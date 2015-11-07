Kucing, Nalar Binatang, dan Problem Intoleransi Kita

IslamLib – Kenapa manusia cenderung kurang nyaman dengan hal-hal baru yang tak dia kenal dengan baik? Kenapa dia curiga kepada hal yang asing? Kenapa ada intoleransi, bahkan permusuhan terhadap kelompok yang berbeda pandangan, mazhab, atau akidah? Kenapa manusia cenderung sulit “get along”, bergaul dengan orang-orang yang asing?
Kenapa orang-orang Syiah dan Ahmadiyah dimusuhi akhir-akhir ini? Kenapa ada orang-orang yang tak merasa nyaman jika di lingkungan mereka berdiri sebuah rumah ibadah agama lain? Apakah bahaya yang ditimbulkan oleh kehadiran rumah ibadah bagi orang-orang intoleran semacam ini? Apakah rumah-rumah ibadah itu akan membikin kehidupan mereka sengsara, imannya hancur, agamanya terkotori?
Ini pertanyaan-pertanyaan yang terus terang selalu mengganggu saya. Kemampuan manusia untuk menoleransi hal yang berbeda jelas tak bisa kita sangkal. Tetapi kapasitas mental manusia untuk bersikap intoleran kadang-kadang juga membuat kita merasa aneh: ada apa?
Selama ini, kita mencari jawaban atas pertanyaan ini dalam agama. Selama ini kita berasumsi bahwa pandangan keagamaan seseorang mempengaruhi corak sikapnya, apakah toleran atau tidak. Tetapi saya menemukan jawabannya dalam kucing-kucing yang saya miliki saat ini. Saya memiliki enam kucing: satu induk kucing, empat adalah anak-anaknya, dan satu lagi adalah anak kucing terlantar yang pernah saya pungut dari pinggir Jalan Cikini, Jakarta Pusat.
Pada kucing-kucing saya itulah saya menemukan jawaban terhadap problem intoleransi di tengah-tengah masyarakat kita sekarang. Pada merekalah saya “belajar”. Jika nabi Islam menganjurkan belajar hingga ke negara Cina, kenapa kita tak boleh belajar dari kucing?
Anak kucing yang saya temukan di Jalan Cikini itu saya namai Ciki. Dia berumur satu bulan setengah saat saya temukan di pinggir jalan sekitar dua bulan yang lalu, dalam keadaan kurus-ceking. Selama sebulan, saya benar-benar dibuat repot, sebab Ciki menghadapi “permusuhan” yang hebat dari kucing-kucing saya yang lain.
Menarik mengamati bagaimana kucing-kucing saya itu menandai Ciki, kucing baru itu: apakah dia kucing asing atau kucing yang sudah mereka kenal. Biasanya mereka menggunakan indera pengendusan. Setelah mengendus itulah, kucing-kucing saya itu tampaknya “paham” bahwa ada “orang baru” di lingkungan mereka. Reaksi anak-anak kucing saya itu sangat menarik: mereka begitu resisten terhadap kehadiran kucing baru.
Saya terpaksa harus menjadi “dewa penolong” untuk melerai permusuhan anak-anak kucing saya itu terhadap Ciki, si kucing baru. Permusuhan ini ditunjukkan bukan saja oleh anak-anak kucing saya, tetapi juga oleh induk mereka yang memiliki badan sangat besar. Saya benar-benar kasihan karena Ciki, si kucing baru yang baru berumur satu setengah bulan dan ceking itu, harus berhadapan dengan permusuhan kolektif dari kucing-kucing lain yang jauh lebih senior dan berbadan sehat. Ciki tampak seperti David yang harus sendirian menghadapi Goliath. Saya merasa Ciki berada di pihak yang ”terzalimi” (apakah dalam animal kingdom ada konsep zalim dan adil?). Saya tentu berpihak kepada Ciki yang berada di posisi lemah itu.
Setelah dua bulan berlalu, akhirnya saya bisa bernapas lega. Pagi ini, misalnya, saya melihat Ciki mulai diterima oleh “teman-teman” kucing yang lain, sudah mereka anggap sebagai bagian dari “kita”, insider, minna. Betapa senangnya saya melihat perubahan sikap anak-anak kucing saya itu pada Ciki.
Melihat mereka bermain-main dengan “teman baru” itu saya berkata pada diri sendiri: rupanya kucing juga memiliki kemampuan untuk mengubah sikap. Artinya, kucing mungkin memiliki semacam “interioritas”, dunia batin, seberapapun intensitas dan kedalaman dunia batin itu. Sebab perubahan sikap pastilah berkaitan dengan semacam “psikologi”, jiwa yang tak nampak.
Mungkin Anda menyangkal kucing memiliki “soul”, jiwa, atau kesadaran. Tetapi perubahan sikap semacam itu menandakan bahwa ada sesuatu dalam kucing yang bukan sekedar “tubuh” belaka. Ada aspek yang non-tubuh di dalamnya. Saya menyebutnya “dunia batin”, apapun maknanya itu.
