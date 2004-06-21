Seperti ditulis dalam otobiografinya, Why I am not a Muslim? (1995), Ibn Warraq mengaku telah keluar dari Islam dan memilih jalan agnostis, jika bukan ateis. Kekecewaannya terhadap Islam diekspresikan lewat tulisan-tulisannya yang mengandung semangat kebencian terhadap agama ini.
Kehadiran Ibn Warraq bukan hanya meresahkan kalangan Muslim “konservatif,” tapi juga para intelektual dan kalangan Muslim liberal yang selama ini memiliki pandangan kritis terhadap (beberapa doktrin) Islam. Ibn Warraq dianggap telah merusak proyek pembaruan keagamaan yang dilakukan oleh para intelektual Muslim. Apa yang dilakukannya lebih sebagai agenda destruksi ketimbang reformasi.
Abdullah Saeed, seorang sarjana Muslim asal Australia menganggap Ibn Warraq memiliki pandangan yang keliru (distorted) tentang Islam. Hal inilah yang agaknya membuatnya begitu antipati terhadap agama ini. Sikapnya yang begitu membenci Islam bahkan tak mencerminkan dirinya sebagai murid Montgomery Watt, orientalis yang selalu berusaha bersikap simpatik terhadap Islam.
Ibn Warraq sangat produktif menulis buku yang sebagian besar merupakan kumpulan tulisan dari beberapa karya orientalis abad ke-19 dan ke-20. Kendati ada beberapa tulisan orientalis yang simpatik terhadap Islam, Ibn Warraq lebih memilih tulisan-tulisan mereka yang antagonis dan antipati terhadap agama ini.
Dalam karyanya tentang Nabi Muhammad (The Quest for the Historical Muhammad, 2000), Ibn Warraq misalnya mengumpulkan tulisan-tulisan para orientalis yang dikenal sebagai “pencemar dan pembunuh karakter” Muhammad, seperti Henri Lammens, C.H. Becker, Joseph Schacht, dan Lawrence I. Conrad. Pesan yang ingin disampaikan Ibn Warraq sangat jelas, yakni bahwa Nabi Muhammad adalah seorang nabi palsu, penipu, tukang kawin, dan seorang pemimpin yang haus darah.
Dalam karyanya yang lain tentang Al-Qur’an (The Origins of the Koran: Classic Essays on Islam’s Holy Book, 1998; dan What the Koran Really Says: Language, Text, and Commentary, 2002), Ibn Warraq juga mengumpulkan tulisan-tulisan orientalis ternama seperti Theodor Noldeke, Leone Caetani, Alphonse Mingana, Arthur Jeffery, David Margoliouth, and Andrew Rippin.
Sayangnya, dia menyeleksi tulisan-tulisan mereka semaunya sehingga kerap menghilangkan konteks keseluruhan tulisan-tulisan aslinya. Tujuan dia lagi-lagi untuk menunjukkan sikapnya yang antipati terhadap Al-Qur’an. Mengutip Gibbon dan Carlyle, Ibn Warraq meyakini bahwa Al-Qur’an adalah “incoherent rhapsody of fable,” dan “insupportable stupidity.”
Karya terbarunya, Leaving Islam (2003), juga merupakan kumpulan artikel dan laporan wawancara dia dengan beberapa orang (yang sayangnya semuanya anonim) dari Pakistan dan Bangladesh yang mengklaim telah keluar dari Islam alias murtad.
Tujuan Ibn Warraq sangatlah jelas, yakni ia ingin memperlihatkan kepada pembacanya bahwa banyak orang Islam yang tidak tahan memeluk agama ini dan menyatakan diri keluar (murtad). Pokoknya, baginya, menjadi bukan Islam itu lebih baik daripada harus tetap memeluk Islam.
Bukan Reformis. Membaca dan mengikuti karya-karya Ibn Warraq, saya semakin yakin bahwa apa yang sedang dia lakukan sangat berbeda dari apa yang telah dan sedang dilakukan oleh para pembaru Muslim selama ini yang berusaha melakukan kritik-kritik terhadap (beberapa doktrin) Islam tapi dengan tujuan memperbaiki agama ini.
Para pembaru Muslim seperti Muhammad Abduh, Fazlur Rahman, Mohammad Arkoun, dan Nurcholish Madjid, jelas tidak akan menganjurkan kaum Muslim untuk membenci Islam, apalagi mengajak mereka keluar dari agamanya.
Kekeliruan Ibn Warraq adalah bahwa ia tidak melihat sedikitpun sisi baik dari Islam dan bahkan berusaha mengabaikan bahwa agama ini pernah punya peran positif bagi peradaban manusia. Dia juga tampaknya tidak mengerti bahwa nama “warraq” merupakan salah satu simbol masa kejayaan peradaban Islam.
Di masa silam, “warraq” berarti pedagang atau distributor buku yang bertugas menyalin karya-karya para ulama. Buku merupakan ikon peradaban Islam yang sangat penting. Salah seorang warraq ternama adalah Ibn Nadiem, seorang Muslim yang taat dan pengarang kitab terkenal, Al-Fihrist.
Ibn Warraq tampaknya juga tak menyadari bahwa semangat “kritisisme” dalam Islam, seperti yang tampak pada para “pemikir bebas” Muslim seperti Ibn Rawindi, Abu Bakar al-Razi, Al-Ma’arri, dan Ibn Sina bukanlah para penulis yang seenaknya mencaci-maki Islam, apalagi menyatakan diri telah keluar dari Islam.
Kritik-kritik mereka adalah kritik membangun sebagai bagian dari tradisi intelektualisme Islam. Karenanya, tak heran jika mereka sendiri kemudian menjadi bagian dari mosaik yang memperindah peradaban Islam.
Beberapa peresensi bukunya, seperti Fred M. Donner, menilai Ibn Warraq “tak jujur.” Saya kira Ibn Warraq bukan cuma tak jujur, tapi kerap tampak naif. Misalnya dia sangat berapi-api mengajak seluruh kaum Muslim keluar dari Islam, tapi sayangnya tak memberikan alternatif apa-apa setelah itu.
Buku terbarunya, Leaving Islam, merupakan ikrarnya yang sangat gamblang yang tak lagi membuat para pembacanya ragu-ragu bahwa dia memang membenci Islam dan berusaha menghancurkan citra agama ini dengan segenap kemampuannya.
Bagi saya, jelas ada perbedaan besar antara orang yang ingin mereformasi sebuah tradisi dengan orang yang ingin menghancurkan sama sekali tradisi itu (kendati kedua-duanya kerap memiliki kemiripan dalam hal kekritisan).
Reformasi agama hanya mungkin dilakukan oleh orang yang benar-benar tumbuh dan hidup dalam tradisi agama, bukan orang yang menjauh dan berusaha keluar dari tradisi itu, apalagi dilakukan dengan cara-cara yang destruktif.
