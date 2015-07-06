Utopisme dan Irasionalitas Sistem Khilafah

IslamLib – Proliferasi gerakan Islam berideologi kanan di Indonesia beberapa tahun belakangan, membuka kembali perdebatan tentang khilafah Islam. Ini terjadi karena Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI), salah satu eksponen gerakan Islam ideologis di Indonesia, mengusung gagasan perlunya kembali ke sistem khilafah sebagai solusi semua problem yang dihadapi bangsa-bangsa dunia, termasuk Indonesia.
Tulisan ini bermaksud mengkaji utopisme dan irasionalitas adopsi sistem khilafah Islam dalam konteks modernitas. Irasionalitas mengadopsi sistem khilafah dalam konteks masa kini, sebenarnya bisa diidentifikasi melalui pelacakan setting dan struktur sosial suatu masyarakat.
Kajian tentang sejarah pembentukan dan evolusi bentuk-bentuk pemerintahan di negara-negara Arab yang dilakukan Nazih al-Ayubi (1995) dalam Overstating Arab States, bisa dijadikan salah satu contoh. Al-Ayubi menggunakan kerangka teori Marxisme tentang mode of production untuk menganalisis evolusi sistem kenegaraan di dunia Arab.
Tapi yang terjadi ketika menggunakan kerangka teori tersebut? Kegagalan dalam menjelaskan fenomena yang terjadi di Arab sana. Kerangka teori Marxisme mengidentifikasi bahwa suprastuktur negara sangat ditentukan oleh basis masyarakat. Oleh Marx, basis itu tidak lain adalah mode of production dan relasi antar para pemilik sarana-sarana produksi.
Di masyarakat Barat di mana Marx menelurkan gagasannya, sarana produksi lebih bersifat modern. Tapi dalam masyarakat Arab pra-Islam, mode of production seperti yang diandaikan Marx tidaklah ada. Yang berlangsung adalah apa yang disebut dengan Asiatic mode of production atau model produksi Asia, di mana pemilik unsur-unsur produksi adalah tribe (suku). Yang dimiliki tidak lain adalah tanah.
Penguasaan unsur produksi pada akhirnya ditentukan oleh pemilikan atas tanah. Untuk membuktikan bahwa basis menentukan suprastruktur, pendekatan Marxian bisa diterapkan di sini. Karena dominasi pemilikan tanah ada di tangan suku, maka proses penentuan suprastruktur negara sangat ditentukan oleh ikatan-ikatan primordial yang kemudian dikenalkan oleh Ibn Khaldun dengan nama ashabiyah (fanatisme).
Dalam konteks inilah, Ibn Khaldun kemudian mengintrodusir gagasan bahwa satu-satunya jalan untuk mengontrol negara adalah dengan peperangan, sehingga terjadi pergeseran pola produksi dari Asiatic mode of productionkepada tributary, military atau conquest mode of production.
Lahirnya imperium Islam, sebenarnya tidak bisa dilepaskan dari mode produksi seperti ini. Jika dilihat secara kasar, tributary mode of production ini sebenarnya terjadi dalam satu sistem pemerintahan bernama khilafah.
Dalam konteks ini, simplifikasi khilafah sebagai sistem pemerintahan yang terbaik menjadi sangat ahistoris. Dengan melihat struktur sosial di atas, khilafah sama sekali bukan sistem Islam. Ia adalah produk zaman, di mana sistem kenegaraan didasarkan tribe atau puak sangat mendominasi.
Lahirnya sistem khilafah adalah evolusi dari sistem dan mekanisme yang berkembang dalam tradisi masyarakat Arab pra-Islam. Karena itu, dia mengandung unsur-unsur partikularistik yang tidak bisa diadopsi begitu saja dalam konteks masyarakat yang memiliki sistem sosial yang berbeda.
Karena itu, jika khilafah diklaim sebagai sistem pemerintahan Islam yang universal, sesungguhnya akan mudah saja bagi kita menemukan sistem itu dipraktikkan di seantero Arab yang memiliki hubungan genealogis erat dengan sejarah kelahiran khilafah. Tapi yang terjadi adalah, hampir tidak ada negara-negara Timur Tengah yang mengadopsi sistem khilafah sebagai sistem negara modern.
