IslamLib – Sekularisme adalah peristiwa historis yang tertanam (embedded) dalam konteks historis tertentu, yakni Eropa Barat. Pengalaman Barat mengenai sekularisasi tidak bisa dijadikan sebagai standar universal untuk negeri-negeri lain. Oleh karena itu, sekularisme yang selama ini kerap dipandang sebagai kategori universal harus ditelaah dalam konteksnya yang spesifik di Eropa Barat. Inilah tugas antropologi sekularisme.

Demikianlah gagasan pokok Talal Asad yang menjadi tema diskusi JIL pada Kamis 22 Desember 2011. Tampil sebagai pembicara adalah Ihsan Ali Fauzi, dosen Universitas Paramadina dan Ulil Abshar Abdalla, pendiri Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL). Ihsan menulis makalah berjudul “Talal Asad tentang Sekularisme dan Islam.” Diskusi yang dihadiri sekitar 50 orang ini berlangsung khusyuk di ruang Teater Utan Kayu, Jakarta Timur. Ini adalah forum bulanan Jaringan Islam Liberal yang berlangsung sejak tahun 2001.

Ihsan memulai ceramahnya dengan mengulas biografi singkat Asad. Asad, menurutnya, adalah figur yang dibesarkan dalam keluarga yang unik: seorang ayah yang terkenal, intelektual, Yahudi anti-Zionis, pindah ke Islam, seorang mufassir; dan seorang Ibu yang berasal dari keturunan ningrat tapi bukan intelektual, seorang muslimah yang taat.

Talal Asad pada awalnya belajar arsitektur di Universitas Edinburgh, kemudian pindah ke antropologi di Universitas Oxford; membaca beragam arus pemikiran dalam Marxisme; mendirikan kelompok diskusi “kiri” tentang Timur Tengah. Selain itu Talal Asad juga mengajar di sekolah kiri di Amerika Serikat, New School of Social Research.

Ihsan mencoba mengulas geneologi sekularisme model Asad. Dalam teori Asad geneologi sekularisme bermula dari gagasan tentang “the secular”. Yang terakhir ini bisa dibedakan tapi tidak bisa dipisahkan dari “the religious”. Gagasan tentang “the secular” kemudian berkembang menjadi “secularism” dan “secularization”.

Bagi Asad, ada perbedaan yang cukup jelas antara ”yang sekular” sebagai kategori epistemologis dan sekularisme sebagai sebuah doktrin politik. Di sini, “yang sekular” secara konseptual mendahului doktrin sekularisme, dan kemudian keduanya mendahului “sekularisasi” sebagai sebuah proses historis yang terjadi dalam konteks yang unik.

Ihsan menegaskan bahwa “yang sekular” adalah “a concept that brings togheter certain behaviors, knowledges and sensibilities in modern life”. “Yang secular”, bagi Asad, “is neither continuous with the religious that supposedly preceeded it,” tapi “nor a simple break from it”.

Ihsan juga menyingung karya Asad yang berjudul Formations of the Secular , karya paling eksplisit yang membahas sekularisme. Dalam buku itu Asad menulis: “In my view the secular is neither singular in origin nor stable in its historical identity, although it works through a series of particular oppositions.” Masih dalam karya itu, Asad juga menegaskan “The ‘religious’ and the ‘secular’ are not essentially fixed categories ”. Pada intinya, Asad mencoba menentang pelbagai bentuk oposisi biner. Itu sebabnya dia memakai teori geneologi ala Michel Foucault untuk menelaah sekularisme.

Bagi Ihsan, geneologi sekularisme yang ditawarkan Asad, baik dalam buku Formations of the Secular atau yang lain, sebenarnya tak beda jauh dengan telaah “konvensional” tentang sekularisme yang ada saat ini. Sekularisme dilihat oleh Asad sebagai “a political doctrine [that] arose in modern Euro-America”.

Sekularisme bisa jadi memiliki “beberapa asal-usul,” tapi bagi Asad, cerita mengenai sekularisme yang paling umum dimulai pada peperangan agama di ke-16. Sesudah peperangan agama itulah Dunia Kristen Barat mengadopsi prinsip “cuis regio, eius religio” (siapa berkuasa di suatu kawasan, maka agamanya adalah agama kawasan itu).

Prinsip “cuis regio, eius religio” merupakan benih-benih awal pemisahan wilayah agama dan politik yang merefleksikan sekularisasi. Dalam geneologi sekularisme model Asad, dunia Kristen Barat (Eropa)dilihat sebagai titik-tolak berkembangnya bentuk-bentuk sekularisme modern. Pada titik ini, menurut Ihsan, Asad memiliki kesamaan dengan Charles Taylor.

