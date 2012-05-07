Agama dan Otak Manusia

IslamLib – Sebuah pepatah Arab yang diyakini sebagai hadis Nabi mengatakan bahwa “agama adalah akal” (al-dinu huwa al-aql). Pepatah ini sering dikutip ulama dan sarjana Muslim untuk menegaskan bahwa beragama membutuhkan akal agar manusia tidak terjatuh ke dalam taklid buta yang bisa menyesatkan mereka.
Saya senang dengan pepatah ini, bukan hanya karena ia menunjukkan aspek rasionalitas dari Islam, tapi juga karena pepatah itu, jika ditarik lebih jauh lagi, sejalan dengan perkembangan ilmu pengetahuan dan temuan para saintis tentang hubungan agama dan akal.
Agama bukan hanya akal, tapi merupakan produk akal manusia. Tanpa akal tak ada agama. Hanya makhluk hidup yang berakal yang beragama. Yang tak berakal tidak menciptakan agama dan tak pernah peduli dengan agama. Yang membedakan manusia dari hewan-hewan lainnya adalah akal yang dimilikinya. Akal adalah lambang kemajuan dalam proses evolusi makhluk-hidup yang panjang.
Akal adalah bentuk non-fisik dari otak. Ia bisa diumpamakan sebagai piranti lunak (software) yang berjalan di atas otak yang merupakan piranti keras (hardware) pada sebuah komputer. Seluruh hewan bertulang belakang (vertebrata) memiliki otak dan sebagian besar hewan tak-bertulang belakang (invertibrata) juga memiliki otak. Ukuran otak manusia lebih besar dibanding rata-rata ukuran otak hewan lainnya. Akal manusia juga merupakan yang tercanggih dibandingkan akal hewan-hewan lainnya.
Jika menggunakan analogi komputer, manusia memiliki prosesor (otak) terbaru dengan sistem operasi (akal) tercanggih, sementara hewan-hewan lain memiliki prosesor dan sistem operasi yang jauh tertinggal. Prosesor dan sistem operasi yang canggih dapat menciptakan banyak hal, seperti memroses kata, mendesain, merekam suara, memutar lagu, dan mengedit film.
Sementara prosesor dan sistem operasi yang tertinggal hanya bisa melakukan kerja-kerja terbatas. Semakin tertinggal sebuah komputer semakin terbatas ia melakukan fungsinya, semakin canggih sebuah komputer semakin banyak kemungkinan yang bisa dilakukan.
Tentu saja, otak manusia jauh lebih kompleks dari komputer. Tapi analogi di atas setidaknya bisa membantu kita memahami perbandingan antara apa yang telah dilakukan manusia dengan otaknya dan apa yang telah dicapai hewan-hewan lain.
Kita sering melihat dua buah komputer yang tampilan luarnya sangat mirip namun berbeda dalam kemampuan kerja yang dilakukannya. Komputer dengan “otak” yang lebih maju selalu memiliki kualitas dan kapasitas yang lebih baik.
Begitu juga manusia dibandingkan hewan-hewan lainnya. Yang membedakan mereka bukan bentuk fisiknya, tapi otaknya. Secara fisik, manusia dan kera (orangutan, gorila, dan simpanse) tak banyak memiliki perbedaan. Semua anggota tubuh yang dimiliki manusia juga dimiliki kera, dari kepala, tangan, kaki, jumlah jemari, bahkan bagian-bagian internal dalam tubuh mereka, seperti jantung, hati, empedu, dan ginjal.
Bahkan, DNA, bagian paling penting yang membentuk tubuh manusia, tak banyak berbeda dari kera. Menurut penelitian terbaru, kedekatan DNA manusia dengan orangutan sekitar 96%, dengan gorila 97% dan dengan simpanse 99%. Dengan semua kemiripan ini, pencapaian manusia jauh melampaui semua hewan jenis kera itu. Mengapa?
