IslamLib – Selalu ada kecenderungan unik dari pola pikir kaum fundamentalisme agama. Kaum fundamentalis Islam misalnya, sangat giat mengampanyekan Islam yang syâmil-mutakâmil (mencakup segala sesuatu). Mereka juga senang merujukkan berbagai penemuan ilmiah mutakhir para ilmuwan Barat sebagai sesuatu yang sudah berpreseden dalam Islam.
Kita kerap mendengar bidang-bidang keilmuan seperti astronomi, kimia, fisika, geografi dan sejarah, dikait-kaitkan dengan nama-nama ilmuwan Islam Abad pertengahan seperti al-Biruni, al-Kindi, Ibnu Khaldun, Ibnu Sina dan lainnya.
Perilaku ini ingin menegaskan satu hal: kemajuan ilmu pengetahuan Barat tergantung sepenuhnya atau kelanjutan saja dari era gemilang peradaban Islam. Dengan kata lain, peradaban Barat yang kini maju, berhutang besar pada Islam masa lampau. Benar, dulu Barat sempat berhutang besar pada Islam.
Benar juga bahwa peradaban Islam pernah unggul di bidang ilmu pengetahuan berkat penemuan-penemuan para sarjana Muslim. Namun, kaum fundamentalis kurang menyadari bahwa kemajuan Barat saat ini bukanlah hasil jiplakan sekali jadi. Ia merupakan akumulasi dari proses penemuan dan pengembangan yang tiada henti.
Kecenderungan lain adalah: anggapan bahwa sains yang benar adalah yang bersumber dari Alquran, atau sekurang-kurangnya punya kesesuaian dengan Alquran. Ini adalah klaim penolakan terhadap sekularisasi ilmu pengetahuan. Dengan kata lain, sains yang dianggap benar adalah yang berakar dan tidak “bertentangan” dengan wahyu.
Lalu, munculah buku-buku yang mengulas keterkaitan sains tertentu dengan Alquran ataupun Hadits. Buku-buku tersebut bercorak geneologis. Artinya, berusaha mencari akar pengetahuan itu sampai kepada penemu di lingkungan Islam.
Interaksi Peradaban
Yang perlu dicatat, kemajuan peradaban Islam klasik tidaklah berdiri sendiri. Ia merupakan hasil interaksi yang dinamis dengan peradaban lain seperti Yunani, Mesir, Persia dan India. Tokoh-tokoh ilmuwan Islam masa itu sangat rajin berdialog dengan cara mempelajari peradaban lain.
Kesan terbuka, toleran dan pluralis, amat menonjol dalam karakter ilmuwan Islam masa itu. Karakter tersebut jelas-jelas berseberangan dengan karakter kaum fundamentalis yang ingin memajukan Islam dengan jalan menutup diri dan bahkan berkonfrontasi.
Dalam literatur ilmuwan Islam masa silam, jarang sekali ditemukan tulisan-tulisan yang bernada menyerang atau membeda-bedakan diri dengan peradaban lain. Dalam ungkapan Hasan Hanafi, persoalan anâ (ego) dan al-âkhar (the other), bukanlah aspek pembedaan yang penting dalam ilmu pengetahuan. Yang paling menonjol justru semangat ekumenis dan persatuan. Orang-orang semacam al-Farabi dan Ibnu Sina selalu berupaya mendekatkan nabi-nabi besar dengan para filosof Yunani.
Keanehan lain pemikiran fundamentalis: mereka hanya memuji para ilmuwan Islam dari aspek penemuan ilmiahnya. Dalam segi agamanya, mereka justru “dijelek-jelekan”. Tuduhan-tuduhan sesat, heterodoks dan sinkretis, kerap kali dialamatkan pada para filosof dan ilmuwan Islam itu.
Kontradiksi ini memang cukup aneh. Di satu sisi, mereka ingin sekali mengklaim kemajuan Barat berkat jasa Islam. Tapi, ketika tahu bahwa kemajuan Islam merupakan buah karya para filosof “liberal” dan inklusif, mereka segera menarik klaim dan menyatakan bahwa para filosof itu sesat dan menyimpang dari ortodoksi Islam.
Lalu muncullah ide baru yang lebih dianggap valid untuk menjawab kontradiksi: Alquranlah yang sesungguhnya menjadi sumber kemajuan ilmu pengetahuan yang dikembangkan oleh ilmuwan Islam itu. Beragam argumen dikemukakan untuk meyakinkan bahwa Alquran telah mengajarkan astronomi, farmasi, geografi, fisika, dan lain sebagainya.
