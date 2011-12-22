IslamLib – Sekularisme adalah peristiwa historis yang tertanam (embedded) dalam konteks historis tertentu, yakni Eropa Barat. Pengalaman Barat mengenai sekularisasi tidak bisa dijadikan sebagai standar universal untuk negeri-negeri lain. Oleh karena itu, sekularisme yang selama ini kerap dipandang sebagai kategori universal harus ditelaah dalam konteksnya yang spesifik di Eropa Barat. Inilah tugas antropologi sekularisme.
Demikianlah gagasan pokok Talal Asad yang menjadi tema diskusi JIL pada Kamis 22 Desember 2011. Tampil sebagai pembicara adalah Ihsan Ali Fauzi, dosen Universitas Paramadina dan Ulil Abshar Abdalla, pendiri Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL). Ihsan menulis makalah berjudul “Talal Asad tentang Sekularisme dan Islam.” Diskusi yang dihadiri sekitar 50 orang ini berlangsung khusyuk di ruang Teater Utan Kayu, Jakarta Timur. Ini adalah forum bulanan Jaringan Islam Liberal yang berlangsung sejak tahun 2001.
Ihsan memulai ceramahnya dengan mengulas biografi singkat Asad. Asad, menurutnya, adalah figur yang dibesarkan dalam keluarga yang unik: seorang ayah yang terkenal, intelektual, Yahudi anti-Zionis, pindah ke Islam, seorang mufassir; dan seorang Ibu yang berasal dari keturunan ningrat tapi bukan intelektual, seorang muslimah yang taat.
Talal Asad pada awalnya belajar arsitektur di Universitas Edinburgh, kemudian pindah ke antropologi di Universitas Oxford; membaca beragam arus pemikiran dalam Marxisme; mendirikan kelompok diskusi “kiri” tentang Timur Tengah. Selain itu Talal Asad juga mengajar di sekolah kiri di Amerika Serikat, New School of Social Research.
Ihsan mencoba mengulas geneologi sekularisme model Asad. Dalam teori Asad geneologi sekularisme bermula dari gagasan tentang “the secular”. Yang terakhir ini bisa dibedakan tapi tidak bisa dipisahkan dari “the religious”. Gagasan tentang “the secular” kemudian berkembang menjadi “secularism” dan “secularization”.
Bagi Asad, ada perbedaan yang cukup jelas antara ”yang sekular” sebagai kategori epistemologis dan sekularisme sebagai sebuah doktrin politik. Di sini, “yang sekular” secara konseptual mendahului doktrin sekularisme, dan kemudian keduanya mendahului “sekularisasi” sebagai sebuah proses historis yang terjadi dalam konteks yang unik.
Ihsan menegaskan bahwa “yang sekular” adalah “a concept that brings togheter certain behaviors, knowledges and sensibilities in modern life”. “Yang secular”, bagi Asad, “is neither continuous with the religious that supposedly preceeded it,” tapi “nor a simple break from it”.
Ihsan juga menyingung karya Asad yang berjudul Formations of the Secular , karya paling eksplisit yang membahas sekularisme. Dalam buku itu Asad menulis: “In my view the secular is neither singular in origin nor stable in its historical identity, although it works through a series of particular oppositions.” Masih dalam karya itu, Asad juga menegaskan “The ‘religious’ and the ‘secular’ are not essentially fixed categories ”. Pada intinya, Asad mencoba menentang pelbagai bentuk oposisi biner. Itu sebabnya dia memakai teori geneologi ala Michel Foucault untuk menelaah sekularisme.
Bagi Ihsan, geneologi sekularisme yang ditawarkan Asad, baik dalam buku Formations of the Secular atau yang lain, sebenarnya tak beda jauh dengan telaah “konvensional” tentang sekularisme yang ada saat ini. Sekularisme dilihat oleh Asad sebagai “a political doctrine [that] arose in modern Euro-America”.
Sekularisme bisa jadi memiliki “beberapa asal-usul,” tapi bagi Asad, cerita mengenai sekularisme yang paling umum dimulai pada peperangan agama di ke-16. Sesudah peperangan agama itulah Dunia Kristen Barat mengadopsi prinsip “cuis regio, eius religio” (siapa berkuasa di suatu kawasan, maka agamanya adalah agama kawasan itu).