Jawabannya adalah otak. Otak juga yang membedakan kera dari hewan-hewan lain. Para ilmuwan sepakat bahwa kera memiliki inteligensia di atas rata-rata hewan lainnya. Kera adalah satu-satunya jenis primata, selain manusia, yang memiliki kesadaran diri dan bisa menggunakan alat sederhana, seperti batu dan kayu.
Otak kera memiliki ukuran yang lebih besar dari rata-rata hewan lain dan memiliki jaringan neuron yang sangat kompleks. Hanya otak manusia yang bisa menandingi otak kera, baik dalam hal volume maupun kerumitan jaringan.
Agama, seperti juga budaya dan produk-produk lainnya, adalah hasil kerja otak. Otaklah yang menciptakan bangunan, rumah, kuil, dan candi. Otak juga yang menciptakan konsep-konsep abstrak seperti kecantikan, keindahan, kekuasaan, kekuatan, kemurkaan, dan sebagainya.
Konsep-konsep dalam agama, seperti tuhan, dewa, malaikat, setan, dan sejenisnya, tidak datang begitu saja. Ia lahir dari otak yang sudah berkembang, maju, dan memiliki kosakata yang cukup untuk mengungkapkannya.
Berbagai studi terbaru tentang hubungan evolusi otak manusia dan budaya mendukung pandangan di atas. Kajian mutakhir yang dikumpulkan Voland dan Schiefenhovel (The Biological Evolution of Religious Mind and Behavior, 2009), misalnya, menegaskan nalar agama (religious mind) sebagai buah dari seleksi alam dan evolusi manusia yang panjang.
Dari puluhan jenis hominid yang pernah hidup di muka Bumi, homo sapiens (manusia) yang paling unggul dan paling mampu beradaptasi dengan perubahan di sekeliling mereka. Homo sapiens menemukan agama dan menggunakannya untuk mengatasi kesulitan-kesulitan hidup yang mereka hadapi.
Otak manusia juga yang mengembangkan agama dari bentuknya yang “primitif” hingga menjadi agama-agama modern yang sistematis seperti sekarang. Tentu saja, ada sebagian ritual primitif yang hilang, tapi ada sebagian lain yang dipertahankan.
Selama otak manusia masih bisa menerima ritual-ritual itu (seberapapun absurd-nya), dia akan terus hidup, tapi jika otak manusia tak bisa lagi menerimanya, ritual-ritual itu akan lenyap. Misalnya, penyembelihan anak gadis untuk dipersembahkan kepada Tuhan (dewa) pernah menjadi ritual suatu agama, tapi ketika otak manusia tak lagi bisa menerimanya, ritual itu ditinggalkan.
Pada akhirnya, seperti kata pepatah Arab yang saya kutip di atas: agama adalah akal. Tidak ada agama bagi yang tak berakal (la dina liman la aqla lah). Akal adalah pembimbing manusia yang paling alamiah. Tanpa akal, agama tak punya makna.
I visited various blogs but the audio quality for audio songs existing at this site is really fabulous.
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you
have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i
was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Thank you for another excellent post. The place else may
anyone get that type of information in such a perfect method of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the look for such
info.
Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled
upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed
account your weblog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment or even I fulfillment you access consistently quickly.
I all the time used to read piece of writing in news papers but now as
I am a user of web therefore from now I am using net for articles, thanks to web.
Wow, incredible blog format! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for?
you made running a blog look easy. The full glance of your website is wonderful,
as well as the content!
This information is worth everyone’s attention. Where
can I find out more?
Hi! I’ve been reading your site for a long time now and
finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a
shout out from Humble Texas! Just wanted to say keep up
the good job!
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your
weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify
it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a
great blog like this one today.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit
and sources back to your weblog? My blog is in the very same
niche as yours and my users would really benefit from some
of the information you provide here. Please let me
know if this okay with you. Appreciate it!
These are genuinely enormous ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some pleasant things here. Any way keep up wrinting.
I’d like to find out more? I’d want to find out some additional information.
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively helpful and
it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & help other customers like its helped me.
