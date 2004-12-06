Orang ini selalu memukau saya. Dia selalu berbicara dengan tenaga ganda: sebagai seorang intelektual dan seorang aktivis, kombinasi yang amat jarang. Dia selalu tampil sederhana, dengan peci Pakistan yang di sini dikenal sebagai “peci Ali Jinnah”.
Tubuhnya sudah mulai merosot, tetapi energi intelektualnya terlalu kuat untuk dikalahkan kelemahan fisiknya. Dia masih bertenaga untuk terbang beribu-ribu mil dari kediamannya di Virginia, via Los Angeles, ke Islamabad. Ke mana-mana, dia selalu didampingi isterinya yang raut wajahnya mengingatkan saya pada seorang feminis moderat di Indonesia, Ratna Megawangi.
Isterinya tidak memakai “jilbab kaffah” yang membuntal seluruh tubuh, seperti umumnya perempuan Arab, tetapi kerudung biasa, seperti perempuan-perempuan Melayu. Ini menunjukkan bahwa Fathi Osman melihat jilbab sebagai salah satu kemungkinan berpakaian a la Islam, bukan satu-satunya.
Dalam sebuah wawancara di TV Pakistan, dia pernah mengatakan bahwa stagnasi dalam tubuh umat Islam harus dilihat sebagai gejala yang saling kait berkelindan. Stagnasi, jika terjadi pada satu titik dalam tubuh suatu umat, akan menjalar ke mana-mana. Ia seperti kanker yang merembet dari satu bagian ke bagian yang lain.
Begitulah, kita melihat stagnasi dalam tubuh umat Islam, bukan saja dalam struktur politik dan ekonomi, tetapi juga merembet ke ranah pemikiran dan pemahaman agama, cara beribadah, arsitektur masjid dan musalla, cara umat Islam bercakap-cakap antar mereka, artikulasi intelektual, ekspresi artistik, dan seterusnya.
Dalam bagian lain, Osman juga mengatakan bahwa dalam stagnasi semacam ini, agama tidak bisa begitu saja diharapkan mampu menjadi mukjizat yang akan menyelamatkan keadaan.
Pesan agama agar bisa mengubah keadaan, juga harus didukung oleh kondisi-kondisi objektif yang dapat mendukungnya. Jika tidak, maka pesan itu akan hilang, menguap begitu saja. Agama tidak bisa dipersalahkan sebagai kambing hitam untuk segala hal.
Bagian yang saya suka dari ceramah Osman adalah pendapatnya tentang salah satu kelemahan umat Islam sekarang. Kelemahan itu menurutnya antara lain, tekanan yang begitu berlebihan kepada hal-hal yang bersifat lahiriah dari agama sembari mengabaikan hal-hal yang lebih substansial, esensial.
Dalam diri Osman, saya melihat iman dan komitmen keislaman yang tinggi, pemahaman tentang Islam yang mendalam, serta penguasaan alat-alat artikulasi kontemporer yang memungkinkan dia untuk berbicara tentang Islam “on equal footing” dengan masyarakat dunia sekarang.
Di Islamabad, saya berjumpa dengan banyak intelektual dan aktivis muslim yang memiliki keprihatinan yang sama dengan teman-teman Islam liberal di Indonesia. Bersama mereka saya merasa bahwa, “our cause” tidaklah sesuatu yang diperjuangkan secara soliter oleh segelintir orang. Banyak orang sedang berjuang menegakkan corak baru Islam di mana-mana.
Hanya saja, pertanyaan yang dengan perih menguling dalam hati saya adalah: mengapa kelas intelektual ini hanyalah kaum minoritas yang tergantung di “awan”, tidak bersambung dengan massa yang luas di dunia Islam.
Mereka umumnya hidup di akademia, di ruangan yang sepi, jauh dari gemuruh dunia. Kita tahu, masjid dan musalla, dua saluran paling efektif untuk mengubah kesadaran umat, masih dikuasai oleh kaum bigot yang konservatif.
Saya masih berharap akan kebenaran “wisdom” berikut ini: setiap ide akan menemukan kakinya sendiri. Sayangnya, Fathi Osman tinggal di Virginia, tidak di Kebayoran Baru, sembari berkhutbah untuk umat di Masjid al-Azhar peninggalan Buya Hamka.
