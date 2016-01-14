Setelah Teror Thamrin: What Is Next?

IslamLib- Hari ini, kita berduka karena sebuah aksi terorisme meledak di kawasan Thamrin, Jakarta Pusat. Kita, sebagai bangsa, patut mengutuk kekerasan ini. Kita sudah seringkali mengalami kejadian seperti ini pada tahun-tahun sebelumnya: Bom Bali I dan II, dan aksi-aski pemboman serupa yang terjadi setelah itu di Kedutaan Australia, Hotel Marriott, dll.
Dilihat dari segi frekwensi aksi-aksi bom bunuh diri, mungkin kita bisa mengatakan bahwa Indonesia adalah negara di luar kawasan konflik di Timteng dan Pakistan yang paling sering menjadi sasaran aksi terorisme. Bahkan negeri-negeri Arab seperti Mesir, Saudi Arabia, Yordania, dan negeri-negeri Teluk tak mengalami serangan bom bunuh diri sesering Indonesia. Padahal mereka berada di pusat teror sekarang ini: yakni teror ISIS.
Apa yang bisa kita katakan tentang fakta semacam ini? Pertama-tama, ini menandakan bahwa Indonesia adalah negara yang sangat rentan terhadap ancaman terorisme. Meski kepolisian negara kita sudah bekerja keras –antara lain melalui Densus 88—untuk menangai aksi teror ini (dan untuk itu kita patut memberi apresiasi) , kita harus akui bahwa ancaman terorisme ini belum bisa kita halau sama sekali.
Di sini kita patut juga patut bertanya: Sementara polisi kita sudah bekerja dengan cukup baik, bagaimana dengan sistem intelijen kita? Peristiwa Teror Thamrin ini, terus terang, merupakan “big slap”, tamparan yang keras bagi Sutiyoso yang baru diangkat menjadi Kepala BIN pada Juli 2015. Teror ini juga tamparan bagi sistem intelijen kita. Setelah kita mengalami sejumlah teror yang cukup besar pada tahun-tahun sebelumnya, kenapa kita masih kecolongan lagi?
Yang kedua, fakta ini juga menandakan bahwa simpati untuk ideologi-ideologi teror atau jihadisme masih ada di Indonesia. Ini jelas keadaan yang tak boleh ditanggapi dengan main-main. Bagi saya, yang mencemaskan bukan saja aksi teror itu sendiri, melainkan juga simpati di sebagian kalangan publik Islam terhadap aksi-aksi semacam ini. Anda tak perlu susah untuk mendeteksi simpati semacam ini. Tengoklah media sosial kita, dan Anda akan bersua dengan simpati yang lumayan besar pada ideologi teror dan kelompok jihadis.
Yang menurut saya masih kurang dalam “perang” terhadap terorisme di negeri ini ialah belum adanya sistem yang terlembaga yang memungkinkan masyarakat melaporkan setiap tanda-tanda adanya simpati pada terorisme di tengah-tengah mereka. Apa yang bisa dilakukan oleh publik jika mereka menjumpai akun Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Path, atau platform yang lain yang menampakkan simpati yang besar pada ISIS, misalnya? Ke mana mereka melapor? Mestinya ada semacam unit khusus yang mewadahi laporan semacam ini.
Bagi saya, cara terbaik untuk menangkal persebaran ideologi terorisme adalah dengan dua cara. Pertama, “sensitizing the public”, membuat publik peka terhadap bahaya ideologi teror dan jihadisme. Kedua, melibatkan mereka dalam perang melawan teror ini. Dengan demikian, perang melawan teror bukan saja merupakan agenda milik pemerintah saja, melainkan juga publik luas. Membuat publik merasa handarbeni atau memiliki agenda melawan teror ini sangatlah penting.
Kita semua tahu, terorisme modern yang memakai ideologi jihad ini beroperasi dengan cara yang unik. Para teroris modern itu sejatinya adalah “children of digital age”. Mereka sangat pandai dan akrab dengan teknologi digital untuk memperluas pengaruh. Teknologi digital memungkinkan kaum teroris untuk beroperasi sepenuhnya secara anomim dari balik layar, seraya tetap secara efektif bisa meraih pengaruh yang besar.
