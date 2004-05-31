Menjadi Muslim Sekuler

Islam dan sekularisasi selama ini bagai dua sisi mata uang yang saling bertolak belakang. Satu sisi, konstruksi pandangan yang menghegemoni bahwa Islam merupakan ajaran suci. Di sisi lain, sekularisasi adalah produk barat yang penuh kemunafikan. Sekularisasi dianggap sebagai barang haram yang tidak boleh dijamah jika menginginkan agar kemurnian Islam tetap terjaga.
Sekularisasi di mata muslim seperti itu dikatakan telah menawarkan tindakan tak bertanggung jawab. Karena sekularisasi berusaha “menyingkirkan” dimensi-dimensi metafisik, spiritualitas dan religiositas yang menjadi inti ajaran Islam, sehingga menyebabkan semua dimensi itu dalam diri manusia menjadi kering. Sekularisasi menghendaki sepenuhnya segala sesuatu tersentral pada diri manusia, sementara kehendak dan kekuasaan Allah dianggap “telah mati”.
Niestzche dan Marx bahkan telah mengungkapkan kata-kata seperti itu pada abad pertengahan sebagai kritik terhadap agama: gott is tott! Persoalan fundamental yang menjadi latar belakang ungkapan itu bahwa manusia selama ini telah tertipu dengan opium-opium ajaran agama, sementara tugas-tugas dunia terbengkalai hingga produktivitas kreasi akal dan nalar manusia diberangus dengan klaim-klaim keselamatan dan kedamaian agama.
Meskipun setting itu terjadi pada abad pertengahan yang dialami kaum Kristen pada jamannnya, namun pada perkembangannya sekularisasi menyusup secara diam-diam dalam pandangan dan budaya kaum muslim, sehingga tak kurang pro dan kontra pun mengiringi perjalanannya. Pengaruh globalisasi tidak bisa dilepaskan dengan persoalan ini. Globalisasi dan sekularisasi merupakan satu paket yang menjalar ke setiap ruang “barat dan timur”.
Menyusupnya sekularisasi di ruang tradisi umat Islam, semula terjaring lewat globalisasi budaya barat. Secara gradual endapan budaya itu menjalar dalam konstruksi pemahaman dan bahkan hingga terekspresikan dalam praksis tindakan.
Konsekuensinya ajaran dan dogmatisme Islam yang semula sakral sedikit demi sedikit mulai dibongkar oleh muslim yang pandangannya telah “terkena virus realitas jaman/saeculum”. Islam pada dataran itu akhirnya menjadi profan, karena kehendak ajarannya merupakan bagian dari kehendak umat Islam itu sendiri.
Setidaknya ada tiga hal, mengapa sekularisasi dalam bangunan tradisi intelektual di dunia Islam dianggap akan menodai ajaran agama.
Pertama, sekularisasi mengandung dimensi disenchantment of nature atau pembebasan alam semesta dari pengaruh ilusi, bahkan Allah pun termasuk didalamnya. Kedua, sekularisasi mengandung desacralization of power yakni membongkar mitos-mitos kekuasaan Allah. Ketiga, sekularisasi mengandungdeconsecreation of values atau pembangkangan terhadap nilai-nilai ajaran agama. (Harvey Cox, the secular city, 1965)
Dengan ketiga hal itu, ajaran Islam yang selama ini telah terkonstruksi secara dogmatis dan untouchable, maka dapat dipastikan kemudian menjaditouchable. Dengan disenchantment of nature misalnya, pemahaman seorang muslim akan bisa memisahkan diri dari “kekuasaan Allah”.
Begitu juga dengandesacralization of power dan deconsecreation of values, pemahaman seorang muslim akan dapat membongkar nilai-nilai ajaran agama sehingga agama menjadi inklusif dan seorang muslim bebas menciptakan perubahan serta membenamkan dirinya kedalam proses evolusi sejarah umat manusia sepanjang jaman (consecreation of values).
Namun pertanyaan fundamental yang masih menggelitik dan patut untuk diungkapkan bahwa, apakah dua kutub biner antara Islam dan sekularisasi sudah benar-benar menjadi harga mutlak? Artinya, apakah antara Islam dan sekularisasi tidak bisa dirajut hingga menjadi bentuk unifikasi yang “saling berbagi”? Sebab, sekularisasi sendiri yang semula terjadi dari produk budaya barat, tidak selamanya buruk.
Sekularisasi justru merupakan “ajaran kritis” untuk umat manusia ketika ajaran agama dianggap hanya sebagai hiasan penenang yang hanya meninabobokan manusia. Adapun kekhawatiran dari budaya sekularisasi yang identik dengan glamouritas dan hanya mengurus masalah keduniawian belaka, maka hal-hal seperti itu sebenarnya merupakan kesalahan manusia itu sendiri, yang tidak bisa menyeimbangkan konsumerisme dunia dengan urusan akhirat.
Arus Balik Sekularisasi
Abdul Karim Soroush, intelektual muslim dari Iran, mempunyai pengalaman tersendiri tentang sekularisasi ini. Ia semula seorang saintis, yang ketika pada masa pra revolusi Iran menjadi salah satu aktor muda-revolusioner dan sering memberikan pandangan-pandangan argumentatif dan kritis di seputar masalah-masalah keagamaan.
Namun setelah revolusi berakhir, yang ditandai tumbangnya rejim Syah Pahlevi, Soroush malah mengkritik balik atas isu-isu negara Islam di mana masalah-masalah syariat menjadi bagian didalamnya.
