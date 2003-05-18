Resep Salah bagi Problem Aceh

Penyikapan seperti itu memang tipikal negara. Padahal, dengan mendaulat sebagai musuh negara, implikasinya justru membuat gerakan separatis makin radikal, agresif, dan eksplosif.
Bukan itu saja: penegasan seperti itu sebenarnya bisa diletakkan sebagai kelanjutan historis atas represi negara melalui brutalitas TNI terhadap GAM dan OPM. Banyak ilmuwan sosial dan politik, seperti Harold Crouch (2000), David Brown (2001), Michael Malley (2001), dan lain-lain, memasukkan represi negara sebagai salah satu variabel penting mengapa gerakan separatis muncul, punya daya tahan lama dan bahkan sukses di suatu negara.
Dalam konteks Indonesia, represi negara menjadi salah satu penjelas mengapa gerakan separatis muncul, punya daya tahan lama, dan semakin radikal dalam gerakannya. Represi negara telah dipraktekkan dalam kasus DOM (Daerah Operasi Militer, 1988-1998), yang mengakibatkan sekitar 2.000 korban, kebanyakan sipil (Malley, 2001: 94). Selama Agustus 1998 sampai akhir 1999, Harold Crouch (2000: 124) mencatat sebanyak 447 sipil telah dibunuh.
Represi negara juga dipraktekkan di Papua dengan pembunuhan di Timika antara 1995-1996, penembakan pro-gerakan separatis di Biak, Nabire, Sorong, Wamena dan Timika pada tahun 1998 dan 1999 (Mote and Rutherford, 2001: 120). Pembunuhan atas Theys Eluay pada 11 November 2001 juga makin meningkatkan radikalisme gerakan separatis di Papua.
Mobilisasi Dukungan
Dalam tubuh GAM dan OPM sendiri, represi negara selain memompa semangat pemberontakan, juga dipakai sebagai sarana untuk memobilisasi dukungan, terutama level internasional. Dalam konteks ini, Huntington (1968) termasuk ilmuwan politik yang memasukkan variabel kemampuan memobilisasi dukungan, baik internal maupun eksternal, sebagai salau satu variabel dalam suksesnya gerakan separatis.
Di Aceh, dukungan internasional diperoleh ketika Kolonel Kaddafi memproklamasikan dirinya sebagai pemimpin internasional baru dalam hal gerakan pembebasan nasional tahun 1980-an. Libya membantu Hasan di Tiro dalam mengembangkan GAM dan sekaligus men-training beberapa ratus pejuang gerakan separatis (Aspinall 2002, 10).
Belakangan, GAM juga relatif berhasil mencari dukungan internasional dengan mengemas secara canggih isu-isu seperti pelanggaran HAM, brutalitas TNI, dan hak kedaulatan untuk menentukan diri sendiri (self-determination).
Kampanye ini relatif berhasil, misalnya ditandai dengan intervensi lembaga internasional atas pelanggaran HAM di Aceh, dan juga keterlibatan lembaga NGO internasional Henry Dunant Center for Humanitarian Dialogue sebagai mediator antara pemerintah RI dan GAM.
Variabel memobilisasi dukungan ini juga tak bisa dilepaskan dari kekuatan institusional dan kepemimpinan gerakan separatis. Kohesivitas kepemimpinan dalam GAM relatif terjaga. Hasan di Tiro merupakan tipikal pemimpin yang kuat.
Meski dia telah berada di Swedia sejak 1980-an, namun kekuatan agama dan politiknya cukup ampuh dalam memimpin gerakan separatis dari jarak jauh. Dia menunjuk Abdullah Syafi’ie sebagai pemimpin sayap militer GAM yang menahkodai gerakan separatis hingga tiba hari kematiannya.
Organisasi GAM dan sayap militernya di berbagai level, menunjukkan daya tahan gerakan separatis dalam melampaui empat rezim, mulai dari kepemimpinan Soeharto, Habibie, Gus Dur sampai otoritarianisme lunak Megawati.
Baik Huntington (1968) maupun Ted Robert Gurr (1993) berkesimpulan bahwa faktor kekuatan institusional dan kohesivitas kepemimpinan di kalangan gerakan separatis menjadi variabel penting bagi munculnya, bahkan suksesnya gerakan separatis.
Kekecewaan
Tingkat kekecewaan rakyat Aceh dan Papua, yang memicu lahirnya gerakan separatis, juga diakibatkan tingginya tingkat eksploitasi pemerintah pusat terhadap sumber kekayaan alam di Aceh maupun Papua. Di Aceh, misalnya gerakan separatis semakin eskalatif akhir tahun 1980-an, ketika alienasi antara pemerintah RI dan teknokrat Aceh digunakan untuk mengeskploitasi sumber daya alam untuk kepentingan pusat, pengusaha asing, dan orang-orang Jawa (Malley 1999, 95).
Eksploitasi ini kurang diiringi dengan peningkatan standar kehidupan yang layak bagi orang Aceh sendiri. Alih-alih standar kehidupan yang layak, orang Aceh secara umum dan GAM secara khusus malah diperlakukan secara represif.
Dalam konteks ini, orang-orang Aceh merasa terampas haknya, atau menggunakan teori David Brown (1988), menjadi “kelompok yang tereksploitasi” (h. 64). Perasaan ini makin akumulatif ketika hasil eksploitasi atas sumber daya alam itu justru dipakai pemerintah pusat sebagai ajang korupsi, sementara orang-orang Aceh sendiri tetap saja miskin.
