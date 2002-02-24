Nirwan A. Arsuka: “Alquran Bisa Dianulir oleh Teori Ilmiah Baru”

Keterlibatan intensif terhadap kegiatan riset ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi jangan diartikan mengurangi andil dan peran Tuhan dalam menjaga keseimbangan alam ini. Bagi Nirwan Ahmad Arsuka, alumnus jurusan Teknik Nuklir UGM Yogyakarta, seseorang yang aktif melakukan riset bisa berimplikasi pada naiknya grafik keberislamannya.
Namun demikian, Nirwan, yang aktif menulis tema-tema sains dan Islam di Jurnal Ulumul Qur’an ini, tidak sependapat dengan respon sebagian muslim yang selalu mengaitkan temuan saintis dengan ayat-ayat Alquran. Bagi Nirwan yang kini memegang suplemen Bentara di harian Kompas, sikap seperti itu justru membuat Alquran harus menghadapi risiko suatu saat dianulir oleh temuan baru. Berikut petikan perbincangan Nirwan Ahmad Arsuka dengan Ahmad Sahal dari Jaringan Islam Liberal.
Bung Nirwan, saat ini tumbuh kesadaran baru untuk melakukan penyerapan besar-besaran iptek. Namun di dunia muslim masih saja timbul perasaan bahwa iptek telah mengambil alih andil Tuhan.
Sebenarnya gejala yang Anda gambarkan tersebut tidak khas terjadi di negara-negara muslim. Hampir bagian dunia yang kita sebut Dunia Ketiga, bahkan bekas jajahan Uni Soviet, menunjukan gejala adanya kesadaran yang relatif lebih baru untuk menyerap sebanyak mungkin perangkat teknologi.
Akan tetapi, kultur pandangan dunia yang berada di belakang pandangan teknologi tersebut tidak diserap cukup bagus. Bahkan ada kecenderungan untuk menolak. Kecenderungan ini muncul sangat kuat di dunia muslim, diusung oleh mereka yang membawa panji-panji yang mereka sebut islamisasi sains.
Apa dan bagaimana kultur sains yang Anda maksud?
Kultur sains berangkat dari anggapan bahwa apa pun yang ada di dunia ini bisa dijelaskan dengan hukum sebab-akibat yang coba dipahami dengan rasio. Termasuk juga dengan satu keyakinan bahwa dengan sains dan teknologi kita bisa dibebaskan dari kekuatan-kekuatan yang selama ini dianggap berasal dari dunia luar, atau berasal dari kekuatan supranatural, entah itu bernama Tuhan, mistik, dan lain-lain. Intinya adalah supremasi rasio.
Bukankah hal itu justru ironis? Dalam Alquran banyak sekali anjuran untuk mengamati alam, berfikir, dan komitmen untuk bersikap ilmiah. Bagaimana Anda menjelaskannya?
Banyak penjelasan yang dapat dipaparkan, terutama ketika kita mengingat misalnya di dalam Alquran tadi ada ayat-ayat yang memerintahkan kita untuk mengamati bagaimana langit ditegakkan, bagaimana bumi dihamparkan, dan seterusnya.
Fakta-fakta alam yang disebutkan dalam Alquran berjumlah hampir seperdelapan dari keseluruhan ayat Alquran, sementara ayat yang menunjuk perintah untuk melakukan berbagai ritual yang sekarang ini mendominasi tafsir atas alquran, justru berjumlah tidak terlalu banyak.
Pada intinya, ayat-ayat ritual-peribadatan jauh lebih sedikit dari perintah untuk mengamati alam dan memikirkannya. Ini ironi yang pertama. Yang kedua adalah justru pada awal kemunculan peradaban sejarah Islam, umat Islamlah yang menjadi pengusung kekuatan-kekuatan berpikir dengan menggunakan akal sehat.
Ketika itu di sebagian belahan Eropa justru tenggelam dalam —apa yang disebut— abad kegelapan. Sampai sekarang kita juga melihat warisan ilmiah dari peradaban muslim awal ini. Jejak-jejaknya bisa kita temukan pada banyak cabang ilmu pengetahuan seperti kedokteran, aljabar, dan lain-lain berkembang dan maju.
Jadi kita sebenarnya memiliki referensi bagus dalam iptek pada masa lalu?