Teknologi internet benar-benar memiliki efek “empowerment” terhadap kelompok-kelompok kecil yang memiliki agenda jahat ini. Thomas Friedman, kolumnis The New York Times itu, pernah menulis bahwa kekuatan baru di dunia sekarang ini bukan semata-mata negara-negara super powers, tetapi juga “super–empowered individuals” yang diberdayakan oleh internet.
Observasi Friedman ini berlaku dalam konteks kaum teroris. Mereka juga menjadi “empowered” atau menjadi berdaya, bahkan digdaya karena adanya internet.
Karena itu, sudah selayaknya perhatian yang besar diberikan oleh pemerintah kepada segala bentuk aktivitas di dunia maya. Sebab di alam “lelembut” inilah kaum teroris sekarang ini paling sering beroperasi. Publik bisa dilibatkan dalam perang melawan teror dengan cara mendorong mereka untuk melaporkan setiap akun di media sosial yang menampakkan simpati yang besar pada kelompok-kelompok teror seperti ISIS.
Aksi teror di Thamrin hari ini sudah secara resmi dikleim oleh ISIS, dan karena itu sudah seharusnya menjadi jam weker yang membangunkan semua pihak. Tampaknya ISIS sedang menempuh strategi baru: mereka tak hanya membatasi perang mereka di Syria dan Irak saja, tetapi memperluasnya ke luar kawasan Arab. Mereka sedang menempuh strategi mengglobalkan teror ke kawasan-kawasan di luar “tanah air” mereka sendiri.
Strategi ini sebetulnya sudah dilakukan oleh Al-Qaedah sebelumnya. Yang khas pada ISIS ialah dia memiliki semacam “tanah air” yang jelas, yaitu di Syria dan Irak. Mereka juga mempunyai seorang khalifah yang bisa menjadi kiblat politik dan “spiritual” bagi para pengikut dan simpatisannya di seluruh dunia.
Ada hal lain yang unik pada ISIS: mereka mendaya-gunakan ajaran yang sudah ada dalam Islam tetapi untuk waktu yang sangat lama dilupakan oleh umat Islam sendiri, yaitu doktrin tentang bai’at, atau sumpah kesetiaan dan tunduk pada seorang khalifah. Secara cerdik ISIS menghidupkan ajaran yang sudah lama terkubur ini. Dengan bai’at ini, seseorang atau kelompok bisa menyatakan tunduk dan loyal pada khalifah ISIS, walau ia berada di kawasan yang jauh sekali dari dunia Arab. Inilah yang dilakukan oleh kelompok Boko Haram di Nigeria.
Keberadaan khalifah inilah yang menyebabkan ISIS memiliki magnet yang luar biasa. Inilah yang menjelaskan kenapa Al-Qaedah kehilangan pengaruh secara drastis akhir-akhir ini. Selain karena Al-Qaedah beroperasi secara anonim dari tempat yang tidak jelas (setelah “tanar air” mereka di Afghanistan dihancurkan oleh AS), mereka juga tidak memiliki khalifah dengan daya tarik yang besar seperti khalifah ISIS sekarang.
Dengan kekhasan-kekhasan semacam ini, ISIS berhasil menahbiskan dirinya sebagai gerakan teror global yang paling efektif. Tentu saja faktor adanya teritori yang jelas dan sumber daya ekonomi yang sangat besar (berkat sumber-sumber minyak yang mereka kuasai di Irak sekarang ini) berpengaruh besar terhadap keberhasilan kelompok ini untuk menggantikan Al-Qaedah sebagai organisasi teror yang raksasa.
Masih banyak pihak di Indonesia yang beranggapan bahwa ISIS bukanlah masalah besar. Menurut saya, anggapan semacam ini keliru sama sekali. Ancaman ISIS paling besar bukanlah semata-mata terkait dengan soal keamanan, tetapi simpati pada ideologi mereka. Ini jauh lebih serius ketimbang soal keamanan semata-mata. Saya paham benar, di tengah-tengah maraknya paham keagamaan yang konservatif, eksklusif, keras, tertutup, fundamentalis di tanah air kita sekarang, potensi simpati pada ISIS sangat besar.
