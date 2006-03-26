Sarlito Wirawan: “Puritanisme Menghambat Kemajuan”

IslamLib – Kondisi mental dan psikologi umat Islam Indonesia setelah zaman reformasi belum kunjung berubah. Perasaan terus terkepung (siege mentality) oleh pelbagai isu, masih saja terus menghantui. Padahal, Islam tetap terus berkembang dengan wajar, baik di Indonesia bahkan di banyak belahan dunia. Demikian hasil perbincangan Novriantoni dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Sarlito Wirawan, guru besar psikologi di Universitas Indonesia, Kamis (16/3) lalu.
Pak Sarlito, Anda sempat diminta bantuan untuk menganalisis kondisi psikologis Ibu Lia Aminuddin. Apa yang Anda dapat kemukakan dari gejala keberagamaan seperti itu?
Sebagai gejala keagamaan Ibu Lia itu sama saja dengan para pemimpin spiritual lainnya: ia menawarkan sesuatu untuk membuat orang senang atau tertarik agar orang lain tersebut masuk ke dalam komunitasnya. Itu hampir sama saja dengan apa yang dilakukan oleh orang lain seperti Ustad Jefri Al-Buchori dan Aa Gym, dan Arifin Ilham. Apalagi orang seperti Ustad Jefri itu funky, gaul; senanglah mereka yang mendengarnya.
Kalau Aa Gym lain lagi, ia menawarkan konsep Managemen Qolbu. Caranya menyejukkan, tidak terlalu banyak kata Arab, logis, dan bisa pula diterima oleh yang non-muslim. Jadi macam-macam versinya. Jadi, masyarakat kita memangkepengin atau membutuhkan tokoh-tokoh spiritual tertentu untuk dijadikan acuan. Jadi, ada demand atau permintaannya dalam masyarakat, seterbatas apapun segmen pasarnya.
Mungkin bedanya, yang satu ingin sesuai betul dengan ortodoksi pandangan keagamaan, sementara yang lain melakukan rienterpretasi dan lain-lain…
Ya… sebetulnya makin kita ortodoks makin jauh kita dari kondisi yang riil. Sebab apapun juga yang ada di zaman sekarang ini sudah tidak bisa dibandingkan dengan zamannya Rasulullah. Tapi sebagian masyarakat kita yang juga saya saksikan di kampus-kampus, ingin mengembalikan semua hal kepada zaman Rasulullah, setektsual mungkin.
Jadi termasuk jenggotnya, celananya yang ¾ dan tidak boleh menutupi mata kaki, ketika salat kelingkingnya harus menyentuh kelingking tetangganya supaya tidak ada peluang untuk setan, atau hal-hal lainnya. Itu kan sebenarnya tidak terlalu prinsip.
Sebetulnya, Islam itu harus mencari atau mengusahakan kemaslahatan untuk umat, misalnya bagaimana memerangi kemiskinan. Di Malaysia, perjudian itu diperbolehkan di Genting Highland, di mana orang berjudi, tapi orang muslim tidak ke situ. Tapi pajaknya dibuat untuk kemaslahatan umat Islam. Itu pula yang pernah dilakukan Jakarta pada zaman Ali Sadikin, sampai dia bilang berani masuk neraka gara-gara itu.
Tapi sekarang ini pelacuran tidak boleh atau ingin ditiadakan sama sekali. Perda Pelacuran di Tangerang itu, hasilnya justru tidak menguntungkan. Sebab ibu-ibu yang tidak bersalah juga tertangkap, sementara pelacurnya tetap bisa beroperasi karena mereka tidak berkeliaran di jalan, karena bisa dijangkau dengan telpon atau pesan pendek (SMS). Jadi hal-hal seperti itu tidak dipikirkan; mereka berpikir sederhana saja sehingga bisa diatasi dengan Perda. Tapi korbannya malah ibu-ibu biasa.
Sementara di sisi lain, saya melihat di seluruh dunia ini tidak ada masyarakat yang 100% bebas pelacuran atau bebas maksiat. Tidak ada dalam sejarah maupun dalam dunia manapun juga. Karena apa? Karena maksiat itu—maaf—terkadang bagi sebagian orang seperti kita buang hajat, buang air kecil, buang air besar yang memang harus dilakukan. Tapi yang berbeda adalah bagaimana itu dikelola begitu rupa sehingga ada tempat tertentu di mana kita bisa buang hajat dan tidak mencemari seluruh tempat.
Nah, yang namanya lokalisasi itu seperti itu. Kita bisa membuat WC kita dengan berlapis emas, tapi tetap saja isinya tinja. Persoalannya, kalau kita tidak punya WC, di mana kita akan membuang hajat? Itulah yang akan terjadi kalau kita tidak bisa mengelola maksiat-maksiat itu dengan baik. Dia akan tersebar. Bisa saja tiba-tiba, ada anak kost di rumah kita yang menjadi salah satu wanita panggilan. Itu kan nggak lucu.
Tapi saya tidak mengatakan perjudian, pelacuran dan segala bentuk kemaksiatan itu baik. Saya cuma mau mengatakan bahwa yang tidak baik itu terkadang tidak bisa diingkari. Saya tidak mengatakan perjudian itu baik, tapi yang tidak baik, kotoran atau sampah masyarakat itu, haruslah dikelola dengan baik. Jadi aspek pengelolaannya itu yang perlu diperhatikan.
Bukan kita menghalalkan, tapi kita bersikap realistik karena ada orang yang hidupnya di sekitar kotoran itu. Karena itu, ya sudah, kita buat dia terisolir; kita tidak usah masuk ke situ tapi bagaimana dia tidak mengganggu tempat kita. Kita harus mengelola masyarakat dengan baik, dengan realistis, dengan logis.
Bagaimana dengan merebaknya gejala yang ekstrem dalam sikap beragama di sebagian masyarakat kita dalam menyikapi apa yang disebut maksiat dan aliran sesat?
Ya. Ektremisasi itu merupakan hal yang disukai oleh pihak-pihak tertentu, karena dengan begitu dia mengambil banyak keuntungan. Terus terang saja, yang namanya penumpasan maksiat di jalan itu kan bagian dari UUD: ujung-ujungnya duit.
Ini bukan rahasia lagi, dan semua orang sudah tahu bahwa orang-orang yang suka melakukan hal itu telah mengutip uang dari pengusaha-pengusaha karaoke, atau pengusaha-pengusaha lainnya, sambil menggertak. Jadi untuk biaya keamanan lah.
Lalu apa bedanya gerakan seperti itu dengan—mohon maaf—para preman? Kalau dibayar bisa aman, kalau tidak bayar diserbu. Jadi penumpasan maksiat itu dijadikan alasan oleh ektremis-ektremis yang memang suka begituan.
Kemarin saya barusan melihat tertangkapnya pengacau-pengacau di Poso itu dari televisi. Mereka menggunakan agama untuk membunuh orang. Dan kita tahu, kasus foto telanjang Anjasmara juga harus membayar uang tidak sedikit supaya tidak dituntut dan ditekan terus.
Artinya ektremisme itu kadang-kadang soal pemerasan saja?
Betul, intinya seperti itu. Pemerasan hanya bisa dilakukan oleh orang yang punya kekuatan, dan kebetulan, kekuatan itu saat ini dilambangkan dengan simbol-simbol agama.