Pemerintah juga terkesan “terpaksa” dalam memberikan otonomi khusus, ketika Aceh tetap dikendalikan “orang pusat” melalui perpanjangan tangan Abdullah Puteh. Ini berbeda total dengan gerakan separatis Moro di Philippina: pemimpin gerakan separatis Nur Misuari menjabat sebagai gubernur untuk mengelola daerahnya.
Mirip dengan Aceh, kekecewaan orang-orang Papua juga disebabkan oleh eksploitasi besar-besaran atas sumber kekayaan alam di Papua. Gerakan separatis meningkat ketika tahun 1973 perusahaan Freeport menggali tembaga dan emas, yang mengakibatkan 10.000 hektare tanah dan juga kekayaan alam tereksploitasi oleh pusat dan perusahaan asing tanpa kompensasi berarti bagi orang-orang Papua (Webster, 2001: 522), sehingga mereka tetap merasa “backward.”
Teori-teori gerakan sosial yang dirumuskan ilmuwan sosial dan politik, seperti David Brown (2001), Ted Gurr (1993), Malley (2001), Serajul Islam (1998), dan seterusnya, menegaskan bahwa tingkat kekecewaan yang semakin tinggi akibat eksploitasi pemerintah pusat justru melahirkan semangat pemberontakan di kalangan gerakan separatis. Makin tinggi tingkat kekecewaan, maka akan makin memperbesar pula daya eksplosif dari gerakan separatis.
Nasionalisme Etnis
Dalam selimut kekecewaan akibat represi negara, brutalitas militer, dan eksploitasi pusat atas kekayaan daerah, maka semangat nasionalisme etnik di kalangan kelompok tertindas makin tumbuh kuat. Salah satu ikatan kuat yang menumbuhkan semangat nasionalisme etnik di Aceh, misalnya adalah memori pengalaman ketertindasan (memory of collective sufferring). Berada di bawah payung pemerintah pusat sama tertindasnya dengan berada di bawah kolonialisme Belanda.
Karena itu, Aceh secara umum dan GAM secara khusus memberikan stereotipe pemerintah sebagai neokolonialisme Belanda dengan, misalnya sebutan “pemerintah penjajah Jawa,” [Javanese colonial government] (Aspinall 2002, 10).
Kolonialisme pemerintah pusat telah menjajah secara kultural (hegemoni nilai kultur Jawa sebagai akibat dari program transmigrasi), secara ekonomi (eksploitasi ekonomi untuk kepentingan orang “Jawa”), dan secara politik (dominasi Jawa dalam birokrasi dan militer) (Aspinall 2002, 10).
Karena itu, nasionalisme etnik di kalangan orang-orang Aceh secara umum dan GAM secara khusus bisa diletakkan sebagai bagian dari pelepasan diri dari neo-kolonialisme dalam bentuk gerakan separatis.
Jika nation didefinisikan Benedict Anderson (1991) sebagai “an imagined political community” (h. 5), maka bangkitnya nasionalisme etnik tidak saja sebagai proses dekolonisasi, tapi juga berangkat dari imajinasi-imajinasi kolektif di kalangan etnik tentang identitas, diri, sejarah masa silam, yang bisa menyatukan semangat kebersamaan.
Imajinasi-imajinasi itu menemukan justifikasi historisnya ketika orang-orang Aceh pernah berada pada masa keemasan (the golden age) di bawah kesultanan Aceh Sultan Iskandar Muda abad ke-17.
Karena itu, nasionalisme etnis sedang menggelar proses dekolonisasi dari neo-kolonialisme pemerintah Jawa. Tema-tema besar tentang kedaulatan (sovereignty), kehendak menentukan diri sendiri (self-determination), hak-hak asasi manusia yang universal (universal human rights), menjadi diskursus besar dalam nasionalisme etnik.
Pada titik ini, pemberlakuan syariat Islam di Aceh seperti tertuang dalam UU No. 44 tahun 1999 tentang Penyelengaraan Keistimewaan Daerah Istimewa Aceh, menjadi misleading. UU yang memuat 24 bab ini mengakui berdirinya pemerintahan otonom dalam bentuk Nanggroe Aceh Darussalam dan mengacu pada tiga hal, yakni ijma’ tentang adat, ijma’ tentang pelaksanaan syariat Islam, dan ijma’ tentang pendidikan.
Pemerintah lupa, bahwa GAM pada dasarnya percaya pada nalar sekuler, sehingga UU No. 44 tahun 1999 malah dibaca sebagai “kebodohan” Jakarta dalam menyediakan resep bagi penyakit yang diderita warga Aceh.
Diagnosa yang dilakukan pemerintah terbukti salah, di mana persoalan distribusi keadilan dan ekonomi yang diinginkan warga Aceh justru dijawab dengan syariat Islam yang masih berdiri pada tataran simbolis.
Alih-alih distribusi kesejahteraan ekonomi yang masih menjadi retorika pemerintah pusat ketimbang langkah pro-aktif di lapangan, dalam hal distribusi keadilan dengan cara menyeret pelaku kekerasan HAM pada masa DOM pun masih jauh panggang daripada api.
