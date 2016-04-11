Keberhasilan para teroris merekrut pengikutnya adalah dengan menjual surga. Sehingga, seseorang bisa dengan penuh percaya diri meledakkan dirinya sendiri karena iming-iming surga tersebut. Faktanya, dengan “jualan surga” ini ternyata masih banyak umat Islam yang dapat dengan mudah dipengaruhi lalu kemudian direkrut dan dijadikan “pengantin” yang siap menuju surga.
Hal ini disebakan oleh sempitnya pemahaman mereka tentang Islam dan kesalahpahaman mereka tentang surga. Yang jelas, perbuatan para teroris ini sama sekali bertolak belakang dengan ajaran Islam, bahkan dengan nama Islam itu sendiri yang bermakna keselamatan dan kedamaian.
Seorang Muslim, perbuatannya harus mencerminkan nama Islam, yang menyiratkan ajaran bagi umatnya untuk menebarkan kedamaian dan keselamatan terhadap semua makhluk ciptaanNya di muka bumi.
Saya sependapat dengan pandangan bahwa: “Terrorism has no religion”, terorisme itu tidak memiliki agama. Karena agama apapun tidak pernah mengajarkan untuk melakukan teror dan pembunuhan dengan keji terhadap umat manusia.
Bahkan secara gamblang di dalam Quran Allah Ta’ala berfirman:
Barangsiapa yang membunuh seorang manusia, bukan karena orang itu (membunuh) orang lain, atau bukan karena membuat kerusakan di muka bumi, maka seakan-akan dia telah membunuh manusia seluruhnya. Dan barangsiapa yang memelihara kehidupan seorang manusia, maka seolah-olah dia telah memelihara kehidupan manusia semuanya. (Al Maidah 5:32)
Para teroris kerap beranggapan, keyakinan mereka akan jihad yang salah kaprah dipahami, ditambah dengan keimanan yang mereka yakini benar, telah cukup mengantarkannya ke jannah, surga. Inilah yang saya sebut sebagai salah paham tentang surga. Pemahaman yang sangat jauh dari esensi ajaran Quran dan Rasulullah.
Diriwayatkan dalam sebuah hadis, Rasulullah bersabda:
Kalian tidak akan masuk surga sebelum beriman dan kalian tidak akan beriman sebelum saling mencintai. Maukah aku tunjukkan kepada kalian suatu amalan yang membuat kalian saling mencintai? Yakni sebarkanlah salam di antara kalian. (HR. Muslim)
Jadi, jelaslah bahwa syarat masuk surga itu tidak cukup hanya dengan keimanan, melainkan dengan saling mencintai satu sama lain. Saling mencintai ini merupakan satu hal yang banyak dilupakan oleh umat Islam saat ini. Padahal ini sangat esensial dan berpengaruh terhadap keimanan itu sendiri.
Dalam sabda Rasulullah tersebut juga disebutkan bahwa untuk melakukan amalan yang akan menciptakan cinta satu dengan yang lainnya adalah dengan menyebarkan salam. Iya, menyebarkan keselamatan dan kedamaian, sebagai makna yang lebih luas dari Salam yang tak hanya sekedar greeting dalam Islam.
Surga itu bukan tempatnya para pembenci, pembuat teror, kerusuhan serta kerusakan di muka bumi. Surga itu tempatnya orang-orang yang mengimani Tuhan dan saling mencintai satu sama lain. Surga adalah tempatnya orang-orang yang mempraktikkan love for all, hatred for none (Cinta untuk semua, tiada benci bagi siapapun).
Dan hal ini bukan hanya akan menjadi motto hidup mereka, akan tetapi telah menjadi spirit dan termanifestasi dengan sempurna dalam kehidupan para ahli surga.
Jadi, kehidupan surgawi adalah kehidupan yang mencerminkan nilai-nilai saling mengasihi dan mencintai sesama tanpa ada permusuhan dan kebencian sebagaimana yang diisyaratkan oleh Rasulullah melalui seruan “tahababtum”, yakni saling mencintai satu sama lain.