Prinsip “cuis regio, eius religio” merupakan benih-benih awal pemisahan wilayah agama dan politik yang merefleksikan sekularisasi. Dalam geneologi sekularisme model Asad, dunia Kristen Barat (Eropa)dilihat sebagai titik-tolak berkembangnya bentuk-bentuk sekularisme modern. Pada titik ini, menurut Ihsan, Asad memiliki kesamaan dengan Charles Taylor.
Tapi penting untuk diingat, Asad sendiri mengklaim bahwa di Dunia Kristen Eropa, “it was only gradually, through continuous conflict, that many inequalities were eliminated and that secular authority replaced one that was ecclesiastical”. Dalam diktum itu, menurut Ihsan, kita bisa menangkap pesan Asad bahwa ada situasi di mana belakangan semakin alamiah bahwa yang seharusnya berkuasa bukanlah kelompok agamawan tetapi kelompok non-agamawan.
Meski demikian, tegas Ihsan, Asad masih terus bertanya, Apakah “we are to understand that the ideological roots of modern secularism lie in Christian universalism.” Poin penting dalam pertanyaan ini adalah: karena asal-usul sekularisme yang berasal dari Eropa, maka kita tidak bisa mengangkatnya menjadi pengalaman universal.
Sekularisme berakar serta tertanam dalam konteks tertentu. Inilah yang disebut historical embededness (ketertanaman historis) oleh Asad. Konsep ketertanaman historis menempati kedudukan penting dalam seluruh arsitektur gagasan Asad.
Dalam pandangan Asad, perubahan “the secular” menjadi “secularism” terjadi pada momentum ketika berlangsung proses “(secularism is) an enactment by wich a political medium (representasion of citizenship) redefines and transcends particular and differentiating practices of the self that are articulated through class, gender and religion.”
Ini artinya, sekularisme mengasumsikan paham tertentu tentang agama yang berkembang di kalangan Kristen Protestan, yakni agama sebagai iman yang personal, pribadi. Dalam sekularisme, iman digambarkan Asad sebagai “inner state rather than outward practice, and a particular distribution of pain which tries to curb the ‘inhuman excesses of what it identifies as religion.’”
Pada titik inilah, menurut Ihsan, Asad memiliki pandangan yang berbeda dari Taylor. Taylor masih melihat sekularisme sebagai kategori yang universal, dengan ciri-ciri tertentu yang bisa diterapkan di seluruh dunia, termasuk di kawasan di luar Barat. Asad menyangkal ini.
Beda dengan Taylor, Asad melihat sekularisme sebagai proyek modern yang didesakkan oleh pihak yang punya kuasa besar, yakni negara. Dan dalam sejarahnya yang belakangan, sekularisme mencerminkan “European wish to make the world in its own image”.
Sementara itu, pembicara kedua, Ulil Abshar Abdalla, menyebut dua buku Asad sebagai sumber penting untuk memahami gagasannya tentang “yang sekular” dan sekularisme, yakni Formations of the Secular dan Geneologi es of Religion. Pada yang pertama Asad mengenalkan konsep “the secular”. Sedangkan pada yang kedua Asad berbicara mengenai “the religious”. Kedua buku itu, menurut Ulil, saling mengandaikan dan pada intinya mencoba mempersoalkan definisi mengenai agama dalam kajian-kajian agama yang ada dalam kesarjanaan Barat.
Bagi Ulil, Formations of the Secular merupakan usaha Asad untuk menggali “the secular” dan proses pembentukan sekularisme sebagai doktrin politik dari kacamata antropologi. Ada dua hal yang disorot oleh Ulil. Yang pertama , ia membahas bagaimana Asad menerangkan gejala “the secular”. Kedua, ia memberikan komentar kritis terhadap metode yang dipakai oleh Asad. Ulil juga menyodorkan telaah kritis terhadap gagasan sarjana lain yang sangat dipengaruhi oleh Asad, yakni Saba Mahmood, penulis The Politics of Piety.
Ulil mengambil contoh kecil, tetapi cukup penting, dalam gagasan Asad tentang terbentuknya “the secular”. Melalui contoh kecil ini, akan terlihat bagaimana Asad menunjukkan proses yang cukup kompleks yang meenyebabkan munculnya gejala “the secular”.