Soroush berubah dan mendeklarasikan dirinya menjadi tokoh sekuler. Namun baginya menjadi sekuler asal tidak taklid adalah baik, malah kritisismenya justru tumbuh subur dan gagasan-gagasan “liberalnya” berkecambah mempengaruhi banyak kalangan muda. (Martin Van Bruinessen, 2000)
Soroush mengungkapkan, bahwa menjadi sekuler tidak selamanya berpretensi negatif. Baginya, justru ketika umat Islam berada di alam dunia dan bergelut didalamnya adalah muslim yang sekuler.
Dalam salah satu wawancaranya Soroush bahkan menyatakan diri demikian: “saya menjadi bagian dari sekularisasi justru karena ingin menyelamatkan agama dari sekularisasi itu sendiri”. Artinya, umat Islam seharusnya bergumul dan mempelajari sekularisasi untuk membendung arus budaya sekularisasi yang mengikis ajaran Islam. Tidak malah meninggalkan sekularisasi, apalagi meninggalkannya tanpa sebab-sebab yang jelas dan tidak dapat dipertanggungjawabkan.
Justru menjadikan tabu sekularisasi, sama halnya ketika umat Islam merasa risih dengan budaya pop yang dikreasi oleh sekularisasi barat, misalnya seperti dunia musik. Seharusnya, dunia Islam tidak menjadikan dunia musik sebagai sesuatu yang harus ditinggalkan, padahal di sisi lain kaum muda Islam sangat gandrung dengan dunia hiburan seperti musik ini.
Seharusnya yang dilakukan adalah bagaimana tradisi Islam mengkreasi musik Islami tanpa menghilangkan substansinya seperti musik yang sekuler, sehingga kaum muda muslim pun tetap menikmati tujuan-tujuan seninya.
Jadi, pandangan generik dan memukul sama rata mengenai sekularisasi harus dikembalikan pada substansinya, yaitu sekularisasi seperti juga yang didefinisikan Robert Bellah (1999) merupakan “ajaran” rasionalisasi agama dan mengaktualisasikan pemahaman keagamaan pada perkara-perkara realitas.
Sehingga tugas seorang muslim adalah juga menjadikan dirinya sekuler, atau muslim-sekuler yang meredefinisi ajaran dan dogma agama bagi kehidupan dunianya. Dengan demikian, sekularisasi bagi seorang muslim merupakan perangkat yang dapat menyelamatkan ajaran Islam yang turun ke bumi untuk kesejahteraan umat manusia sendiri. Karena ajarannnya akan menjadi lebih tangguh saat seorang muslim mengetahui kelemahan-kelemahan sekularisasi itu.
Throughout the awesome design of things you actually get an A with regard to effort. Exactly where you actually lost me personally ended up being on all the specifics. As people say, details make or break the argument.. And that couldn’t be more true right here. Having said that, allow me inform you what did do the job. Your writing is actually rather convincing which is probably the reason why I am making the effort to comment. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Next, despite the fact that I can easily notice the jumps in reason you make, I am not necessarily certain of just how you seem to unite the points that help to make your final result. For the moment I shall subscribe to your point however trust in the future you actually link the dots much better.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.
It¦s actually a great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I have recently started a blog, the information you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
You have noted very interesting details! ps nice web site.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely wonderful. I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it wise. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a terrific website.
I like this blog very much, Its a rattling nice place to read and find information. “You have to lead people gently toward what they already know is right.” by Philip.
I am curious to find out what blog system you are utilizing? I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something more secure. Do you have any solutions?
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog. A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is actually irritating. A good website with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for keeping this website, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What an ideal website.
I was looking through some of your blog posts on this website and I believe this internet site is really instructive! Keep posting.
Good day very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally?KI’m satisfied to find so many useful info here in the put up, we’d like develop extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Good day! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Cheers!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping
maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new
updates.
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This tip offered by you is very practical for good planning.
I do accept as true with all of the concepts you have introduced in your post. They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too quick for beginners. Could you please prolong them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
I really like your writing style, fantastic information, thank you for putting up :D. “Let every man mind his own business.” by Miguel de Cervantes.
You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I to find this matter to be actually one thing that I believe I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very large for me. I’m taking a look ahead for your next put up, I?¦ll try to get the cling of it!
Great info and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thx 🙂
I’m writing to let you be aware of of the cool discovery our girl obtained browsing your web page. She noticed plenty of details, including how it is like to possess a marvelous teaching mindset to make the rest with ease understand several complicated subject areas. You really surpassed our desires. I appreciate you for distributing such informative, trustworthy, explanatory and in addition fun thoughts on this topic to Evelyn.
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
It?¦s truly a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Good article and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂
hello!,I love your writing so much! share we keep in touch extra about your article on AOL? I require an expert on this area to unravel my problem. May be that is you! Having a look ahead to see you.
I?¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site. Studying this information So i am glad to convey that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I so much indisputably will make certain to don?¦t fail to remember this site and provides it a glance regularly.
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this
website before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to
me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
naturally like your web-site but you have to test the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to inform the reality then again I’ll definitely come again again.
I like this web site so much, bookmarked. “American soldiers must be turned into lambs and eating them is tolerated.” by Muammar Qaddafi.
Very interesting subject , thanks for putting up.
Some really great info , Sword lily I found this. “The world is the sum-total of our vital possibilities.” by Jose Ortega y Gasset.
It’s an amazing article designed for all the internet viewers; they will obtain benefit from it I
am sure.
We are a bunch of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our
community. Your website provided us with helpful information to work
on. You’ve performed a formidable job and our whole neighborhood will be
thankful to you.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I
provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my users
would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Appreciate it!
Heya are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but
I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do
you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
These are truly impressive ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some fastidious things here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other
websites? I have a blog based upon on the same subjects
you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information.
I know my audience would enjoy your work. If you’re
even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.
I don’t even know the way I finished up right here, but I thought this put up was once good.
I do not recognise who you are however definitely you’re
going to a well-known blogger for those who are not already.
Cheers!