi itu. Ia menamai gerombolan tersebut sebagai “preman berjubah”. Dan pengamatan si Buya kian nyata bahwa mereka memang persekutuan para preman. Mereka membentuk organisasi, tapi itu organisasi para preman.
Karenanya tak perlu ada keraguan dari pihak pemerintah untuk segera mengakhiri keberadaannya. Sebab, kebebasan berkumpul dan berserikat yang dijamin konstitusi negara (UUD 1945) bukanlah perserikatan dan perkumpulan para preman yang tindakannya jelas melanggar hukum.
Bukankah keselamatan jiwa (hifdz al-nafs) dan harta (hifdz al-mal) masyarakat terancam? Tak ada negosiasi dengan pelaku kriminal. Aparat kepolisiaan tak bisa lain kecuali harus menegakkan hukum yang berlaku di negeri ini, dan bukan yang berlaku di negeri lain.
Jika negara tak mengambil tindakan tegas, maka kepercayaan orang terhadap negara yang berkewajiban untuk melindungi setiap warganya tentu berkurang. Setiap orang atau grup akan mengamankan diri dengan membentuk laskar-laskar preman juga. Konflik horisontal tak terhindarkan. Indonesia akan terpecah menjadi sempalan-sempalan kecil berdasarkan agama, suku, dan kedaerahan.
Satu pulau diperintah berlandaskan syari’at Islam, pulau yang lain dengan “syari’at” Kristen, Hindu, dan Budha. Mungkin satu daerah hanya boleh dihuni oleh etnis tertentu, dan tidak etnis yang lain.
Akhirnya, Negara Kesatuan Republik Indonesia (NKRI) jeda. Republik diambang bubar. Dan motto “Bhinneka Tunggal Ika” tak relevan. Kehancuran inikah yang dikehendaki? Saya menjawab; tidak.
