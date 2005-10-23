Zuhairi Misrawi: “Aksi Terorisme Bertentangan dengan Agama”

Belakangan ini, di dunia muslim, seringkali terjadi aksi bom bunuh diri. Indonesia bukan pengecualian. Pelaku atau otak di balik aksi-aksi destruktif tersebut selalu mencari pembenaran agama atas tindak amanusiawi mereka. Pertanyannya: benarkah agama, terutama Islam, menyediakan landasan teologis untuk menjustifikasi aksi-aksi teroristik itu? Berikut perbincangan Novriantoni dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Zuhairi Misrawi, Koordinator Program P3M (Perhimpunan Pengembangan Pesantren dan Masyarakat), Kamis (13/10) lalu.
Bung Zuhairi, belakangan ini kita seringkali menyaksikan aksi bom bunuh diri di berbagai dunia Islam, padahal Islam sangat mengharamkannya. Anda melihat ini sebagai gejala apa?
Kalau melihat dari sejarahnya, fenomena bom bunuh diri di dunia Islam ini adalah fenomena modern. Disebut modern, karena fenomena ini sangat erat kelahirannya dengan runtuhnya sistem khilafah Islam di Turki Utsmani. Setelah petaka itu, muncul model baru negara yang disebut konsep negara-bangsa atau nation state. Negara-negara yang tadinya bersistem khilafah, lalu menjadi negara-bangsa-negara-bangsa baru.
Dengan demikian, gerakan politik dan faksi-faksinya juga semakin meluas. Kelompok-kelompok yang ingin memperjuangkan paradigma politik tertentu seperti paradigma politik Islam, menggunakan agama atau syariat sebagai landasan perjuangan politiknya. Dengan begitu, syariat lalu dipersempit pemahamannya menjadi sekadar jihad,perang atau kekerasan.
Di Aljazair misalnya. Gerakan Islam politik di sana seringkali menggunakan sejumlah aksi kekerasan, di antaranya bom bunuh diri demi memenangkan pemilu. Di Palestina, kelompok-kelompok seperti Hamas juga menggunakan kekerasan bahkan aksi kemartiran sebagai bagian dari strategi perjuangannya. Jadi sesungguhnya ini fenomena politik.
Kalau mau dikategorikan, apa saja jenis aksi bunuh diri yang saat ini berkembang?
Setidaknya ada dua kategori. Yang pertama kita kenal dengan sebutanoppressive violence, yang secara luas bermakna kekerasan yang bertujuan untuk penindasan dan merugikan orang lain. Dari sejumlah aksi bom bunuh diri yang kita lihat, korbannya tidak hanya apa yang mereka anggap musuh sehingga perlu dijadikan obyek yang harus diserang, tapi juga umat Islam sendiri.
Di beberapa negara muslim, kekerasan seperti ini terjadi tidak hanya antara umat Islam dengan Barat yang dianggap musuh, tapi lebih banyak terjadi antar sesama mereka. Akibatnya, yang jadi korban kekerasan tak lain adalah umat Islam sendiri. Apa yang terjadi di Irak saat ini bisa dikategorikan sebagaioppressive violence.
Kategori yang kedua kita kenal dengan sebutan liberative violence atau kekerasan yang membebaskan. Kekerasan yang bertujuan membebaskan ini terjadi ketika sebuah negara dalam kondisi terjajah dan ditaklukan oleh kelompok atau negara lain.
Contoh yang paling relevan sampai saat ini adalah Palistina. Orang agak susah menyebut kekerasan yang dilakukan orang-orang Palestina terhadap Israel sebagai bentuk kekerasan yang menindas. Kekerasan itu dianggap sebagai bentuk yang membebaskan.
Karena itu, dualisme bentuk kekerasan seperti ini kadangkala agak mengaburkan pemahaman kita tentang apa itu aksi bom bunuh diri. Lalu muncul pertanyaan: bunuh diri seperti apa yang sesungguhnya dianjurkan, dibolehkan atau diperkenankan?
Saya ingat perbedaan sikap ulama Saudi yang tegas mengatakan bahwa aksi bom bunuh diri itu haram pada level dan bentuk apapun. Tapi beberapa ulama al-Azhar Mesir, atau ulama seperti Yusuf al-Qardlawi membenarkan bom bunuh diri demi kepentingan bangsa seperti yang dilakukan orang-orang Palestina. Tanggapan Anda atas polemik ini?
Kita bisa melihat soal ini dari kacamata Alqur’an itu sendiri. Dalam surah al-Baqarah misalnya disebutkan, “Waqâtilu alladzîna yuqâtilûnakum walâ ta`tadû, innalLâh lâ yuhibbul mu`tadîn.” Artinya, perangilah mereka-mereka yang memerangi kamu saja, tapi janganlah berlebih-lebihan dalam melakukan aksi itu, karena Allah tidak menyukai orang yang semena-mena atau melampaui batas.
Kalau mengacu pada Alqur’an di atas, kita tahu bahwa yang dibolehkan agama untuk diperangi atau dibom adalah musuh-musuh yang mengagresi atau memerangi kita. Dalam kitab-kitab fikih bahkan dijelaskan, perang atau bahkan bom bunuh diri itu tidak boleh menciderai anak-anak, perempuan, tua-renta, dan bahkan pastor-pastor.
Itulah beberapa acuan etik dalam berperang, berjihad, atau bahkan melakukan aksi bom bunuh diri itu sendiri. Jadi yang bisa disebut liberative violence itu adalah perang yang betul-betul meminimalkan korban, dan ada tujuan mulia yang hendak dicapai.
Soal ini saya kira agak rumit, dan bisa saja dimanipulasi, Bung Zuhairi. Sebab seringkali mereka yang pro-kekerasan merekayasa situasi seolah-olah mereka sedang berjuang untuk hal-hal yang mulia. Ayat “perangilah mereka yang memerang kalian” bisa saja mereka gunakan untuk justifikasi tindak kekerasan akibat persoalan yang remeh saja. Tanggapan Anda?
Karena itu, harus ada pemahaman yang lebih baik dan lebih benar tentang identifikasi musuh. Misalnya, sesungguhnya musuh kita itu siapa? Untuk kasus Palestina, identifikasi siapa musuhnya memang gampang dan nyata, yaitu Israel yang memerangi mereka.
Tapi untuk kasus Indonesia, beda lagi. Kita hidup dalam negara yang aman dan damai, antara satu kelompok dengan lainnya saling menghargai, dan itu dijamin oleh konstitusi. Karena itu, identifikasi apa yang disebut musuh bagi kita menjadi tidak gampang.
Mengebom turis, pusat-pusat keramaian, dan tempat berkumpulnya orang asing, saya kira tindakan yang tidak benar. Itu masuk kategori oppressiveviolence saja; kekerasan yang sia-sia, menindas, dan lebih banyak merugikan. Karena itu, perlu ada pemahaman yang lebih luas tentang siapa itu musuh.
Menurut saya, kita punya dua musuh. Pertama musuh dari dalam dan kedua, musuh dari luar. Musuh dari luar kita sebetulnya tidak terlalu jelas. Tapi musuh yang paling berat adalah musuh dari dalam, seperti keterbelakangan, kebodohan, kemiskinan, dan lain-lain. Itulah yang harus kita tanggulangi.