Simpati pada ISIS bisa muncul dalam banyak bentuk. Bentuk yang paling sederhana adalah anggapan bahwa ancaman ISIS tidaklah riil, atau bahwa ISIS adalah bikinan negara lain untuk menghancurkan Islam. Orang yang beranggapan demikian tidak paham sejarah perkembangan ideologi kekerasan di dalam Islam. Simpati yang lebih serius juga mengambil banyak bentuk. Yang paling sederhana tentu mendukung ideologi jihad sebagaimana dianut oleh ISIS.
Simpati pada ISIS inilah yang justru mencemaskan, karena memberikan lingkungan yang kondusif bagi berkembangnya ideologi mereka. Jika di media sosial kita berjumpa dengan banyak akun yang memberikan pembelaan apologetik kepada ISIS, ini menurut saya adalah sesuatu yang sudah semestinya menjadi perhatian serius. A big flame always starts small!
Salah satu lahan subur untuk membangkitkan simpati pada ISIS, berdasarkan pengalaman selama ini, adalah mengobarkan antipati dan permusuhan terhadap Syiah. Menurut saya, kampanye anti-Syiah di Indonesia yang kita saksikan akhir-akhir ini tidak boleh dianggap remeh dan sederhana. Be noted: Ciri khas ideologi ISIS adalah permusuhan yang luar biasa besar terhadap Syiah.
Saya tidak mengatakan bahwa seseorang yang anti-Syiah dengan sendirinya akan menjadi simpatisan ISIS. Tetapi sikap anti-pati yang sangat medalam pada Syiah bisa kita waspadai sebagai sumber terbitnya simpati kepada ideologi ISIS. Karena itu kita patut untuk bersikap hati-hati terhadap kampanye anti-Syiah sekarang: Who is behind it? And for what goal?
Ideologi takfiri juga patut kita waspadai sebagai hal yang potensial membangkitkan simpati pada ISIS. Ideologi takfiri ialah ideologi yang berbasis pada kebencian yang berujung pada peng-kafir-an kelompok lain dalam Islam yang dianggap menyimpang, seperti kelompok Syiah, misalnya. Oleh karena itu, saya selalu menekankan dalam tulisan-tulisan saya, betapa berbahanya ideologi takfiri ini. Dan sudah selayaknya pemerintah bersikap waspada.
Ideologi takfiri mempunyai cara berpikir yang sangat otoriter, persis seperti Orde Baru di masa lampau. Bagi kelompok takfiri, umat Islam harus mengikuti corak pemahaman Islam yang satu saja, seragam, monolotik, homogin. Semua golongan harus mengikuti tafsir tunggal: yaitu tafsir mereka sendiri. Sebab mereka yakin benar bahwa tafsir merekalah yang paling sesuai dengan Quran dan sunnah. Yang lain sesat dan menyimpang, karena itu harus dikafirkan.
Saya melihat absolutisme semacam ini meruyak di beberapa kalangan Islam sekarang ini, terutama di kota-kota besar. Di desa-desa, justru hal semacam ini tidak terlihat. Umat Islam di desa jauh lebih “humble” dan tidak absolutistik. Justru di kota-kota besarlah kita melihat corak Islam yang lebih absolutistik, ideologis, dan sekaligus juga politis (Islam dan negara menjadi satu, misalnya).
Sikap-sikap keagamaan semacam ini, terus terang, sama sekali tidak sehat, sebab mengandung potensi untuk membuat seseorang pelan-pelan memupuk simpati kepada ideologi ISIS. Menghadapi ini semua, tak ada solusi lain kecuali menyadarkan semua pihak bahwa masalah ISIS ini bukanlah perkara cepethe-cepethe, alias sepele. Pengikut ISIS di Indonesia mungkin sangat sedikit. Tetapi simpati pada gagasan ISIS jelas lebih besar proporsinya dari anggota riil ISIS itu sendiri. Dan karena itu kita tak boleh main-main.
It’s time for the government to get really serious about this business! Terus terang, saya belum melihat bahwa pemerintah benar-benar serius menghadapi masalah ini. Banyak hal bisa kita tunjuk sebagai bukti bahwa keseriusan semacam ini masih absen, meskipun tampak ada banyak program pemerintah yang diarahkan untuk de-radikalisasi. Banyakanya program belum tentu menandakan keseriusan jika dieksekusi dengan pendekatan yang salah.[]