Tetapi, ada hal lain yang jauh lebih penting dari sekedar apakah kucing (atau binatang secara umum) memiliki jiwa atau tidak. Seraya membela Ciki yang mustad’afin (lemah), saya melakukan refleksi terhadap pemandangan yang ada di depan mata saya itu: kenapa kucing resisten terhadap “kucing baru”, terhadap benda asing yang tiba-tiba muncul dalam lingkungan mereka? Kenapa anak-anak kucing saya itu bersikap intoleran terhadap Ciki? Kenapa mereka tak menampakkan sikap belas kasih kepada anak kucing yang sengsara yang saya pungut dari pinggir jalan itu?
Dalam kerajaan binatang, tentu moralitas sama sekali bukanlah omongan (discourse) yang relevan. Moralitas hanyalah “kesepakatan” (walau disebut sebagai moral imperative oleh Immanuel Kant) dalam masyarakat manusia. Penjelasan untuk ini, saya kira, hanya bisa dijumpai dalam unsur yang elementer dalam dunia binatang, yaitu insting untuk bertahan, survival. Jika ada hukum moral dalam dunia binatang, saya kira insting survival itulah satu-satunya “hukum moral” yang berlaku di sana.
Menurut “hukum moral” binatang ini, semua hal dalam kehidupan mereka digerakkan oleh dorongan yang sangat primitif, yaitu bagaimana bertahan menghadapi predator yang akan mengancam mereka, entah sebagai “individu-binatang” (jika kata “individu” boleh kita pinjam sebentar untuk konteks binatang [nanti kita kembalikan ke manusia, kalau sudah selesai!]). Atau mengancam mereka sebagai spesies.
Kehadiran unsur asing selalu diwaspadai oleh binatang seperti kucing, sebab kemungkinan dia adalah predator yang akan menerkam dan membunuh mereka. Inilah yang menjelaskan kenapa kucing, tidak seperti anjing, selalu “mengubur” kotoran mereka dengan tanah. Dengan itu, dia mau menghilangkan jejak kotoran agar tidak bisa dijadikan sebagai “clue” oleh binatang lain untuk menelusuri keberadaannya. Siapa tahu binatang lain yang kebetulan menemukan kotoran mereka itu memiliki “mental detektif” yang kuat sehingga dengan mudah akan menemukan tempat persembunyian mereka.
Saya kira, insting ini pula yang menjelaskan kenapa anak-anak kucing saya itu begitu galak, resisten, dan memusuhi kucing baru. Padahal jelas-jelas kucing baru itu baru berumur satu bulan setengah dan secara fisik sangat lemah. Tak mungkin kucing baru itu mengancam eksistensi anak-anak kucing saya itu. Tetapi insting bekerja bukan dengan “proses penalaran” yang rasional dan “dingin”. Insting bekerja di bawah sadar, dan akan muncul ke permukaan secara spontan dan otomatis begitu ada situasi yang mengancam survival si binatang bersangkutan.
Walau manusia telah mencapai tahap peradaban yang tinggi dan perkembangan otak yang sangat canggih, pada dasarnya ia adalah binatang pula. Manusia adalah bagian dari animal kingdom, kerajaan binatang. Selama jutaan tahun evolusi, manusia pada dasarnya nyaris sama dengan binatang-binatang yang lain. Dia bekerja dengan insting primitif kebinatangan itu: bagaimana bertahan sebagai spesies. Insting ini tertanam selama jutaan tahun dalam “bawah sadar” manusia, dan tak mungkin akan hilang dalam waktu singkat.
Melalui kucing-kucing saya itu, saya akhirnya paham, kenapa ada golongan tertentu memusuhi golongan lain yang beda paham. Saya langsung ingat, mereka ini seperti kucing-kucing saya yang ketakutan dengan kehadiran kucing baru yang ia “persepsikan” sebagai predator yang mengancam.
Permusuhan terhadap Syiah, Ahmadiyah, dan kelompok-kelompok lain yang dianggap “sesat” selama ini sebetulnya hanya ungkapan saja dari insting dasar manusia sebagai binatang yang ingin “survive”, bertahan. Kehadiran unsur-unsur asing adalah ancaman terhadap kemungkinan survival.
Apakah dengan penjelasan evolusioner semacam ini saya lalu membenarkan tindakan intoleransi terhadap kelompok-kelompok minoritas? Tentu saja tidak. Saya hanya mencoba memahami. Tindakan memahami tidaklah serta-merta sama dengan pembenaran. Memahami adalah tindakan kognitif, bukan suatu aksi moral.
Berbeda dengan binatang, manusia memiliki dua hukum: yang pertama adalah hukum kebinatangan yang paling primitif, yaitu law of the survival of the fittest; yang kedua adalah hukum moral dalam pengertian yang kita pahami selama ini sebagai manusia. Esensi hukum moral manusia ini ialah: harming others is immoral, menyakiti orang lain secara moral tak bisa diterima.
Tindakan intoleransi, meski bisa dipahami dalam prespektif hukum evolusi dan survival, tetapi tak bisa dibenarkan oleh hukum moral, sebab ia menyakiti orang lain.[]