Memang demikian. Namun sekarang ini fakta sosiologis membuktikan bahwa umat Islam berada pada barisan paling belakang bila diukur dari perkembangan teknologi. Memang penjelasannya banyak, tapi menurut saya yang paling bisa menjelaskan hal tersebut adalah adanya perubahan penafsiran terhadap ajaran-ajaran Islam itu sendiri.
Kita bisa melihat kecenderungan awal Islam begitu terbuka menyerap berbagai macam sumber yang ada di sekitarnya kemudian beralih dan cenderung ada penyempitan. Masyarakat muslim kemudian lebih tertutup.
Mereka merasa cukup dengan sumber-sumbernya sendiri, kemudian —dan ini yang lebih berbahaya dan lebih rancu, yaitu— menyamakan antara kegiatan ilmiah dengan praktik-praktik sekuler. Atau lebih parah lagi, menganggap bahwa sains dan teknologi berasal dari Barat, tidak dilihat sebagai upaya manusiawi dari manusia untuk memahami lingkungannya untuk bertahan hidup.
Secara umum respon umat Islam terhadap sains itu seperti apa? Adakah yang cenderung pragmatis, dalam arti kata menerima teknologi, tetapi menolak pandangan dunia saintifik yang dianggap anti-Islam? Mungkin penjelasan Anda bisa dikaitkan dengan usaha mengislamkan sains lewat islamisasi sains yang ditempuh sebagian umat Islam.
Benar memang, belakangan ini ada sejumlah kalangan dari masyarakat muslim yang mencoba melihat situasi ini lebih pragmatis. Mereka menyerap buah teknologi tersebut, menyerap teknik-tekniknya, tetapi tetap mengecam asumsi-asumsi dasar pandangan dunia tersebut.
Hukum sebab-akibat mestinya tidak dijelaskan dengan intervensi Tuhan, yang dalam disiplin ilmiah dimusuhi. Satu prinsip dari metode ilmiah adalah jika sesuatu bisa dijelaskan dengan fenomena fisik dengan gejala-gejala alam ini, maka memasukkan intervensi Tuhan adalah tindakan salah secara epistemologis.
Dari sisi ini saja sudah ada perbedaan diametral antara mereka yang mempromosikan kemajuan berpikir dengan mengandalkan kekuatan rasio manusia dengan mereka yang tetap menghendaki segala hal harus dijelaskan dengan intervensi Tuhan. Sebenarnya ada contoh-contoh yang menarik dalam karir sejumlah ilmuwan muslim.
Misalnya satu contoh yang paling saya suka adalah muslim yang pertama memenangkan hadiah Nobel, Prof. Abdussalam. Abdussalam tetap seorang yang religius, bahkan di kantornya dia memajang satu gambar yang berisi ayat Alquran. Namun demikian ia juga tetap melakukan riset dan memberikan kontribusi penting dalam khazanah fisika mutakhir.
Dia bisa mendamaikan antara kedua hal tersebut. Mendamaikan antara pencarian intelektual manusia untuk menjelaskan gejala-gejala alam dengan kehadiran kekuatan supranatural, dalam hal ini Tuhan, yang bekerja di balik kekuatan-kekuatan alam tersebut.
Bagaimana Abdussalam mendamaikan dua pandangan yang sekilas berbeda secara diametral tersebut?
Sebelumnya saya jelaskan bahwa Abdussalam tidak mengambil jalan pintas menjelaskan semua ini dengan mengembalikannya pada Tuhan. Dia tetap melakukan riset dan mempelajari bagaimana gaya-gaya alam itu bekerja; bagaimana ini bisa disatukan dengan akibat bahwa kegiatan tersebut memperkaya intelektual manusia tentang mekanisme alam semesta ini bekerja; bagaimana hukum-hukumnya berjalan.
Kalau kita ikuti terus konsekuensi pemikiran ini, akan banyak hal yang secara tidak langsung akan bisa memajukan peradaban manusia itu sendiri.
Generally I do not learn article on blogs, but
I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to
try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me.
Thanks, quite nice article.
Generally I do not learn post on blogs, but I wish to
say that this write-up very pressured me to take a
look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me.
Thanks, quite nice article.
Hi Dear, are you actually visiting this site on a regular basis,
if so afterward you will absolutely obtain nice
knowledge.