Contoh kecil itu menyakut gagasan yang berkembang di Eropa tentang “kesakitan”(the pain). mengenalkan konsep Asad mengenai “The pain” atau kesakitan. Dalam Eropa pra-sekularisasi, kesakitan dipahami sebagai bagian yang wajar dalam modus beragama – pengaruh dari konsep teologis kekristenan yang menempatkan peristiwa penyaliban Yesus sebagai fokus keberagamaan. Penyaliban adalah proses menanggung rasa sakit.
Dalam Eropa yang sudah mengalami sekularisasi, kesakitan dianggap sebagai bagian dari dunia agama masa lampau yang tak rasional. Rasa sakit adalah irasionalitas. Sekularisasi adalah proses pembebasan dari rasa sakit itu, untuk digantikan dengan pengalaman lain, yaitu kenikmatan (pleasure). Jika dalam dunia Eropa pra-sekularisasi, rasa sakit diglorifikasi, pada Eropa pasca-sekularisasi, rasa sakit dikutuk dan harus dihilangkan.
Dalam sejarah Eropa, sekularisme terkait dengan dua ide penting, yaitu penciptaan sejarah (history making). dan pemberdayaan (empowerment). Apa yang disebut dengan penciptakan sejarah dan pemberdayaan di sini ialah kemampuan untuk melepaskan diri dari rasa sakitdi satu pihak, dan pencapaian kenikmatan di pihak lain.
Asad mengkritik konsep sekularisme sebagai proses yang terkait dengan dua gagasan itu (penciptan sejarah dan pemberdayaan). Konsep sekularisme semacam ini sangatlah khas Barat. Konsep sakit adalah contoh yang baik. Konsepsi sekularisme yang memandang sakit sebagai sumber ketidak-berdayaan (disempowerment) tidaklah tepat.
Di luar konteks Barat, rasa sakit tidak selalu identik dengan hilangnya daya dan kemanmpuan atau agency. Rasa sakit bisa juga menjadi sumber kelahiran kemampuan baru, seperti dalam pengalaman “menyakiti diri sendiri” dalam perayaan memperingati terbununya Husein oleh komunitas Syiah. Asad menyebut rasa sakit yang justru melahirkan kemampuan ini sebagai “agentive pain”. Setelah merasakan sakit itu, komunitas Syiah memperoleh kemampuan baru, yakni pengalaman keagamaan yang kian intensif, misalnya.
Di ujunga ceramahnya, Ulil mengemukakan kritik atas pemikiran Asad. Bagi dia, salah satu kelemahan analisis Asad ialah dia kerap terjebak dalam gejala “orientalisme terbalik” (reverse orientalism). Yakni, dia melihat dunia di luar Barat sebagai dunia yang secara otentik berbeda dengan Barat.
Analisis model Asad kadang dipakai oleh sejumlah sarjana seperti Saba Mahmood untuk “mengejek” para pemikir reformis Muslim yang dianggap hanya semata-mata membebek saja dunia Barat. Teori “agency” Asad yang anti-herois kadang dipakai oleh simpatisan teori-teori Asad seperti Saba itu untuk melihat para reformis Muslim tersebut sebagai para aktor yang tak memiliki “agency” yang otentik, sebab mereka hanyalah “mimicry” atau tiruan dari Barat.
Mengapa, tanya Ulil, “agency” yang otentik hanyalah jenis “agency” yang melahirkan “difference”atau perbedaan dengan Barat? Kenapa aktor-aktor di dunia Islam harus dibatasi geraknya hanya dalam aktivitas diskursif yang melahirkan perbedaan dengan Barat? Kenapa kesamaan dengan Barat tidak bisa dianggap sebagai artikulasi “agency” yang otentik pula. Kenapa kaum elit yang “membarat” (Westernizing elite, istilah yang dipakai Asad), hanya semata-mata dipandang sebagai subyek yang pasif saja menerima pengaruh dari Barat?
Bukankah mereka bisa juga melakukan kontekstualisasi gagasan-gagasan yang berasal dari Barat dalam kerangka tradisi Islam? Bukankah kegiatan kontekstualisasi ini adalah bentuk dari “keberdayaan” atau agency?
Berbeda dengan Ulil, Priyo Pratama, peserta diskusi, menekankan pentingnya memunculkan istilah baru yang lebih membumi mengenai sekularisme. Priyo menginginkan suatu sekularisme yang diambil dari khazanah local dan dimengerti masyarakat lokal.