Tapi penting untuk diingat, Asad sendiri mengklaim bahwa di Dunia Kristen Eropa, “it was only gradually, through continuous conflict, that many inequalities were eliminated and that secular authority replaced one that was ecclesiastical”. Dalam diktum itu, menurut Ihsan, kita bisa menangkap pesan Asad bahwa ada situasi di mana belakangan semakin alamiah bahwa yang seharusnya berkuasa bukanlah kelompok agamawan tetapi kelompok non-agamawan.

Meski demikian, tegas Ihsan, Asad masih terus bertanya, Apakah “we are to understand that the ideological roots of modern secularism lie in Christian universalism.” Poin penting dalam pertanyaan ini adalah: karena asal-usul sekularisme yang berasal dari Eropa, maka kita tidak bisa mengangkatnya menjadi pengalaman universal.

Sekularisme berakar serta tertanam dalam konteks tertentu. Inilah yang disebut historical embededness (ketertanaman historis) oleh Asad. Konsep ketertanaman historis menempati kedudukan penting dalam seluruh arsitektur gagasan Asad.

Dalam pandangan Asad, perubahan “the secular” menjadi “secularism” terjadi pada momentum ketika berlangsung proses “(secularism is) an enactment by wich a political medium (representasion of citizenship) redefines and transcends particular and differentiating practices of the self that are articulated through class, gender and religion.”

Ini artinya, sekularisme mengasumsikan paham tertentu tentang agama yang berkembang di kalangan Kristen Protestan, yakni agama sebagai iman yang personal, pribadi. Dalam sekularisme, iman digambarkan Asad sebagai “inner state rather than outward practice, and a particular distribution of pain which tries to curb the ‘inhuman excesses of what it identifies as religion.’”

Pada titik inilah, menurut Ihsan, Asad memiliki pandangan yang berbeda dari Taylor. Taylor masih melihat sekularisme sebagai kategori yang universal, dengan ciri-ciri tertentu yang bisa diterapkan di seluruh dunia, termasuk di kawasan di luar Barat. Asad menyangkal ini.

Beda dengan Taylor, Asad melihat sekularisme sebagai proyek modern yang didesakkan oleh pihak yang punya kuasa besar, yakni negara. Dan dalam sejarahnya yang belakangan, sekularisme mencerminkan “European wish to make the world in its own image”.

Sementara itu, pembicara kedua, Ulil Abshar Abdalla, menyebut dua buku Asad sebagai sumber penting untuk memahami gagasannya tentang “yang sekular” dan sekularisme, yakni Formations of the Secular dan Geneologi es of Religion. Pada yang pertama Asad mengenalkan konsep “the secular”. Sedangkan pada yang kedua Asad berbicara mengenai “the religious”. Kedua buku itu, menurut Ulil, saling mengandaikan dan pada intinya mencoba mempersoalkan definisi mengenai agama dalam kajian-kajian agama yang ada dalam kesarjanaan Barat.

Bagi Ulil, Formations of the Secular merupakan usaha Asad untuk menggali “the secular” dan proses pembentukan sekularisme sebagai doktrin politik dari kacamata antropologi. Ada dua hal yang disorot oleh Ulil. Yang pertama , ia membahas bagaimana Asad menerangkan gejala “the secular”. Kedua, ia memberikan komentar kritis terhadap metode yang dipakai oleh Asad. Ulil juga menyodorkan telaah kritis terhadap gagasan sarjana lain yang sangat dipengaruhi oleh Asad, yakni Saba Mahmood, penulis The Politics of Piety.

Ulil mengambil contoh kecil, tetapi cukup penting, dalam gagasan Asad tentang terbentuknya “the secular”. Melalui contoh kecil ini, akan terlihat bagaimana Asad menunjukkan proses yang cukup kompleks yang meenyebabkan munculnya gejala “the secular”.

Contoh kecil itu menyakut gagasan yang berkembang di Eropa tentang “kesakitan”(the pain). mengenalkan konsep Asad mengenai “The pain” atau kesakitan. Dalam Eropa pra-sekularisasi, kesakitan dipahami sebagai bagian yang wajar dalam modus beragama – pengaruh dari konsep teologis kekristenan yang menempatkan peristiwa penyaliban Yesus sebagai fokus keberagamaan. Penyaliban adalah proses menanggung rasa sakit.

Dalam Eropa yang sudah mengalami sekularisasi, kesakitan dianggap sebagai bagian dari dunia agama masa lampau yang tak rasional. Rasa sakit adalah irasionalitas. Sekularisasi adalah proses pembebasan dari rasa sakit itu, untuk digantikan dengan pengalaman lain, yaitu kenikmatan (pleasure). Jika dalam dunia Eropa pra-sekularisasi, rasa sakit diglorifikasi, pada Eropa pasca-sekularisasi, rasa sakit dikutuk dan harus dihilangkan.