I think this is one of the most significant information for
me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The site
style is wonderful, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
I read this post completely about the resemblance of latest and preceding technologies, it’s awesome article.
fantastic put up, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t understand this.
You must proceed your writing. I am sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base
already!
I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading extremely slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem
still exists.
Your method of describing the whole thing in this piece of writing is genuinely good,
every one can without difficulty be aware of it, Thanks
a lot.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This
is a very smartly written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of
your helpful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
I feel this is among the most important info for me.
And i am satisfied studying your article. But wanna
remark on some common issues, The site style is great, the articles is
really nice : D. Good task, cheers
I simply couldn’t depart your web site before suggesting that I really loved the usual info
a person supply in your guests? Is gonna be back
steadily in order to investigate cross-check new posts
Thanks for finally writing about >Nirwan A. Arsuka: Alquran Bisa Dianulir oleh Teori Ilmiah
Baru | IslamLib <Loved it!
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and I am impressed!
Very useful info specially the last section 🙂 I
deal with such info much. I was seeking this
particular information for a long time. Thanks and best of luck.
I blog quite often and I truly appreciate your content.
This great article has really peaked my interest.
I’m going to book mark your website and keep checking for new details about once a week.
I opted in for your RSS feed too.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
What’s up to every one, because I am truly keen of reading this web
site’s post to be updated daily. It consists of fastidious data.
This post will assist the internet viewers for creating new blog or even a weblog from start to end.
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads.
I hope to give a contribution & aid different users like its
aided me. Good job.
I used to be recommended this web site by my cousin. I am
now not positive whether this publish is written by him as nobody else realize such
special about my difficulty. You’re amazing! Thank you!
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll
just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any suggestions for newbie blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.
Appreciating the time and energy you put into your site and detailed information you offer.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a
while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Wonderful read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my
Google account.
Hi, after reading this awesome article i am
as well glad to share my know-how here with colleagues.
I love what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work
and exposure! Keep up the great works guys I’ve incorporated you
guys to our blogroll.
Can you tell us more about this? I’d want to find out more details.
of course like your web site however you have to test
the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling
issues and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the reality however I’ll surely come back again.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed
reading it, you may be a great author.I will remember to bookmark
your blog and will eventually come back at some point. I want to encourage
you to ultimately continue your great work, have a nice afternoon!
We are a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with valuable information to work on. You
have done an impressive activity and our entire community shall be grateful to you.
I have read so many content on the topic of the blogger
lovers but this post is truly a pleasant post, keep it up.
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue with your site in web explorer, might test this?
IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a big component to folks will leave out your excellent writing due to this problem.
Hello, I do think your site might be having internet browser compatibility problems.
When I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in IE, it has
some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Besides that, wonderful website!
Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired
of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and
I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Everything is very open with a precise clarification of the issues.
It was definitely informative. Your site is very useful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Hi there I am so grateful I found your blog, I really found you
by error, while I was looking on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now
and would just like to say many thanks for a fantastic post and
a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to read through it all at the minute but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome job.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo
News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thank you
Hey, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet
Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, wonderful blog!
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to
be precisely what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write
content to suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind producing
a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write regarding
here. Again, awesome weblog!
Excellent blog right here! Additionally your web site loads up very
fast! What web host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate link on your host?
I want my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I
thought this post was great. I do not know who you
are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us
something enlightening to read?
Spot on with this write-up, I really believe that this
web site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll probably be returning
to see more, thanks for the info!
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a
colleague who had been doing a little research on this. And he
in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending time to discuss this topic here on your blog.
Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My blog looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that
might be able to fix this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
Many thanks!
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with
SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing
very good success. If you know of any please share.
Thanks!
I must thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this site.
I really hope to see the same high-grade blog posts from
you in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing
abilities has inspired me to get my own site now ;
)
each time i used to read smaller content that as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading at this time.
My family all the time say that I am wasting my time
here at net, however I know I am getting experience every day
by reading thes nice articles or reviews.
I know this web page offers quality based articles or reviews and
extra data, is there any other web page which
offers these kinds of things in quality?
I was curious if you ever considered changing the structure of your
website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to
say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of
content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am genuinely impressed to read everthing at one
place.
Incredible points. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the
amazing spirit.
It’s fantastic that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph
as well as from our argument made here.
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right.