Sementara Luthfi Assyaukanie menanggapi karakter para antropolog dan sosiolog belakangan ini yang tidak mau menjawab pertanyaan penting mengenai masa depan agama. Ini berbeda dengan teoretikus sekularisasi sebelumnya yang justru berkutat pada pertanyaan itu.
Tanggapan yang hampir mirip datang dari Saidiman Ahmad, moderator. Saidiman secara khusus meminta Ulil menerangkan bagaimana para sosiolog dan antropolog agama berbicara tentang kebangkitan agama tapi pada saat yang sama ada proses liberalisasi dalam gerakan Islam politik, misalnya. Ini ditandai dengan fenomena mutakhir partai-partai Islamis pemenang Pemilu di negara-negara Arab yang sedang bertransisi demokrasi saat ini. “Jangan-jangan tesis Charles Taylor bahwa sekarang ini adalah masa sekuler adalah benar,” tegas Saidiman. (Siswo Mulyartono)
You have remarked very interesting details! ps nice web site. “Every man over forty is a scoundrel.” by George Bernard Shaw.
Loving the information on this website , you have done outstanding job on the content.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its helped me. Good job.
I was recommended this website by way of my cousin. I am now not sure whether or not this post is written by means of him as nobody else realize such designated approximately my difficulty. You’re amazing! Thanks!
As soon as I observed this website I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
My wife and i were quite thrilled that Albert managed to finish up his investigations through the entire precious recommendations he acquired through your weblog. It is now and again perplexing to simply possibly be handing out tips many people might have been selling. So we discover we have got you to give thanks to because of that. The entire illustrations you have made, the easy web site menu, the friendships you can make it possible to engender – it’s most wonderful, and it’s really helping our son in addition to the family do think this idea is entertaining, and that’s highly serious. Thank you for the whole lot!
I really lucky to find this internet site on bing, just what I was looking for : D besides saved to favorites.
Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading your articles. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects? Many thanks!
There may be noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice factors in features also.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!
Unquestionably consider that that you stated. Your favourite justification seemed to be at the net the simplest factor to be mindful of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while other people think about worries that they plainly don’t recognise about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top as smartly as outlined out the entire thing without having side-effects , other people can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thank you
Great awesome things here. I?¦m very happy to peer your post. Thanks a lot and i’m taking a look forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Spot on with this write-up, I truly assume this website needs far more consideration. I’ll most likely be once more to learn far more, thanks for that info.
This really answered my downside, thanks!
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
Lovely website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also.
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your web site in web explorer, may check thisK IE still is the marketplace chief and a big portion of folks will omit your great writing due to this problem.
Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thanks
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great pattern. “The price one pays for pursuing a profession, or calling, is an intimate knowledge of its ugly side.” by James Arthur Baldwin.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
I got what you mean , appreciate it for putting up.Woh I am pleased to find this website through google.
I am happy that I found this weblog, exactly the right information that I was searching for! .
My wife and i were really satisfied when Chris managed to do his investigation through the entire precious recommendations he acquired using your site. It’s not at all simplistic just to choose to be freely giving procedures which often some people might have been trying to sell. And we also realize we have you to give thanks to for this. All the illustrations you’ve made, the straightforward website navigation, the relationships you assist to create – it is many awesome, and it’s really aiding our son and our family reckon that the matter is fun, and that is incredibly pressing. Many thanks for the whole thing!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Outstanding work!
I needed to put you one little bit of word to be able to give thanks as before about the remarkable knowledge you’ve shared at this time. This is simply pretty generous of people like you in giving unhampered precisely what a number of people might have marketed as an e-book in order to make some money on their own, most notably considering that you might well have tried it in case you considered necessary. Those smart ideas as well acted as a good way to understand that other individuals have the same zeal the same as my personal own to see significantly more when considering this matter. I am certain there are several more fun situations up front for folks who scan through your site.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task.
We stumbled over here by a different web address and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to exploring your web page repeatedly.
Excellent weblog here! Also your web site lots up very fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink on your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I wanted to compose a small note in order to express gratitude to you for those fabulous tips you are giving out on this website. My considerable internet search has now been compensated with beneficial know-how to go over with my classmates and friends. I would tell you that we readers actually are undeniably fortunate to be in a really good site with many brilliant professionals with very helpful strategies. I feel truly lucky to have come across your site and look forward to tons of more excellent moments reading here. Thanks once again for a lot of things.
