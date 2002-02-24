Home » Sains » Nirwan A. Arsuka: “Alquran Bisa Dianulir oleh Teori Ilmiah Baru”
Keterlibatan intensif terhadap kegiatan riset ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi jangan diartikan mengurangi andil dan peran Tuhan dalam menjaga keseimbangan alam ini. Bagi Nirwan Ahmad Arsuka, alumnus jurusan Teknik Nuklir UGM Yogyakarta, seseorang yang aktif melakukan riset bisa berimplikasi pada naiknya grafik keberislamannya.

Namun demikian, Nirwan, yang aktif menulis tema-tema sains dan Islam di Jurnal Ulumul Qur’an ini, tidak sependapat dengan respon sebagian muslim yang selalu mengaitkan temuan saintis dengan ayat-ayat Alquran. Bagi Nirwan yang kini memegang suplemen Bentara di harian Kompas, sikap seperti itu justru membuat Alquran harus menghadapi risiko suatu saat dianulir oleh temuan baru. Berikut petikan perbincangan Nirwan Ahmad Arsuka dengan Ahmad Sahal dari Jaringan Islam Liberal.

 

Bung Nirwan, saat ini tumbuh kesadaran baru untuk melakukan penyerapan besar-besaran iptek. Namun di dunia muslim masih saja timbul perasaan bahwa iptek telah mengambil alih andil Tuhan.

Sebenarnya gejala yang Anda gambarkan tersebut tidak khas terjadi di negara-negara muslim. Hampir bagian dunia yang kita sebut Dunia Ketiga, bahkan bekas jajahan Uni Soviet, menunjukan gejala adanya kesadaran yang relatif lebih baru untuk menyerap sebanyak mungkin perangkat teknologi.

Akan tetapi, kultur pandangan dunia yang berada di belakang pandangan teknologi tersebut tidak diserap cukup bagus. Bahkan ada kecenderungan untuk menolak. Kecenderungan ini muncul sangat kuat di dunia muslim, diusung oleh mereka yang membawa panji-panji yang mereka sebut islamisasi sains.

Apa dan bagaimana kultur sains yang Anda maksud?

Kultur sains berangkat dari anggapan bahwa apa pun yang ada di dunia ini bisa dijelaskan dengan hukum sebab-akibat yang coba dipahami dengan rasio. Termasuk juga dengan satu keyakinan bahwa dengan sains dan teknologi kita bisa dibebaskan dari kekuatan-kekuatan yang selama ini dianggap berasal dari dunia luar, atau berasal dari kekuatan supranatural, entah itu bernama Tuhan, mistik, dan lain-lain. Intinya adalah supremasi rasio.

Bukankah hal itu justru ironis? Dalam Alquran banyak sekali anjuran untuk mengamati alam, berfikir, dan komitmen untuk bersikap ilmiah. Bagaimana Anda menjelaskannya?

Banyak penjelasan yang dapat dipaparkan, terutama ketika kita mengingat misalnya di dalam Alquran tadi ada ayat-ayat yang memerintahkan kita untuk mengamati bagaimana langit ditegakkan, bagaimana bumi dihamparkan, dan seterusnya.

Fakta-fakta alam yang disebutkan dalam Alquran berjumlah hampir seperdelapan dari keseluruhan ayat Alquran, sementara ayat yang menunjuk perintah untuk melakukan berbagai ritual yang sekarang ini mendominasi tafsir atas alquran, justru berjumlah tidak terlalu banyak.

Pada intinya, ayat-ayat ritual-peribadatan jauh lebih sedikit dari perintah untuk mengamati alam dan memikirkannya. Ini ironi yang pertama. Yang kedua adalah justru pada awal kemunculan peradaban sejarah Islam, umat Islamlah yang menjadi pengusung kekuatan-kekuatan berpikir dengan menggunakan akal sehat.

Ketika itu di sebagian belahan Eropa justru tenggelam dalam —apa yang disebut— abad kegelapan. Sampai sekarang kita juga melihat warisan ilmiah dari peradaban muslim awal ini. Jejak-jejaknya bisa kita temukan pada banyak cabang ilmu pengetahuan seperti kedokteran, aljabar, dan lain-lain berkembang dan maju.