This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
Its such as you read my mind! You appear to grasp a lot about this, like
you wrote the e book in it or something. I think that you could do with some
percent to force the message house a bit, however other than that, this is magnificent blog.
A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this website before but after looking at many of the posts
I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m certainly happy I came across
it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems
finding one? Thanks a lot!
I used to be recommended this website via my cousin. I’m not certain whether or not this put up is written via him as no one else recognise such distinct approximately my difficulty.
You are incredible! Thank you!
Heya! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the superb work!
Ahaa, its good dialogue about this paragraph at this place at this web
site, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this
place.
Hello everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this website, and piece of writing is genuinely fruitful for me, keep up posting these types of articles
or reviews.
I feel that is among the most vital info for me. And i am happy studying your article.
However wanna remark on some normal things, The web site style is great, the
articles is actually excellent : D. Excellent process, cheers
Very good info. Lucky me I came across your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I have saved it for later!
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and the rest
of the website is extremely good.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I do not know who you are but definitely you are
going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉
Cheers!
Hi, after reading this awesome post i am also glad
to share my experience here with friends.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you may be a
great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back in the
foreseeable future. I want to encourage one to continue your great posts, have a nice
day!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with some pics
to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this
is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this
I’ve discovered It positively useful and it has helped me out loads.
I hope to contribute & aid different customers like its
helped me. Good job.
This is a topic that’s near to my heart… Best wishes!
Where are your contact details though?
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted
to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and
I hope you write again soon!
great submit, very informative. I wonder why the opposite experts of this sector
don’t notice this. You must continue your writing. I’m confident, you
have a great readers’ base already!
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it,
you will be a great author. I will make certain to bookmark your blog and may come
back very soon. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your
great posts, have a nice weekend!
I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading incredibly slow for
me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem
still exists.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I to find
It really useful & it helped me out much.
I’m hoping to give something back and help others such as
you helped me.
This is the perfect site for anyone who really wants to understand this topic.
You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue
with you (not that I really would want to…HaHa).
You certainly put a brand new spin on a
subject which has been discussed for decades. Wonderful stuff, just great!
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous
to and you’re just extremely excellent. I really like what
you have acquired here, really like what you’re stating
and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise.
I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great
website.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future.
Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
If some one needs expert view on the topic of blogging and site-building then i recommend
him/her to pay a quick visit this webpage, Keep up the nice job.
Saved as a favorite, I like your website!
Admiring the time and energy you put into your blog and in depth information you present.
It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t
the same unwanted rehashed material. Great read! I’ve
saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Remarkable things here. I’m very happy to peer your post. Thank you a lot and I am taking a look ahead to contact you.
Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Heya! I understand this is somewhat off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does managing a well-established website like yours take a lot of work?
I am completely new to writing a blog but I do write in my diary every day.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my
personal experience and thoughts online. Please let me know
if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers.
Thankyou!
Why people still use to read news papers when in this technological globe
all is presented on web?
This is the perfect blog for anybody who wishes to understand this topic.
You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa).
You definitely put a new spin on a subject which has been written about for a long
time. Excellent stuff, just excellent!
What’s up to every single one, it’s genuinely a good for me to
go to see this web page, it includes helpful Information.
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do
with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The design and style look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon.
Thanks
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and coverage!
Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve incorporated you guys
to our blogroll.
Very energetic post, I loved that bit. Will there be a part 2?
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is awesome, great written and come with approximately all significant infos.
I’d like to peer more posts like this .
fantastic issues altogether, you just won a new reader.
What would you suggest about your post that you just made a few days ago?
Any positive?
I always used to read post in news papers but
now as I am a user of net so from now I am using net for articles,
thanks to web.
Howdy very nice site!! Man .. Excellent ..
Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?
I’m happy to search out so many useful information here within the put up, we want develop extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our
community. Your web site offered us with helpful information to work on. You
have done a formidable task and our entire group will
likely be thankful to you.
Dc8JDK That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the internet
for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
Perfect work you have done, this internet site is really cool with great info.
Major thankies for the blog article.Thanks Again.
Hi, I do believe this is a great website. I stumbledupon it
😉 I’m going to come back once again since i have saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I’ve read
stuff from. Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess
I will just book mark this web site.
Thanks very nice blog!
Say, you got a nice article post. Really Cool.