Sebagian ulama tradisional Mesir menyamakan Ali Abd al-Raziq dengan Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, bahkan menganggapnya lebih buruk dan lebih berbahaya dari tokoh sekularisme Turki itu. Kedua tokoh ini memang hidup sejaman dan memiliki ideologi politik yang kurang lebih sama.
Jika pada tahun 1924 Ataturk mengumumkan penghapusan lembaga khilafah dan menyatakan pemisahan urusan agama dari negara, pada tahun 1925, Abd al-Raziq menerbitkan sebuah buku yang intinya mendukung langkah yang dilakukan Ataturk, bahwa Islam tidak memiliki sistem politik tertentu yang harus dilaksanakan oleh kaum Muslim. Persoalan politik adalah persoalan duniawi yang tidak ada campur tangan agama di dalamnya.
Kedua tokoh Islam itu mendapat hujatan luar biasa dari mayoritas kaum Muslim. Beruntunglah Ataturk, karena ia seorang kepala negara, ia bisa leluasa menerapkan ideologinya di Turki. Sementara Abd al-Raziq mendapatkan kecaman dan hinaan dari rakyat Mesir. Sejak ia menerbitkan buku kontroversialnya itu, satu persatu jabatan pentingnya dicopot, diasingkan dari komunitas al-Azhar, dan mendapat perlakuan kasar dari masyarakat.
Ali Abd al-Raziq dilahirkan di sebuah desa kecil di provinsi Minya, Mesir tengah, pada tahun 1888. Ia adalah adik kandung dari Mustafa Abd al-Raziq, intelektual Mesir yang terkenal dengan teori filsafat Islam-nya. Sama seperti Mustafa, Ali Abd al-Raziq melewati masa kecilnya dengan mempelajari ilmu-ilmu agama. Dalam usia sepuluh tahun, ia masuk al-Azhar dan menghadiri beberapa kuliah umum yang disampaikan oleh Muhammad Abduh.
Pemikiran-pemikiran progresifnya, tak pelak lagi, dipengaruhi oleh sang Imam. Pada tahun 1910, ia masuk ke Universitas Mesir dan berkesempatan mendengarkan ceramah ilmiah yang disampaikan oleh beberapa orientalis Barat yang dihadirkan di universitas itu. Ia mendapat ijazah al-Azhar pada tahun 1911 dan dua tahun kemudian mendapat kesempatan beasiswa belajar di Oxford, Inggris. Ia mengambil jurusan Ekonomi dan Ilmu Politik.
Kembali dari Oxford, ia diangkat menjadi hakim di Alexandria dan wilayah sekitarnya. Disamping itu, ia mengajar Sejarah Peradaban Arab Islam di sebuah perguruan tinggi al-Azhar cabang Alexandria. Di kota inilah ia mulai menyiapkan bahan-bahan untuk bukunya yang terkenal, al-Islam wa Ushul al-Hukm: Bats fi al-Khilafah wa al-Hukumah fi al-Islam (Islam dan dasar-dasar pemerintahan: Kajian tentang khilafah dan pemerintahan dalam Islam) yang diterbitkan beberapa tahun kemudian.
Selain buku ini, Abd al-Raziq menulis beberapa buku lain, di antaranya, al-Ijma fi al-Syariah al-Islamiyyah(konsesnsus dalam hukum Islam) yang diterbitkan pada tahun 1947.
Tak Ada Negara Islam. Abd al-Raziq meyakini bahwa Islam adalah agama moral, sebelum menjadi agama lainnya. Nabi Muhammad diutus kepada bangsa Arab untuk memperbaiki moralitas mereka. Tugas utama Nabi adalah menyampaikan risalah kenabian yang mengandung ajaran-ajaran moral.
Ketika Nabi membangun sebuah komunitas di Madinah, dia tidak pernah menyatakan satu bentuk pemerintahan yang harus diterapkan, tidak juga memerintahkan penerusnya (khulafa al-rasyidun) untuk membuat satu sistem politik tertentu.
Apa yang diasumsikan oleh sebagian orang bahwa Islam menganjurkan umatnya mendirikan negara dengan sistem politik, aturan perundangan, serta pemerintahan islami adalah asumsi keliru yang ditarik dari kenyataan sejarah. Padahal fakta sejarah membuktikan bahwa apa yang dianggap sistem islami tak lain merupakan ijtihad politik dari para tokoh-tokoh Islam sepeninggal Nabi.
Bukankah pemilihan kepala negara dan sistem pemerintahan yang dijalankan Abu Bakar berbeda dengan yang diterapkan Umar ibn Khattab. Begitu juga, apa yang dijalankan Umar berbeda dengan Utsman dan Ali.
Dan bukankah sistem khilafah model Umayyah dan Abbasiyyah tak lebih dari ijtihad politik sebagian orang-orang dari klan itu. Khilafah, yang oleh sebagian orang dianggap sebagai suatu keharusan mutlak, ternyata merupakan bentukan sejarah yang dimulai oleh Abu Bakar dan Umar dan dimatangkan oleh Bani Umayyah dan Bani Abbasiyyah.
Berdasarkan fakta sejarah itu, Abd al-Raziq menyimpulkan bahwa sistem khilafah bukanlah sebuah keharusan bagi kaum Muslim untuk mendirikannya, dan bahkan ia bukan sama sekali bagian dari Islam. Ia menulis:
Agama Islam terbebas dari khilafah yang dikenal kaum Muslim selama ini, dan juga terbebas dari apa yang mereka bangun dalam bentuk kejayaan dan kekuatan. Khilafah bukanlah bagian dari rencana atau takdir agama tentang urusan kenegaraan.
Tapi ia semata-mata hanyalah rancangan politik murni yang tak ada urusan sama sekali dengan agama. Agama tidak pernah mengenalnya, menolaknya, memerintahkannya, ataupun melarangnya. Tapi, ia adalah sesuatu yang ditinggalkan kepada kita agar kita menentukannya berdasarkan kaedah rasional, pengalaman, dan aturan-aturan politik.
Begitu juga, pendirian lembaga militer, pembangunan kota, dan pengaturan administrasii negara tak ada kaitannya dengan agama. Tapi, semua itu diserahkan kepada akal dan pengalaman manusia untuk memutuskannya yang terbaik.[1]
Abd al-Raziq sangat percaya dengan sejarah. Ia meyakini bahwa beberapa doktrin dan konsep Islam atau yang diyakini sebagai bagian dari Islam adalah ciptaan dari sejarah. Sebagian dari rekaan sejarah itu ada yang sesuai dengan ajaran aseli Islam dan sebagian lainnya keliru atau bahkan sesat.
Sistem politik adalah salah satu ciptaan sejarah yang tak memiliki rujukan dalam ajaran aseli Islam. Menurutnya, Islam seolah-olah sengaja tidak memberikan satu standar baku sistem pemerintahan, demi memudahkan kaum Muslim agar menentukan sistem politik yang terbaik bagi mereka. Ini tak lain merupakan hikmah tersembunyi dari Islam yang tak banyak dipahami orang.