Para apolog-pseudo-sains-Islam ini (demikian saya menyebutnya), lalu berusaha menggali segala aspek Alqur’an yang menurut mereka mengandung unsur-unsur pengetahuan praktis dan teoritis. Mereka lupa bahwa logika iptek tidak berjalan sebagaimana yang mereka pikirkan. Logika iptek bukanlah deretan fakta yang ajeg dan berlaku sepanjang masa. Iptek hidup dan berkembang dari hasil akumulasi, revisi, kritik dan pembaharuan yang terus menerus.
Saya sependapat dengan Luthfi Assyaukanie dalam hal ini: amat bahaya memandang Alqur’an sebagai ensiklopedi ilmu pengetahuan. Sebab, tidak ada yang abadi dalam ilmu pengetahuan. Pada suatu masa, suatu teori mungkin dianggap valid dan sesuai, tapi di lain waktu ia dikritik atau diganti dengan teori yang dianggap lebih benar. Jika Alqur’an diperlakukan demikian, tak tertutup kemungkinan terjadinya benturan antara agamawan versus ilmuwan seperti yang terjadi di zaman renaissence.
Saya ngeri sekali membaca karya-karya Harun Yahya yang amat ambisius menampilkan gambaran Islam yang ”serba ilmiah”. Ayat-ayat Alquran “dicocok-cocokan” dengan fenomena-fenomena alam dan sejarah. Gambaran ilmiah tersebut bukanlah gambaran yang objektif sebagaimana dalam sains murni.
Ada kepentingan ideologis di situ: ingin menunjukan bahwa ilmu pengetahuan sesuai dengan “kebenaran” Islam atau sebaliknya. Yahya sangat menggebu-gebu saat menyerang Darwin tentang teori orang pertama yang dianggap bertentangan dengan Alquran.
Buku-buku sejenis Yahya ini, pada intinya sama-sama berangkat dari semangat apologi dan hampir punya pola yang sama. Pertama, fakta ilmmiah dicari rujukannya kepada sumber normatif Islam: Alqur’an dan Hadits.
Kedua,menerapkan prosedur pemilahan fakta yang dianggap sesuai atau tidak dengan Alquran atau Hadits. Ketiga, fakta yang sesuai dijadikan justifikasi kebenaran Islam sebagai agama pro-pengetahuan. Keempat, yang tidak sesuai dianggap tidak benar kemudian dibuatkan bantahan-bantahannya.
Ilmiah dan Pseudo-Ilmiah
Buku-buku tersebut sebenarnya tak layak disebut karya ilmiah, tapi pseudo-ilmiah atau pseudo-sains. Saya pernah membaca buku pseudo-ilmiah karangan ulama Arab Saudi yang amat menggelikan. Di situ dinyatakan: bumi adalah pusat tatasurya, bahkan pusat alam semesta. Premis buku tersebut berangkat dari ayat Alquran tentang perputaran benda-benda angkasa seperti bulan dan matahari. Ini jelas teori yang berbahaya karena melibatkan agama dalam spekulasi ilmiah.
Kita boleh saja meyakini Islam sebagai agama yang pro-ilmu pengetahuan. Tapi, sikap itu tak perlu ditempuh dengan cara “mencocok-cocokan” atau mencari ayat mana yang sesuai dengan fakta ilmiah tertentu. Sikap yang benar adalah terbukanya nalar sehingga mau mempelajari ilmu pengetahuan darimanapun asalnya. Tidak perlu membeda-bedakan ilmu pengetahuan di bidang teknik maupun sosial.
Saya pribadi berpihak pada pembedaan antara agama dan sains. Pembedaan tersebut justru perlu untuk mengokohkan sekularisasi dan penting buat agama. Sains hanya bicara fakta-fakta, baik yang bersifat sosial maupun alam.
Di sini berlaku verifikasi ilmiah yang dapat membuktikan secara pasti mana yang benar dan mana yang salah. Tugas agama lain lagi. Ia tidak berkutat dengan fakta-fakta ilmiah. Agama seperti kata Ulil Abshar-Abdalla, berurusan dengan makna atau pemaknaan. Di sanalah peran agama yang tepat, yaitu memberikan makna dalam kehidupan seseorang.
Karena itu, hendaknya kita tak terlalu ambisius mencari kesesuaian antara Alquran dengan fakta sains. Sebab, ketika ada clash antara sains dan agama, kita masih bisa mengikuti sains sambil tetap berpegang teguh pada ajaran agama. Agama yang benar tak bicara soal ketepatan ilmiah, melainkan ketepatan makna dalam menjalani kehidupan.