Jadi kita sebenarnya memiliki referensi bagus dalam iptek pada masa lalu?

Memang demikian. Namun sekarang ini fakta sosiologis membuktikan bahwa umat Islam berada pada barisan paling belakang bila diukur dari perkembangan teknologi. Memang penjelasannya banyak, tapi menurut saya yang paling bisa menjelaskan hal tersebut adalah adanya perubahan penafsiran terhadap ajaran-ajaran Islam itu sendiri.

Kita bisa melihat kecenderungan awal Islam begitu terbuka menyerap berbagai macam sumber yang ada di sekitarnya kemudian beralih dan cenderung ada penyempitan. Masyarakat muslim kemudian lebih tertutup.

Mereka merasa cukup dengan sumber-sumbernya sendiri, kemudian —dan ini yang lebih berbahaya dan lebih rancu, yaitu— menyamakan antara kegiatan ilmiah dengan praktik-praktik sekuler. Atau lebih parah lagi, menganggap bahwa sains dan teknologi berasal dari Barat, tidak dilihat sebagai upaya manusiawi dari manusia untuk memahami lingkungannya untuk bertahan hidup.

Secara umum respon umat Islam terhadap sains itu seperti apa? Adakah yang cenderung pragmatis, dalam arti kata menerima teknologi, tetapi menolak pandangan dunia saintifik yang dianggap anti-Islam? Mungkin penjelasan Anda bisa dikaitkan dengan usaha mengislamkan sains lewat islamisasi sains yang ditempuh sebagian umat Islam.

Benar memang, belakangan ini ada sejumlah kalangan dari masyarakat muslim yang mencoba melihat situasi ini lebih pragmatis. Mereka menyerap buah teknologi tersebut, menyerap teknik-tekniknya, tetapi tetap mengecam asumsi-asumsi dasar pandangan dunia tersebut.

Hukum sebab-akibat mestinya tidak dijelaskan dengan intervensi Tuhan, yang dalam disiplin ilmiah dimusuhi. Satu prinsip dari metode ilmiah adalah jika sesuatu bisa dijelaskan dengan fenomena fisik dengan gejala-gejala alam ini, maka memasukkan intervensi Tuhan adalah tindakan salah secara epistemologis.

Dari sisi ini saja sudah ada perbedaan diametral antara mereka yang mempromosikan kemajuan berpikir dengan mengandalkan kekuatan rasio manusia dengan mereka yang tetap menghendaki segala hal harus dijelaskan dengan intervensi Tuhan. Sebenarnya ada contoh-contoh yang menarik dalam karir sejumlah ilmuwan muslim.

Misalnya satu contoh yang paling saya suka adalah muslim yang pertama memenangkan hadiah Nobel, Prof. Abdussalam. Abdussalam tetap seorang yang religius, bahkan di kantornya dia memajang satu gambar yang berisi ayat Alquran. Namun demikian ia juga tetap melakukan riset dan memberikan kontribusi penting dalam khazanah fisika mutakhir.

Dia bisa mendamaikan antara kedua hal tersebut. Mendamaikan antara pencarian intelektual manusia untuk menjelaskan gejala-gejala alam dengan kehadiran kekuatan supranatural, dalam hal ini Tuhan, yang bekerja di balik kekuatan-kekuatan alam tersebut.

Bagaimana Abdussalam mendamaikan dua pandangan yang sekilas berbeda secara diametral tersebut?

Sebelumnya saya jelaskan bahwa Abdussalam tidak mengambil jalan pintas menjelaskan semua ini dengan mengembalikannya pada Tuhan. Dia tetap melakukan riset dan mempelajari bagaimana gaya-gaya alam itu bekerja; bagaimana ini bisa disatukan dengan akibat bahwa kegiatan tersebut memperkaya intelektual manusia tentang mekanisme alam semesta ini bekerja; bagaimana hukum-hukumnya berjalan.

Kalau kita ikuti terus konsekuensi pemikiran ini, akan banyak hal yang secara tidak langsung akan bisa memajukan peradaban manusia itu sendiri.

