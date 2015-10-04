Ateisme dan Teori Evolusi

IslamLib – Ketika berbicara mengenai evolusi, kebanyakan kita langsung mengasosiasikan dengan Charles Darwin (1809–1882). Bisa jadi hal ini disebabkan oleh pemahaman kita bahwa Darwin adalah penemu teori Evolusi. Padahal tidak demikian adanya. Jauh sebelum Darwin lahir, gagasan mengenai evolusi sudah banyak dibahas para ilmuwan.
Lima abad sebelum Darwin, Abdurrahman ibn Khaldun (1332-1406) telah menyinggung persoalan evolusi. Dalam kitabnya yang terkenal, Mukadimah, Ibn Khaldun menulis:
“Alam binatang meluas sehingga bermacam-macam golongan. Proses kejadiannya berakhir pada manusia yang mempunyai pikiran dan pandangan. Manusia meningkat dari alam kera yang hanya mempunyai kecakapan dan dapat mengetahui, tetapi belum sampai pada tingkat menilik dan berpikir.”
Seiring dengan perkembangan ilmu pengetahuan pada abad ke-18, Georges-Louis Leclerc, Comte de Buffon (1707–1788), dan Denis Diderot (1713–1784) mengusulkan bahwa kehidupan tercipta di bumi melalui proses ilmiah. Spesies lantas mengalamai perubahan sebagai respon terhadap kondisi alam.
Menjelang akhir abad ke-18, Erasmus Darwin (1731-1802) dan Jean Baptiste Lamarck (1744–1829) mengajukan teori mengenai transmutasi di mana kehidupan berkembang dari kondisi yang primitif hingga kemudian terbentuk seperti saat ini. Lamarck juga memperkenalkan konsep adaptasi yang terkenal lewat ilustrasi evolusi leher jerapah.
Jika evolusi sudah menjadi pembahasan yang mengemuka jauh sebelum Charles Darwin, lalu mengapa teori ini begitu identik dengan figur Darwin?
Salah satu jawabannya adalah karena keberhasilan Darwin dalam menemukan bukti ilmiah mengenai teori tersebut. Melalui Darwin, teori evolusi bisa diterima secara luas dalam komunitas ilmiah.
Hasil observasinya selama lima tahun berkeliling dunia (1831 – 1836) memberikan bukti-bukti mengenai proses seleksi alam. Penjelasan detail konsep seleksi alam dalam bukunya, On The Origin of Species (1859) telah memberikan dasar yang kokoh bagi teori evolusi.
Manusia Berasal Dari Kera. Salah satu perdebatan sengit tentang evolusi terjadi antara pendeta Samuel Wilberforce (1805–1873) dan evolusionis Thomas Henry Huxley (1825–1895), dalam pertemuan British Association di tahun 1860. Menjawab Wilberforce, yang menolak teori bahwa manusia merupakan keturunan kera, Huxley, sebagai pendukung Darwinisme, menyatakan bahwa dia lebih suka menjadi keturuan kera daripada keturunan seorang penghancur karya ilmuwan yang berhasil mempertahankan kebenarannya.
Perdebatan semacam itu terus terjadi hingga beberapa tahun kemudian. Tidak hanya terbatas dalam lingkup para ahli, tapi juga masuk ke kalangan awam. Ketika memperbincangkan evolusi, mau tak mau soal lama kembali diungkit: “Apakah manusia berasal dari kera?”
Pertanyaan ini begitu penting dalam masyarakat yang memiliki keyakinan agama. Terutama agama-agama Semitik: Yahudi, Kristen dan Islam. Jika memang manusia berasal dari kera, hal ini bertentangan dengan doktrin umum yang menyatakan bahwa Adam, sebagai individu, adalah manusia pertama. Dia diciptakan langsung oleh Tuhan sedemikian rupa dan seperti itu bentuknya, tidak ada perubahan.
Saya tidak terlalu tertarik mempertentangkan kedua pandangan itu. Saya hanya ingin mencoba membahas dari perspekstif ilmu pengetahuan saja.
Hingga saat ini, bukti-bukti ilmiah yang didapatkan belum bisa menyokong pemahaman bahwa manusia merupakan perkembangan langsung dari kera. Kera yang dimaksud adalah nenek moyang kera saat ini, yang dikelompokkan ke dalam Pongid.
Jika demikian, maka keliru menyimpulkan nenek moyang kita adalah kera seperti jenis kera yang sering kita lihat di hutan atau kebun binatang sekarang ini.
Sains baru bisa baranggapan bahwa sekitar 60 juta tahun silam, garis silsilah yang menghasilkan kera besar (simpanse, gorila, manusia) benar-benar saling terpisah. Bahkan pada periode yang lebih tua pun, belum ada bukti yang menunjukkan hadirnya satu asal-usul yang sama antara Pongid dan Hominid.
Manusia modern diperkirakan baru ada sejak 140.000 – 300.000 tahun yang lalu. Dalam perhitungan evolusi, kita tergolong spesies yang masih sangat muda. Nenek moyang tertua manusia adalah Australopithecus.
Australopithecus, makhluk setinggi kurang lebih 1,5 meter, memiliki kerangka wajah seperti kera. Tidak dapat disangkal, makhluk ini punya ciri-ciri khas manusia. Beberapa juta tahun kemudian, muncul jenis Hominid baru, homo habilis dan homo erectus.
Dari Australopithecus ke homo erectus ada banyak perubahan signifikan. Di antaranya, homo erectus menampakkan ciri-ciri fisik maupun perilaku yang lebih “manusiawi”. Evolusi terus berlanjut hingga muncul spesies baru yang merupakan satu-satunya jenis hominid yang masih bertahan, yaitu kita, homo sapiens.
Dari penjelasan di atas, yang saya sederhanakan, kita dapat melihat bahwa bahwa manusia tidak muncul dengan sendirinya sebagai sebuah individu melainkan secara simultan sebagai produk evolusi dari jenis-jenis hominid yang telah ada jauh sebelumnya.
Evolusi dan Ateisme. Teori Darwin tidak hanya mengubah secara radikal cara pandang ilmuwan melainkan juga menerobos masuk ke wilayah keyakinan agama. Teori Darwin telah melemahkan teologi berbasis-desain sebagai doktrin yang sudah “mapan” di kalangan Kristen pada waktu itu.
Darwin mengeluarkan hipotesis bahwa manusia bukanlah puncak dari sebuah penciptaan yang bertujuan; seperti semua yang lain, mereka berevolusi dengan trial and error. Hipotesis tersebut tentu membuat gerah kaum agamawan. Darwin tidak membutuhkan premis Tuhan dalam menjelaskan proses penciptaan makhluk hidup, termasuk manusia.
Sebagai seorang yang lahir dari keluarga Kristen taat, Darwin sendiri tidak mengakui dirinya ateis, dalam artian mengingkari keberadaan Tuhan. Ia juga tidak berniat meruntuhkan agama dengan teorinya. Mengenai keyakinannya, ia lebih memilih untuk menangguhkan soal Tuhan. Kita tidak punya bukti (ilmiah) untuk menyangkal ataupun membenarkan keberadaan-Nya.
Belakangan kalangan ateis menjadikan teori Darwin sebagai pembenaran atas ideologi mereka. Richard Dawkins, seorang zoologist yang kini menjadi “imamnya” kaum ateis, mengatakan bahwa dia tidak dapat membayangkan menjadi ateis sebelum 1859 (tahun terbit On The Origin of Species). Tetapi pada masa sekarang, bukti ilmiah yang disediakan Darwin justru bisa dipakai untuk menguatkan argumen kaum ateis.
Kampanye kaum ateis cukup berhasil “membaptis” teori evolusi menjadi sebuah paham ateis. Mungkin ini menjadi penyebab utama mengapa di kalangan awam teori evolusi selalu diidentikkan dengan ateisme.
Tentu saja, penggunaan teori ilmiah untuk pembenaran suatu ideologi adalah hal yang lumrah. Bukan hanya teori ilmiah, ajaran agama juga seringkali digunakan untuk membenarkan suatu paham yang sebenarnya menyimpang jauh dari semangat agama itu sendiri, bukan?