Very fantastic info can be found on website. “Even if happiness forgets you a little bit, never completely forget about it.” by Donald Robert Perry Marquis.
Thanks for the good writeup. It in fact was once a amusement account it. Glance advanced to far introduced agreeable from you! However, how could we keep up a correspondence?
I have been browsing on-line more than 3 hours nowadays, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely value sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content material as you did, the web shall be a lot more helpful than ever before.
I’m still learning from you, as I’m trying to achieve my goals. I definitely enjoy reading all that is posted on your site.Keep the stories coming. I enjoyed it!
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this article plus the rest of the
website is very good.
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website :).
Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no backup.
Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
Highly energetic blog, I enjoyed that a lot. Will there be
a part 2?
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the market leader and a good portion of people will miss your magnificent writing due to this problem.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100 sure. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks
I’m no longer certain the place you are getting your info, however good topic. I must spend a while finding out much more or figuring out more. Thank you for fantastic info I used to be in search of this info for my mission.
I have not checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hi there to every body, it’s my first go to see of this
webpage; this website includes awesome and truly excellent information designed for visitors.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to
use a few of your ideas!!
Wonderful blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost
on everything. Would you recommend starting
with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there
that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any ideas? Many thanks!
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
Finally I’ve found something which helped me. Cheers!
Hello, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, great blog!
This is the proper weblog for anybody who wants to seek out out about this topic. You realize so much its virtually onerous to argue with you (not that I truly would want…HaHa). You positively put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, simply great!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to
read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
I’ll definitely comeback.
Good day very nice website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also?KI am happy to seek out so many helpful info here within the put up, we’d like work out more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually realize what you’re talking about!
Bookmarked. Kindly also talk over with my site =). We may have a link
exchange agreement between us
whoah this weblog is fantastic i really like reading your posts.
Stay up the great work! You recognize, many persons are hunting around
for this information, you can help them greatly.
I think this is one of the most significant information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The site style is perfect, the articles is really great : D.
Good job, cheers
I’d like to pay this cheque in, please levitra bayer prezzo in farmacia Tuesday’s case was filed one day after a federal judge in California made a tentative ruling allowing the U.S. Justice Department to pursue its $5 billion civil lawsuit against S&P alleging the company defrauded investors by inflating ratings.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your site.
You have some really good articles and I believe I would be
a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load
off, I’d love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link
back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested.
Many thanks!
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and everything. But imagine if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this website could
certainly be one of the most beneficial in its field.
Terrific blog!
I have learn a few excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how a lot effort you place to make this kind of wonderful informative web site.
At this time it seems like WordPress is the preferred blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Yay google is my king helped me to find this outstanding internet site! .
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
great issues altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What could you recommend about your submit that you simply made some days ago? Any positive?
You actually make it seem so easy along with your presentation however I to find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely large for me. I am taking a look ahead in your next post, I?¦ll attempt to get the hold of it!
Would love to incessantly get updated outstanding blog! .
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vivid clear concept
Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task.
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This article provided by you is very effective for proper planning.
Magnificent website. A lot of useful info here. I?¦m sending it to a few buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thanks for your sweat!
I believe other website proprietors should take this site as an example , very clean and excellent user genial design and style.
I think this is one of the most significant information for
me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The
web site style is perfect, the articles is really
excellent : D. Good job, cheers
Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity
on your submit is just cool and i can assume you are an expert in this subject.
Well with your permission let me to seize your RSS feed to keep up to date with impending post.
Thank you 1,000,000 and please carry on the rewarding work.
First off I would like to say great blog! I had a quick question that
I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself
and clear your mind before writing. I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my
ideas out there. I truly do take pleasure in writing
however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted
just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips?
Thank you!
Awesome site. Do you have a Facebook?
I feel this is one of the most important info for me.
And i am happy reading your article. But wanna
remark on few normal things, The web site taste is ideal, the articles is in reality great :
D. Just right process, cheers
Great information. Lucky me I came across your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I have book-marked it for later!
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a
blog that’s both equally educative and entertaining, and without
a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is something
which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy I found this during my search for something regarding
this.
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website
yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would
like to find out where u got this from. thanks
Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new
to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and
set up my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser
compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Cheers
That is very attention-grabbing, You are a very professional blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and sit up for in search of more of
your great post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks