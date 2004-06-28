Melampaui Nalar Sakralisasi Agama

Saat ini, di belahan dunia Eropa yang tergabung dalam Uni Eropa tengah bergerak membangun entitas regional raksasa antarbangsa, dan menjadi salah satu kekuatan pasar ekonomi terbesar di dunia. Para aktivis kemanusiaan dari berbagai dunia juga bergabung dalam World Social Forum (WSF) untuk berdialog dan bekerja mengkreasi tatanan globalisasi yang lebih humanis dan ekologis.
Tapi sungguh menyedihkan, sebagian umat Islam masih belum melepaskan diri dari memori masa silam Islam, sembari meratapi runtuhnya kekuasaan imperium Islam, dan memenjarakan diri mereka dalam obsesi menegakkan utopia “tatanan Ilahi” bernama khilafah Islamiyah.
Fenomena di atas menunjukkan jarak yang begitu jauh dan tidak nyambungantara kesadaran diskursif politik sebagian umat Islam dengan arus gerak dunia aktual yang bergerak maju sangat kencang.
Kerap kali kita mempersalahkan pihak lain, seperti tendensi neo-imperialisme, kebijakan luar negeri Amerika dan Eropa yang tidak adil terhadap dunia Islam, maupun memori traumatik runtuhnya kesultanan Turki-Ottoman akibat konspirasi Barat dengan pengkhianatan kelompok sekularis di dunia Islam.
Padahal, seperti diutarakan pemikir Islam, Ziauddin Zardar (2003) dalamIslam, Postmodernism and Other Futures, argumen yang menyalahkan dominasi Barat terhadap dunia Islam sebagai akar kemandekan kita adalah penjelasan orang-orang yang malas untuk berpikir secara otokritik.
Yang lupa kita garisbawahi, dominasi maupun hegemoni dunia luar terhadap Islam seringkali tidak dipaksakan dari luar, namun justru memungkinkan karena diundang oleh diri kita sendiri.
Nalar Sakral Islam
Hegemoni kultur Barat menjadi mungkin ketika cara berpikir umat Islam tidak pernah lepas dari belenggu mentalitas pramodern. Jawaban atas problem tidaknyambungnya realitas dunia global dengan krisis kesadaran di dunia Islam, mestinya ditelusuri dari krisis mentalitas dan nalar umat Islam itu sendiri.
Sampai saat ini, penerimaan umat Islam atas modernitas, hanya terbatas pada aspek teknis dari modernitas (modernity as a tool), belum menyentuh aspek visi dan pandangan dunia (weltanschauung) modernitas itu sendiri.
Umat Islam bisa menerima perangkat-perangkat teknologi informasi (seperti HP, internet, komputer) sebagai produk modernitas, tapi masih saja antipati terhadap demokrasi secara substansial dan sebagai kultur politik modern.
Padahal, revolusi kesadaran menjadi manusia modern merupakan hal yang fundamental dan syarat utama untuk keluar dari belenggu kebodohan. Esensi menjadi manusia modern adalah berani untuk berhenti mencari legitimasi otoritas agama maupun “teks-teks yang dianggap suci” atas segenap upaya kreatif kita untuk membangun konfigurasi intelektual dalam wilayah politik.
Ketika berpikir dalam kerangka nalar politik modern, maka basis filosofis yang digunakan adalah: kreasi intelektual dalam ruang politik menjadi absah ketika mendapat persetujuan dari rakyat, bermanfaat bagi kemaslahatan publik, dan masuk akal ketika diuji dengan pertimbangan yang rasional. Legitimasi dari pembacaan yang literal terhadap teks suci dan otoritas keagamaan menjadi tidak lagi terlalu penting.
Belum hilangnya wacana khilafah dari imajinasi politik umat Islam, sesuai atau tidaknya demokrasi dengan syari’at Islam, dan ide-ide sejenis itu, adalah cerminan masih berkuasanya nalar hegemonik sakralisasi agama, dan tidak beraninya umat berpijak pada rasio sendiri dalam melakukan inovasi kreatif dalam ruang politik.
Krisis fundamental dalam kesadaran umat Islam terjadi ketika kemaslahatan dan kebajikan bagi umat manusia tidak menjadi argumen dan basis utama perumusan langkah politik. Problem masyarakat Islam di era pasca-kolonial pertama-tama bukan pada hegemoni Barat terhadap dunia Islam.
Hegemoni sebenarnya dapat diatasi ketika umat Islam mampu keluar dari kungkungan kesadaran pramodern, dan menjadi agen aktif untuk menyelesaikan segenap permasalahan-permasalahan politik, sosial dan kebudayaan yang mereka hadapi.
Labirin keterbelakangan dapat diatasi bila umat mulai mampu berpikir mandiri dan berbasis nalar rasional, sembari tidak memistifikasi tradisi dan sejarah masa lampau sebagai proyek ideal yang harus direalisasikan saat ini.
Langkah awal untuk berdialog dengan modernitas adalah berani untuk melakukan penelaahan yang kritis dan rasional atas segenap warisan-warisan otoritatif masa silam yang selama ini kita anggap suci. Usaha untuk mendialogkan gagasan-gagasan demokrasi, HAM, hak-hak perempuan dan berbagai wacana sosial modern sering terhenti karena umat masih selalu melirik ke belakang dan mencari teks-teks sakral sebagai sandaran dan legitimasi untuk menilai gagasan-gagasan kontemporer tersebut.
Sebagaimana disampaikan Khaled M. Abou El Fadl (2001), ketidakmandirian umat Islam untuk berpikir kritis dengan menggunakan nalar otonom dan memosisikan teks suci sebagai naskah otoritatif yang tak tersentuh nalar manusia, merupakan penyebab utama sikap anti-intelektualisme di kalangan sebagian masyarakat muslim.
Penolakan ide-ide demokrasi di sebagian lapisan umat Islam misalnya, tidak dilandasi oleh penilaian kritis terhadap sisi kebaikan dan kerugian demokrasi bagi kemanusiaan. Penolakan terhadap gagasan substansial demokrasi, seringkali lebih didasarkan pada argumen tidak adanya landasan otoritatif dari teks suci dan tradisi.
Menuju Politik Sekuler
Jalan keluar umat Islam dari penjara kenangan masa lalu, maupun hegemoni otoritas teks suci adalah dengan mengadopsi wacana politik sekular. Gagasan politik sekular selama ini selalu disalahartikan sebagai orde politik yang menghambat agama sebagai energi kreatif pembebasan.
Makna politik sekular mestinya ditempatkan pada ruang politik di mana interaksi antara negara dan masyarakat selalu dalam ketegangan kritisisme, dialog, maupun konsensus rasional. Setiap kebijakan politik yang diambil selalu ditimbang dalam perhitungan manfaat dan kebaikannya bagi setiap warganegara maupun umat manusia.
Makna politik sekular sebenarnya adalah menjadikan ruang politik sebagai ruang yang terbuka bagi proses dialog dan kritik rasional, bukan semata-mata pencampakan agama dari wilayah kehidupan masyarakat. Penerimaan terhadap politik sekular sebagai bagian dari kesadaran manusia modern, tidak identik dengan penolakan terhadap kontribusi agama dalam kehidupan.
Politik sekular mensyaratkan pemahaman rasional-kritis dan non-sakral terhadap agama, sehingga relasi antara umat beragama dan teks-teks agama dalam dialog yang terbuka untuk memaknai ruang politik, berada dalam posisi yang sejajar dan horisontal, bukan dalam hubungan vertikal dan tertutup yang tidak memungkinkan munculnya ruang dialog yang terbuka bagi berlangsungnya perubahan.
