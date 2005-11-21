Saya Sudah di Surga, Ustad!

Rabu malam kemarin (16/11), di kediaman Wapres Jusuf Kalla diputar film istimewa. Penontonnya pun istimewa. Film itu berasal dari rekaman testimoni (pengakuan) para pelaku bom Bali II. Sedangkan penontonnya, dua belas ulama yang didatangkan dari Jawa Timur.
Ada empat wajah yang menyembul pada rekaman itu. Ekspresinya beragam. Ada yang mengacung jari telunjuk, ada pula yang santai sambil cengengesan. Tapi semua menyampaikan pesan tekahir dan alasan mereka melakukan bom bunuh diri. Mereka sedang berfantasi tengah berjihad di jalan Allah.
Seorang yang diduga bernama Salik Firdaus berpesan, “Untuk istri dan keluargaku, ketika kalian menyaksikan video ini, saya sudah berada di dalam jannah (surga)!”
Benarkah saat ini Salik Firdaus sudah berada di surga? Wallahu a’lam! Tak seorang pun dari kita yang tahu apakah angan-angannya tercapai. Kita tidak bisa meminta konfirmasi Salik, baik lewat surat, telepon seluler, atau SMS.
Salik juga tidak lupa berpesan begini: “Jika saya punya hutang, mohon dilunasi!” Tapi alpakah Salik, bahwa hutang uang bisa segera dilunasi, tapi bagaimana dengan hutang lainnya? Ia telah meninggalkan “hutang-hutang” yang lebih besar; hutang penderitaan bagi keluarganya, kepada para korban bom, negara, dan agamanya.
Sementara dari liputan media elektronik, hati kita tersentuh menyaksikan adik Dr. Azahari, Bani Yamin Husein, yang tampak berusaha tabah, menanggung malu dan rasa bersalah akibat perbuatan kakaknya. Berkali-kali ia menangis dan meminta maaf pada seluruh masyarakat Indonesia.
Ibunya Misno, salah seorang pelaku bom Bali II, meraung-raung dalam sebuah konferensi pers. Ia seakan tak habis pikir anaknya akan berbuat hal yang jauh di luar perkiraannya. Hutang-hutang para teroris itu tidak bisa terbayarkan. Hutang malu, penderitaan, ketakutan, dan kebencian.
Para alim-ulama yang menonton film bersama Wakil Presiden terkaget-kaget mendengar alasan-alasan “para tentara Tuhan” yang salah medan perang itu. Mangapa kaget? Mungkin akibat ulah nekat anak muda belia itu, atau mungkin juga karena Islam yang mereka yakini sebagai agama damai, telah dibajak kawanan teroris sebagai amunisi pembunuh.
Tapi, apakah selama ini para ulama dan tokoh-tokoh agama kita umumnya telah bersikap tegas terhadap terorisme? Mengutuk bom bunuh diri mungkin sudah. Simaklah komentar Gus Muh, seorang kiai yang hadir: “Bom bunuh diri haram hukumnya!”
Tapi lebih jauh, apakah mereka sudah sadar bahwa alasan-alasan para teroris itu, sesuai belaka dengan begitu banyak isi khutbah, pengajian, dan pengajaran agama yang disampaikan kebanyakan dai yang kita anggap tokoh agama selama ini?
Benar, sebab-sebab dan motif-motif terorisme memang beragam; dari alasan politik, ekonomi, sosial-budaya, hingga frustasi. Namun, jika mau jujur, doktrin agama yang sudah dimanipulasi, betul-betul menjadi pendorong terkuat. Masing-masing telah memiliki alasan dan dorongan dari doktrin agama. Dalam testimoninya, mereka mengumbar istilah jihad, melawan orang kafir, merindukan mati syahid, dan sedang menjemput surga.
Kita sadar, kematian Azahari, pemburuan Nordin M. Top, al-Faruq, dan jejaring teroris lainnya, tidaklah memadai untuk mememerangi terorisme. Ada ancaman lain yang lebih berbahaya dari sekadar bom teror itu sendiri. “Bom” itu sewaktu-waktu dapat saja meledak dan berdentum di mana-mana. “Bom” itu bernama agama!
Bagaimana agama menjelma menjadi sebuah bom? Ketika ia dirakit dengan kepicikan, kebencian, ketertutupan, dan kekerasan. Jika ingin tahu bagaimana “bom” itu dirakit, simaklah khutbah-khutbah dan pengajian-pengajian yang dijejali kecaman, sumpah-serapah, makian, dan hasutan. Inilah sesungguhnya bom setelah Azahari wafat.
Karena itu, jika selama ini kita terlibat dalam perakitan “bom” itu dan rajin menyebarnya, tak usah kaget jika ada pemuda belia yang terpengaruh, lalu ia tiba-tiba “berjihad melawan orang kafir” dengan membawa bom sesungguhnya. Kelak, ia kembali membawa pesan, “Ustad, kini saya sudah di surga!”
