Sepenggal Narasi Terorisme

Aksi teror kerap menghantui umat manusia. Teror merupakan jalan pintas yang dikehendaki oleh sebagian orang untuk kepentingan politik maupun motif eksistensialis. Serangkaian peristiwa teror yang kerap terjadi, menandakan dunia ini bukanlah tempat aman, melainkan tempat usaha manusia saling kerja keras untuk menciptakan imajinasi perdamaian.
Kamis, 14 Januari 2016 lalu, terjadi ledakan bom dan baku tembak antara polisi dan pelaku teror di kawasan Sarinah, Jl HM Thamrin, Jakarta. Ledakan bom sebanyak enam kali ini menjadi peristiwa naas yang menimpa Ibu Kota Jakarta.
Aksi tersebut merupakan serangkaian teror yang pernah terjadi di Indonesia pasca Bom Bali (2002), JW Marriot (2003), Kedubes Australia (2004), Rizt Carlton (2009), dan Bom Cirebon Masjid Mapolersta (2011). Hal ini menandakan bahwa Indonesia merupakan tempat strategis pelaku teror untuk melakukan tindakan terornya.
Memang gerakan terorisme telah menciptakan momentumnya sendiri dengan jubah yang bermacam-macam (Al-Qaida, Taliban) dan kini ISIS. Mereka memiliki narasi masing-masing untuk melakukan penyerangan terhadap warga yang tak berdosa.
Narasi terorisme tentu tidak terbangun dengan sendirinya, melainkan ada beberapa faktor yang membuat mereka ada dan menampakkan taringnya. Kita bisa lihat beberapa faktor yang menarasikan gerakan terorisme.
Pertama, narasi politik. Kebijakan luar negeri Amerika yang melakukan agresi militer pasca tragedi 9/11 berdampak sangat luas bagi tumbuh-kembangnya terorisme global. Secara gamblang Amerika telah menciptakan musuhnya sendiri untuk kepentingannya sendiri dengan melakukan propaganda terhadap kalangan Islam.
Kedua, narasi ekonomi. Tidak bisa dipungkiri bahwa ekonomi juga merupakan sumbu api bagi munculnya gerakan terorisme. Penguasaan kilang minyak di Timur Tengah menjadi daya tarik negara-negara super power untuk melakukan penguasaan atas daerah tersebut. Sehingga dengan dalih ekonomi, mereka mampu menggempur dengan kekuatan militernya.
Di sisi yang lain, alasan ekonomi ini berdampak sangat mikro. Pelaku teror menjadi teroris disebabkan motif ekonomi yang menjanjikan. Mereka rela melakukan bom bunuh diri (suicide bombing) asal keluarganya keluar dari jerat kemiskinan.
Narasi ketiga adalah narasi jihad. Panggilan jihad diinterpretasikan oleh sebagian kalangan Muslim radikal untuk melawan musuh-musuh Allah sebagai sebuah kewajiban. Bagi mereka, jihad dianggap sebagai perang membela Tuhan. Termasuk obsesi mereka dalam mendirikan negara Islam maupun Khilafah Islamiyah. Menurut mereka, ganjaran atas semua itu adalah surga.
Tiga narasi di atas saling berkelindan satu sama lain dan tidak bisa dipisahkan.
Bagi Habermas, terorisme global tidak mempunyai tujuan-tujuan yang realistis dari segi politik, selain mengeksploitasi kerapuhan sistem yang kompleks (Barradori, 2003). Dalam arti ini, terorisme global mempunyai peluang paling kecil untuk secara retrospektif diakui ketika mengajukan klaim-klaim politik. Tapi dari kerapuhan sistem demokrasi, mereka bermain mencari ruang-ruang kosong untuk terus melakukan aksi terornya, dengan mencoba mendelegitimasi otoritas negara.
Jika memang ISIS yang melakukan serangan bom di Jakarta dengan menduplikat strategi serangan di Paris, maka hal demikian merupakan peringatan bagi pemerintah, kepolisian, BIN, Densus 88, Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Terorisme (BNPT) serta Lapas di seluruh Indonesia.
Lembaga-lembaga ini harus siap menghadapi serangan teror selanjutnya. Sebab, lembaga-lembaga ini merupakan lembaga yang secara langsung bertanggungjawab terhadap tindakan teror yang terjadi di Indonesia.
Kepolisian, BIN dan Densus mengetahui jaringan terorisme di Indonesia, bahkan mereka juga telah mengetahui siapa saja warga Indonesia yang sudah bergabung dengan ISIS. BNPT dan Lapas juga sudah melakukan proses identifikasi napi-napi teroris yang tersebar di seluruh lapas yang menampung para teroris. Sungguh mengkhawatirkan bahwa di lapas pun para napi teroris masih mampu berjaringan dengan kelompok ISIS. Mereka bahkan berbaiat terhadap ISIS di dalam lapas.
Oleh karena itu, upaya yang dilakukan oleh pemerintah dalam menanggulangi bentuk tindakan teror bukan hanya dari sisi hulunya saja, melainkan hilirnya juga mesti menjadi perhatian serius. Maksudnya, setelah mereka ditangkap oleh Densus dan Kepolisian, mereka tentu masuk ke dalam penjara setelah mendapat putusan hakim.
Nah, ketika dipenjara ini meraka juga harus diberikan pemahaman deradikalisasi. Mereka ini jangan didiamkan, tetapi harus didekati serta diajak berkomunikasi. Memang ada sebagian dari mereka yang menolak untuk berkomunikasi dengan orang luar. Bahkan sama petugas lapas pun mereka enggan berbicara. Meminjam istilah Kalapas, napi terorisme itu terbagi menjadi dua, ada yang koperatif dan yang tidak koperatif.
Dengan begitu, BIN, Densus, BNPT dan Lapas bisa bersinergi untuk merumuskan program-program tepat sasaran untuk penanggulangan tindakan terorisme di Indonesia. Tidak menuhankan ego sektoralnya untuk menciptakan Indonesia yang aman dan damai.
