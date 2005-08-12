Diharamkannya pluralisme, liberalisme, dan terutama sekularisme menunjukkan kuatnya monopoli wacana revivalisme Islam di Indonesia. Untuk itu, kiranya dibutuhkan rintisan pemikiran Islam yang lebih berani, progresif dan maju.
Model pemikiran seperti ini penting bukan saja untuk meruntuhkan hegemoni wacana fundamentalisme Islam tersebut, melainkan juga untuk mendobrak kejumudan berpikir umat agar mau bergerak maju dan prihatin terhadap keterbelakangannya selama ini, terutama dibandingkan dengan masyarakat modern Barat.
Sebaliknya dalam pandangan fundamentalisme, fatwa MUI tentang haramnya liberalisme, pluralisme, dan sekularisme dapat dipandang sebagai suatu berkah untuk memberikan perlindungan akidah umat dari berbagai ide yang menggerogotinya.
Bahkan, Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia menyatakan fatwa itu dapat menjadi salah satu faktor yang membantu memuluskan terbentuknya masyarakat yang berlandaskan pada akidah dan syariat Islam secara kaffah (www.hizbut-tahrir.or.id).
Tulisan ini tidak bermaksud untuk mengulas kembali perdebatan antara kubu liberal dengan kubu fundamental. Lebih dari itu, tulisan ini cuma melihat fenomena yang melatarbelakangi turunnya larangan sekularisme.
Keharusan Sekularisme
Berbeda dengan para ulama tradisional yang mengharamkan sekularisme, saya justru melihatnya sebagai sebuah keharusan sejarah (baca: sunnatullah). Adalah sebuah ahistorisme yang teramat fatal bila mereka menilai sekularisme sebagai pemikiran sesat.
Alasannya sangat sederhana. Zaman terus berubah. Sebuah produk pemikiran (ijtihad) juga sudah barang tentu bersifat lokalitas dan partikular. Ia tidak bisa berlaku sepanjang masa dan karenanya perlu ditanggalkan bila sudah kadaluarsa. Meninggalkan hasil ijtihad yang kurang relevan hukumnya adalah wajib.
Bahkan —meminjam istilah Thaha Husein— tanpa sekularisasi umat Islam tidak akan dapat menggapai kemajuan. Tentu saja, sekularisasi dalam Islam berbeda dengan sekularisasi yang terjadi di Barat, baik dari sudut pandang titik tolaknya maupun hasilnya.
Bila sekularisasi di Barat dimulai dari pemisahan ilmu, politik, dan masalah dunia dari kungkungan gereja, maka sekularisasi dalam Islam bermula dari upaya melepaskan umat dari ikatan-ikatan tradisi pemahaman ulama salaf untuk kembali kepada al Qur’an dan Hadis.
Dengan demikian, bila kita mengikuti definisi yang dibuat Thaha Husein itu, maka sekularisasi sepadan dengan kata “pembebasan” (liberation). Maksudnya, sekularisasi adalah pembebasan umat Islam dari dari ikatan-ikatan ajaran agama yang bukan bersifat mendasar (ushuly), bersifat relatif, dan merupakan produk pemahaman atau ijtihad ulama masa lalu.
Sebaliknya, mereka dianjurkan mengakses langsung dan “maju bersama al Qur’an”. Senada dengan pendapat Thaha Husein di atas, Cak Nur juga melihat sekularisasi sebagai upaya untuk menanggalkan nilai-nilai yang berorientasi ke masa lampau dan mencari nilai-nilai yang lebih berorientasi kepada masa depan (Paramadina, 2001).
Proses pembebasan atau sekularisasi ini penting karena dua hal. Pertama, untuk memisahkan antara agama yang bersifat divine, sempurna, dan komprehensif dengan ilmu-ilmu agama itu sendiri yang amat bersifa temporal, relatif, dan bergantung pada anggapan-anggapan dasarnya.
Seperti jamak kita ketahui, akibat bentangan sejarah yang begitu panjang membuat kemampuan umat untuk membedakan antara nilai-nilai yang absolut dan yang relatif menjadi tumpul. Akibatanya, pemikiran dan pemahaman keagamaan para ulama terdahulu yang seharusnya diletakkan dalam bingkai kritisisme, serta profan malah dipertuhankan dan disakralkan.
Kedua, tanpa sekularisasi sebuah pemikiran (ijtihad) dan pemahaman terhadap agama tidak akan mampu berkembang dan jadi statis. Kebebasan berfikir (intellectual freedom) akan diberangus. Pemikiran agama akan senantiasa terkungkung pada atmosfer pengalaman para mujtahid abad pertengahan dan karenanya membuat umat gagap dalam menghadapi serbuan perubahan zaman (modernitas).
Karena kekeh pada tradisi yang sempit, horizon keagamaannya pun jadi kaku. Perbedaan pendapat dan keyakinan senantiasa disikapi dengan cara-cara kekerasan. Singkatnya, pengharaman sekularisme menunjukkan gejala kemalasan berfikir.
Fenomena seperti itu, secara teologis, tentu saja berbahaya karena mendekati syirik. Menghormati hasil ijtihad para ulama terdahulu itu perlu, saya sangat setuju. Tetapi, menyakralkan pemikiran, pemahaman mereka seperti halnya firman Tuhan, itu yang harus ditolak.
Oleh karena itu, deskontruksi dan rekonstruksi terhadap hukum Islam menjadi perlu. Nah, proses ini bisa dilakukan bila kita mampu membedakan mana yang merupakan autentik agama dan mana yang menjadi penafsiran terhadap agama.
Padahal kalau kita mau jujur dan konsisten dengan keimanan, maka kita seharusnya lebih terbuka dengan ide-ide kemajuan. Kenapa? karena sebuah kemajuan tidak akan dapat diperoleh tanpa ditopang dengan ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi. Ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi tidak akan pernah diraih tanpa adanya sikap keterbukaan terhadap ide-ide pembaharuaan.
Pasalnya, ilmu pengetahuan bersifat dinamis. Sebaliknya, iman tidak akan cukup kuat untuk menopang sebuah peradaban. Oleh karena itu, sekali lagi, sekularisasi merupakan sebuah kemutlakan dan alternatif dalam rangka meraih kemajuan.
Problem Ulama
Sayangnya, kebanyakan ulama di wilayah-wilayah muslim masih sangat tradisionalis. Selain terlalu terpaku pada warisan tradisi yang berorientasi kepada masa lalu, mereka juga enggan, bahkan alergi terhadap progress of idea, terutama bila itu dicurigai berasal dari Barat.
Fanatisme berlebihan juga masih memenuhi benak mereka. Dalam pandangan saya, hal ini semata-mata mereka lakukan untuk mempertahankan hegemoninya dalam menafsirkan agama (Islam). Sehingga, harus diakui bahwa bukan agama Islam yang menghalangi kemajuan sains. Melainkan justru para ulamalah yang melemahkan semangat komunitas muslim guna mempelajari sains.
Lantaran terlalu fanatik pada agama, mereka hanya memberikan pengetahuan agama kepada generasi muda dan menafikan pendidikan professional yang justru sangat dibutuhkan. Akibatnya, alih-alih mampu menghadapi persoalan kekinian, mereka malah semakin anti-pati terhadap ilmu pengetahuan modern. Inilah, antara lain, yang membuat fatwa-fatwa mereka tidak kompatibel dengan aspirazi zaman.
Sungguh menyedihkan lantaran kegagapan menghadapi kenyataan modernitas, para ulama itu malah kembali ke masa lampu sambil mencari legitimasinya dari agama. Atas nama agama, mereka mengutuk peradaban Barat yang dibangun di atas fondasi ilmu pengetahuan dan sains, tanpa pernah mau tahu kelebihannya.
Ilham Mundzir, Associate Researcher CMM Jakarta dan Aktivis Jaringan Intelektual Muda Muhammadiyah, Alumnus Pon Pes Futuhiyyah, Demak, Jawa Tengah.
