Tsunami (Foto: dosomething.org)

Sains, Agama, dan Misteri

Ulil Abshar-Abdalla 12/01/2005 925 Views

Beberapa saat setelah terjadi bencana di Aceh, budayawan Goenawan Mohamad berkirim SMS kepada sejumlah teman, termasuk saya. SMS itu selalu terngiang di telinga saya sampai kini: “Orang yang percaya bahwa tsunami adalah cobaan dari Tuhan, maka dia percaya kepada Tuhan yang buas. Itu bukan Tuhan saya.” Saya menyertai Goenawan, tak percaya kepada Tuhan yang buas. Tuhan yang saya imani bukan Tuhan yang buas semacam itu.

Tetapi, jika Tuhan Mahabaik dan Welas, kenapa bencana itu terjadi juga? Apakah bencana itu bukan perbuatan Tuhan? Apakah kita harus menyalahkan Lucifer untuk kejadian ini? Jika begitu, apakah kita percaya kepada dua Tuhan: Tuhan kebaikan yaitu Allah, dan Tuhan kejahatan yaitu Lucifer?

Tetapi, dengan begitu pula, apakah kita tidak lagi mempercayai konsep tauhid? Bukankah Tuhan hanyalah satu jua, Tuhan yang memberi kita sesuap nasi setiap hari, tetapi juga yang sekaligus menimpakan bencana di Aceh kini? Saya hanya mau mengatakan: terhadap pertanyaan seperti ini, kita tak bisa memberikan jawaban. Kita terdiam. Dan mungkin tak semua hal harus dijelaskan. Ada saatnya kita lebih baik menyerahkan diri kepada misteri.

Dalam satu titik, sains dan agama punya kesamaan. Dua-duanya ingin menahbiskan diri sebagai “Penjelas Agung” untuk semua hal. Dua-duanya tak membolehkan adanya suatu misteri. Semua hal harus bisa diringkus dalam satu-dua penjelasan yang sederhana. Kegelapan misteri harus diusir jauh-jauh dari dunia yang “beradab”. Seluruh wilayah kehidupan haruslah diterangi, entah oleh ilmu atau oleh wahyu. Misteri adalah ancaman, karena itu harus diatasi.

Baik sains maupun agama, keduanya mengutuk zaman “jahiliah”, zaman di mana misteri yang gelap mengatasi seluruh bidang kehidupan. Karena itulah, abad dimulainya penemuan-penemuan ilmiah disebut sebagai abad “pencerahan”.

Karena itulah, saat turunnya wahyu disebut sebagai bermulanya “cahaya” (nur) dan sirnanya “kegelapan” (zhulumat). Sains dan agama mempunyai pretensi yang kurang lebih sama: yaitu mengakhiri zaman “jahiliah”. Baik sains maupun agama menghendaki sejenis “Allah” sebagai “Theory of Everything“.

Apakah saya sedang menyarankan suatu fatalisme, sikap menyerah?

Mungkin. Sekurang-kurangnya untuk bencana seperti di Aceh ini. Kita tahu mengapa ini semua terjadi dari sudut sains. Tetapi, kita tak tahu, untuk apa semua ini terjadi? Cobaan? Kenapa cobaan sedahsyat itu? Dan mengapa anak-anak harus ikut dicobai?

Kita tak tahu. Saatnya kita diam, kita menyerah. Yang bisa kita lakukan hanyalah membantu mereka yang terkena bencana, semampu kita, dengan apa saja.

Tulisan teman kita, Marco Kusumawijaya, di Tempo beberapa waktu lalu sangatlah baik: intinya, mari kita membangun sebuah kota di Indonesia yang mulai mempertimbangkan bencana sebagai salah satu hal penting. Bencana alam, kata Marco, adalah seperti flu dan batuk. Setiap saat dia bisa datang, oleh karena itu, kita harus siap-siap menghadapinya.

Untuk itu, marilah kita membiasakan diri hidup bersama bencana.

 