Good job.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something
that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and
very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post,
I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hey There. I discovered your blog using msn. This is a really smartly written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful info.
Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.
Hi there! I understand this is kind of off-topic but I needed to ask.
Does running a well-established website such as yours require a large amount of work?
I am completely new to running a blog however I do write in my diary
daily. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my personal experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for brand new aspiring
bloggers. Appreciate it!
Why visitors still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is accessible on web?
Excellent site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find good quality writing
like yours nowadays. I really appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
Heya! I realize this is sort of off-topic but I needed to ask.
Does operating a well-established blog like yours take a large amount of work?
I am completely new to writing a blog however I do write in my journal every day.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience
and views online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for
new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!
Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based upon on the same subjects you discuss and would love
to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would value your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
Right away I am ready to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming over again to
read further news.
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who
was doing a little research on this. And he in fact ordered me breakfast due to the fact
that I discovered it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to talk about this topic here on your web page.
I am now not certain the place you are getting your info,
but good topic. I needs to spend a while finding out more or working out more.
Thank you for fantastic info I used to be looking for
this information for my mission.
What’s up to all, the contents existing at this web
page are truly amazing for people knowledge,
well, keep up the good work fellows.
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my
4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed
the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and
it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL
I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
Hey there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll definitely
digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident
they’ll be benefited from this website.
Wow, this paragraph is good, my sister is analyzing these things, thus I
am going to let know her.
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the layout of your blog?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people
could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed
reading it, you might be a great author. I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will come back down the road.
I want to encourage you continue your great posts, have a
nice day!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to give something again and help others such as you aided me.
It’s very simple to find out any topic on web as compared to books, as I found this paragraph
at this website.
Nice blog here! Additionally your website quite a bit up fast!
What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink to your host?
I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I have been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found
any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me.
In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will
be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog
through Google, and found that it is really informative.
I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful
if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with
almost all vital infos. I’d like to see more posts like this .
I think this is among the most significant information for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The website style is ideal, the articles is really nice
: D. Good job, cheers
Hello, the whole thing is going nicely here
and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s in fact good, keep up writing.
Hi there, just wanted to tell you, I liked this article.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one
these days.
Good day! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick
shout out and say I truly enjoy reading through your
posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same
topics? Thank you so much!
Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve consider your stuff
prior to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I actually like
what you’ve received right here, really like what you’re saying and the best way wherein you are saying it.
You are making it enjoyable and you still take
care of to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to learn far more
from you. This is really a terrific website.
Hi everybody, here every person is sharing such familiarity,
therefore it’s pleasant to read this website,
and I used to visit this weblog all the time.
This page certainly has all of the information and facts I wanted concerning this
subject and didn’t know who to ask.
I do agree with all the ideas you have introduced on your post.
They are really convincing and can certainly work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for beginners.
Could you please extend them a little from next time?
Thanks for the post.
It’s fantastic that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as well as from our discussion made here.
For newest news you have to visit web and on internet I found this web site as a best website for most up-to-date updates.
I’m pretty pleased to uncover this site. I wanted to thank
you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!!
I definitely really liked every bit of it and I have you book marked to look
at new stuff in your site.
Hey there, You have done a great job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
wh0cd409014 [url=http://phenergan365.us.com/]phenergan no rx[/url] [url=http://acyclovir365.us.com/]acyclovir without a prescription[/url] [url=http://albenza.us.com/]albenza[/url] [url=http://abilify.us.org/]discount abilify[/url] [url=http://buylevitra.us.org/]Vardenafil[/url] [url=http://glucophage.us.com/]glucophage[/url] [url=http://viagracoupons.us.com/]Viagra Coupons[/url]
Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to understand a lot about this,
such as you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think
that you simply can do with a few p.c. to force
the message home a bit, but other than that, that is great blog.
A great read. I will certainly be back.
Nice replies in return of this query with firm arguments
and explaining the whole thing on the topic of that.
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this website, because i want enjoyment, as this this
website conations truly fastidious funny information too.