Dalam sejarah Eropa, sekularisme terkait dengan dua ide penting, yaitu penciptaan sejarah (history making). dan pemberdayaan (empowerment). Apa yang disebut dengan penciptakan sejarah dan pemberdayaan di sini ialah kemampuan untuk melepaskan diri dari rasa sakitdi satu pihak, dan pencapaian kenikmatan di pihak lain.

Asad mengkritik konsep sekularisme sebagai proses yang terkait dengan dua gagasan itu (penciptan sejarah dan pemberdayaan). Konsep sekularisme semacam ini sangatlah khas Barat. Konsep sakit adalah contoh yang baik. Konsepsi sekularisme yang memandang sakit sebagai sumber ketidak-berdayaan (disempowerment) tidaklah tepat.

Di luar konteks Barat, rasa sakit tidak selalu identik dengan hilangnya daya dan kemanmpuan atau agency. Rasa sakit bisa juga menjadi sumber kelahiran kemampuan baru, seperti dalam pengalaman “menyakiti diri sendiri” dalam perayaan memperingati terbununya Husein oleh komunitas Syiah. Asad menyebut rasa sakit yang justru melahirkan kemampuan ini sebagai “agentive pain”. Setelah merasakan sakit itu, komunitas Syiah memperoleh kemampuan baru, yakni pengalaman keagamaan yang kian intensif, misalnya.

Di ujunga ceramahnya, Ulil mengemukakan kritik atas pemikiran Asad. Bagi dia, salah satu kelemahan analisis Asad ialah dia kerap terjebak dalam gejala “orientalisme terbalik” (reverse orientalism). Yakni, dia melihat dunia di luar Barat sebagai dunia yang secara otentik berbeda dengan Barat.

Analisis model Asad kadang dipakai oleh sejumlah sarjana seperti Saba Mahmood untuk “mengejek” para pemikir reformis Muslim yang dianggap hanya semata-mata membebek saja dunia Barat. Teori “agency” Asad yang anti-herois kadang dipakai oleh simpatisan teori-teori Asad seperti Saba itu untuk melihat para reformis Muslim tersebut sebagai para aktor yang tak memiliki “agency” yang otentik, sebab mereka hanyalah “mimicry” atau tiruan dari Barat.

Mengapa, tanya Ulil, “agency” yang otentik hanyalah jenis “agency” yang melahirkan “difference”atau perbedaan dengan Barat? Kenapa aktor-aktor di dunia Islam harus dibatasi geraknya hanya dalam aktivitas diskursif yang melahirkan perbedaan dengan Barat? Kenapa kesamaan dengan Barat tidak bisa dianggap sebagai artikulasi “agency” yang otentik pula. Kenapa kaum elit yang “membarat” (Westernizing elite, istilah yang dipakai Asad), hanya semata-mata dipandang sebagai subyek yang pasif saja menerima pengaruh dari Barat?

Bukankah mereka bisa juga melakukan kontekstualisasi gagasan-gagasan yang berasal dari Barat dalam kerangka tradisi Islam? Bukankah kegiatan kontekstualisasi ini adalah bentuk dari “keberdayaan” atau agency?

Berbeda dengan Ulil, Priyo Pratama, peserta diskusi, menekankan pentingnya memunculkan istilah baru yang lebih membumi mengenai sekularisme. Priyo menginginkan suatu sekularisme yang diambil dari khazanah local dan dimengerti masyarakat lokal.

Sementara Luthfi Assyaukanie menanggapi karakter para antropolog dan sosiolog belakangan ini yang tidak mau menjawab pertanyaan penting mengenai masa depan agama. Ini berbeda dengan teoretikus sekularisasi sebelumnya yang justru berkutat pada pertanyaan itu.

Tanggapan yang hampir mirip datang dari Saidiman Ahmad, moderator. Saidiman secara khusus meminta Ulil menerangkan bagaimana para sosiolog dan antropolog agama berbicara tentang kebangkitan agama tapi pada saat yang sama ada proses liberalisasi dalam gerakan Islam politik, misalnya. Ini ditandai dengan fenomena mutakhir partai-partai Islamis pemenang Pemilu di negara-negara Arab yang sedang bertransisi demokrasi saat ini. “Jangan-jangan tesis Charles Taylor bahwa sekarang ini adalah masa sekuler adalah benar,” tegas Saidiman. (Siswo Mulyartono)