Tidak sedikit yang justru beralih mengadopsi sistem republik atau republik demokratis. Ini menunjukkan bahwa sistem bernegara adalah sesuatu yang bersifat evolutif dan merupakan human construction atau konstruksi manusia yang tidak terlalu jauh melibatkan Tuhan.
Dengan menjadikan negara-negara Arab sebagai objek pengamatan, Ibn Khaldun juga sampai pada kesimpulan bahwa terdapat lima tahapan perkembangan dan keruntuhan suatu negara: konsolidasi, tirani, eksploitasi hak-hak istimewa, perdamaian serta desolusi, dan pembusukan (Fakhry, 2003: 342).
Pada tahapan yang terakhir ini, kekuasaan akan mengalami pembusukan, karena menurut Ibn Khaldun, telah terjadi penyalahgunaan hak milik publik untuk kesenangan penguasa (monarch).
Apa yang diidentifikasi Khaldun ini tentu terjadi dalam sebuah konteks di mana khilafah menjadi sistem dominan bagi bangsa-bangsa Arab di masa lampau. Karena besarnya potensi penyimpangan yang luar biasa pada sistem khilafah itulah, menjadi maklum kalau negara-negara Arab belakangan ini mulai melirik demokrasi sebagai sistem alternatif (Richard N. Hass, 2003).
Tentu demokrasi tidak sepenuhnya baik. Tapi sampai hari ini, demokrasi selalu dirujuk sebagai sistem pemerintahan terbaik. Di banding sistem pemerintahan lainnya, demokrasi termasuk yang paling reliable atau andal. Dan dalam demokrasi sendiri, terdapat varian-varian yang cukup beragam. Tapi keragaman varian itu sah saja sepanjang nilai-nilai dasar demokrasi tetap diberlakukan.
Tapi sementara kelompok menolak demokrasi atas dasar keyakinan bahwa hukum Tuhan adalah hukum terbaik. Gagasan ini sangat utopis dan terlampau abstrak. Bagaimana hukum Tuhan yang abstrak itu akan diberlakukan untuk menangani persoalan-persoalan kemanusiaan, kalau tidak juga melewati campur tangan manusia.
Sementara pada awal pewahyuan saja hukum-hukum Tuhan itu masih memerlukan penjelasan teoretik dan praksis dari Nabi, apatah lagi di masa kita yang hidup di alam yang jauh dari Nabi. Penafsiran hukum-hukum Tuhan tidak pernah bisa dielakkan.
Dalam konteks itu, demokrasi juga dapat disebut sebagai kreasi manusia untuk mengaktualisasi hukum Tuhan dalam konteks profanitas kehidupan manusia. Demokrasi tidak bermakna hilangnya suara Tuhan.
Bahwa Islam punya banyak sistem dalam mengatur kehidupan, tentu bisa dibenarkan. Tapi klaim bahwa Islam punya sistem bernegara yang lebih baik juga kesimpulan yang terburu-buru. Namun demikian, Islam punya hak dan potensi untuk mengadopsi nilai-nilai demokrasi yang tidak destruktif.
Di luar soal dari mana demokrasi berasal, nilai-nilai demokrasi sebenarnya sangat kompatibel dengan Islam. Karena itu, yang diperlukan bukan semata-mata mengadopsi demokrasi ala Barat itu, melainkan melakukan “ekstraksi” sehingga nilai-nilai demokrasi yang sudah universal pada dasarnya itu bisa bertemu dengan gagasan Islam yang rahmatan lil `alamin.
Para filosof muslim telah memberikan teladan, bagaimana melakukan akselerasi warisan filsafat Yunani dengan nilai-nilai genuine Islam, sehingga lahirlah filsafat Islam yang kaya dan sarat dengan nilai-nilai Islam. Tapi meski begitu, mereka juga tidak menafikan perujukan terhadap filsafat Yunani sebagai inspirasi.
Pilihan untuk meninggalkan sistem khilafah dan menggantinya dengan demokrasi justru menunjukkan kekayaan Islam dan fleksibilitas agama ini dalam melakukan akselerasi dengan perubahan.
