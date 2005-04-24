Berkah Sekularisme

Sekularisme sebetulnya adalah sebuah istilah netral untuk merujuk konsep tentang pemisahan agama dan negara. Istilah ini pertamakali diperkenalkan oleh George Jacob Holyoake (1817-1906), seorang sarjana Inggris, sebagai sebuah gagasan alternatif untuk mengatasi ketegangan panjang antara otoritas agama dan otoritas negara di Eropa. Dengan sekularisme, masing-masing agama dan negara memiliki otoritasnya sendiri-sendiri: negara mengurusi politik sedangkan agama mengurusi gereja.
Dalam perkembangannya, sekularisme menjadi konsep yang sangat efektif, bukan hanya dalam meredam konflik dan ketegangan antara kuasa agama dan negara, tapi juga dalam memberikan landasan pada demokrasi dan persamaan hak.
Sebuah demokrasi yang baik hanya bisa berjalan jika ia mampu menerapkan prinsip-prinsip sekularisme dengan benar. Sebaliknya, demokrasi yang gagal atau buruk adalah demokrasi yang tidak menjalankan prinsip-prinsip sekularisme secara benar.
Negara-negara Islam, seperti Turki, Mesir, dan Irak pada masa Saddam Husein, adalah contoh negara yang berusaha mengadopsi sekularisme tapi menerapkannya secara salah. Kesalahan dalam mempersepsi dan menerapkan konsep ini berakibat fatal, karena bukan saja ia gagal dalam mewujudkan sistem politik yang demokratis, tapi juga mencemari konsep sekularisme yang luhur.
Penolakan sebagian kaum Muslim terhadap sekularisme selama ini karena mereka merujuk pada pengalaman negara-negara yang gagal menerapkan prinsip ini, seperti yang disebut di atas. Sekularisme di Turki, misalnya, diidentikkan dengan serial pelarangan terhadap atribut dan praktek-praktek keagamaan. Sekularisme berarti pelarangan jilbab, penutupan institusi pengajaran al-Qur’an, dan penangkapan terhadap aktivis Islam.
Di Mesir, sekularisme identik dengan diktatorisme. Bagi sebagian besar aktivis Islam di sana, Presiden Husni Mubarak adalah penjelmaan dari sekularisme yang buruk. Sementara di Irak pada masa Saddam Husein dulu, sekularisme identik dengan despotisme dan anti-Tuhan, khususnya karena rezim penguasa adalah partai Ba’ath yang sosialis.
Para pencemar sekularisme bukan hanya datang dari negara Islam. Di Eropa, Perancis kerap dikecam sebagai negara yang menerapkan sekularisme secara salah. Persis seperti di Turki (atau Turki memang meniru model Perancis), sekularisme di Perancis dipahami sebagai kewaspadaan terhadap “ancaman” agama. Memakai jilbab, karenanya, dianggap sebagai ancaman bagi sekularisme. Menarik untuk dicatat bahwa Perancis adalah salah satu dari negara-negara Barat yang paling lambat dalam menerima demokrasi.
Negara-negara yang relatif sukses dalam menerapkan demokrasi adalah negara-negara yang secara baik menempatkan hubungan agama dan negara; mereka adalah negara-negara yang mampu menjalankan prinsip sekularisme dengan benar. Di Amerika Serikat, Inggris, Australia, dan negara demokratis lainnya, sekularisme tidak dipahami sebagai musuh agama, tapi justru dijadikan sebagai pelindung agama.
Di Inggris, perlindungan sekularisme terhadap agama itu bahkan disimbolisasikan dengan menjadikan Ratu Inggris sebagai Kepala Gereja Anglikan. Meskipun sekilas tampak bertentangan dengan prinsip sekularisme –yakni pemisahan agama dan negara– tapi Ratu Inggris sendiri, secara de factosesungguhnya tak punya kekuatan apa-apa alias sudah terpisah dengan sendirinya dari negara (pemerintahan).
Sekularisme sesungguhnya adalah berkah bagi agama-agama. Di Turki, para aktivis Islam yang tergabung dalam Partai Kebajikan yang berorientasi Islam, menuntut negara agar menerapkan sekularisme secara fair. Merve Kavacki, anggota parlemen Turki berjilbab yang pernah membuat heboh pada tahun 2000 dengan tegas mengatakan bahwa dia dan partainya tak pernah ada masalah dengan sekularisme. “Yang kita inginkan adalah penerapan sekularisme secara adil dan benar, seperti negara-negara Barat melaksanakannya.”
Sama seperti di Turki, di India, kaum Muslim menginginkan sekularisme dan mencemaskan kalau-kalau BJP, partai fundamentalis Hindu, mengganti sekularisme dengan Hindutva, syariah-nya orang-orang Hindu. Buat kaum Muslim di sana, sekularisme adalah berkah yang tak ternilai harganya.
Alangkah tidak fair jika kita mengecam sekularisme semata-mata karena kita merujuk pada praktik sekularisme yang salah. Kita tentu saja tak menginginkan model sekularisme Turki, atau Mesir, atau Perancis. Lagi pula, mengapa kita terobsesi dengan negara-negara yang gagal ini? Mengapa tak berkaca pada pengalaman yang jelas-jelas terbukti sukses?
