Ibn Rushd

Zuhairi Misrawi 05/01/2004

Setiap akhir bulan Desember, sejumlah Lembaga Kebudayaan dan Filsafat memperingati hari wafatnya filsuf muslim terkemuka, Ibnu Rushd. Goethe Institute yang bermarkaz di Berlin, Jerman pun tidak ketinggalan.

Goethe, menganugerahkan Ibnu Rushd Award 2003 kepada Muhammad Arkoun. Arkoun dinilai telah melanjutkan pikiran-pikiran Ibnu Rushd dalam hal pencerahan dunia Islam, terutama dalam rekonstruksi sejarah agama-agama (Alhayat, 11/12).

Di akhir tahun 1999, Lembaga Filsafat Mesir yang dipimpin Hassan Hanafi menggelar simposium filsafat yang bertajuk, “Sembilan Abad Mengenang Ibnu Rushd: Pelopor Rasionalisme Arab”. Simposium tersebut dihadiri oleh sejumlah pemikir dari dunia Arab, seperti Tunisia, Suriah, Lebanon, Maroko dan Mesir sebagai tuan rumah.

Penulis yang kebetulan hadir menjadi peserta dalam simposium tersebut menangkap kesan, bahwa Ibnu Rushd bangkit dari kuburannya!

Sedemikiankah? Tentu saja jawabannya, “ya”. Setahu penulis, tidak pernah digelar sebuah forum ilmiah yang membahas tuntas pemikiran Ibnu Rushd, sebagaimana dalam simposium tersebut. Perhelatan tersebut menunjukkan, bahwa lambat-laun muncul kesadaran kolektif untuk mengapresiasi pemikiran-pemikiran progresif yang tersedia dalam tradisi klasik.

Ibnu Rushd dijadikan sebagai maskot kebangkitan filsafat dan rasionalisme Arab. Ia dianggap sebagai filsuf yang mampu meletakkan hubungan antara agama dan filsafat secara adil. Di tangan Ibnu Rushd, filsafat mempunyai kedudukan dalam tradisi Arab. Bahkan Athif ‘Iraqi menyebut Ibnu Rushd sebagai filsuf terakhir yang dimiliki Arab!

Pertanyaan selanjutnya, apa makna mengenang Ibnu Rushd bagi kalangan muslim, terutama muslim Indonesia? Hemat penulis, maknanya sangat mendalam. Pemikiran-pemikiran Ibnu Rushd sebenarnya bukanlah pemikiran yang asing bagi kalangan pesantren.

Hampir sebagian besar pesantren di seluruh tanah air mengajarkan salah satu buku terpenting Ibnu Rushd, yaituBidayat al-Mujtahid wa Nihayat al-Muqtashid. Dan bagi pemerhati Filsafat Islam, Ibnu Rushd menjadi salah satu inspirator menuju terbukanya “pintu filsafat” yang selama ini dikunci rapat-rapat dalam tradisi Islam.

Dalam lanskap keberagamaan, tentu saja kita patut berduka cita. Setidaknya selama tahun 2003 ini kita mencatat sejumlah peristiwa penting yang bisa dianggap telah menodai agama. Konflik agama, teror dan bom yang mengatasnamakan agama, politisasi agama, pengafiran yang mengatasnamakan agama dan lain-lain.

Intinya, agama masih digunakan oleh sebagian kelompok untuk menebar kebencian dan kecurigaan, bahkan tak jarang agama digunakan untuk memecah belah umat. Di sinilah, agama berada dalam kepungan kepentingan yang bersifat sesaat. Dimensi kelenturan dan kemaslahatan agama hilang seketika.

Kenyataan tersebut, tentu saja menuntut komunitas muslim agar mengambil peran penting untuk mewujudkan pandangan keagamaan yang lebih menyejukkan dan mendamaikan. Diperlukan pandangan-pandangan progresif yang dapat menguak dimensi moral etik Islam.

Ajaran-ajaran keislaman sejatinya dapat memberikan inspirasi bagi terwujudnya pandangan yang mendorong bagi keadilan, kesetaraan, keragaman dan keadaban.

Ibnu Rushd sebagai filsuf, tabib, dan ulama sebenarnya telah memberikan jalan kepada kita untuk menjadi seorang muslim progresif. Menurutnya, seorang muslim yang baik adalah seorang muslim yang bisa merepresentasikan zaman, di saat dan di mana ia hidup.

Karena itu, pandangan-pandangannya senantiasa menyegarkan dan mendewasakan wawasan keagamaan kita, sebagaimana tercermin dalam beberapa hal berikut: Pertama, pluralisme ijtihad. Ibnu Rushd adalah seorang hakim agama (qadhi) di Seville (1169) dan Kepala Hakim Agama di Kordoba (1182).

Dalam kapasitasnya sebagai orang yang mempunyai otoritas dalam masalah keagamaan, ia tidak serta-merta menggunakan otoritas tersebut sebagai tangan besi untuk menyimpulkan sebuah hukum secarahitam-putih. Dalam ranah hukum Islam (fiqh), ia menekankan pentingnya keragaman ijtihad.

Dataran Andalusia yang pada umumnya bermazhab Maliki tidak secara otomatis mendorongnya untuk berpihak pada pandangan Imam Malik. Ia, sebagaimana tertera dalam Bidayat al-Mujtahid wa Nihayat al-Muqtashid,memandang setiap persoalan fikih harus dilihat dengan kaca mata empat mazhab: Syafi’ie, Hambali, Hanafi dan Maliki.

Menurut Abid al-Jabiry (1998), Ibnu Rushd sebenarnya ingin memberikan pelajaran berharga, bahwa yang amat penting dalam fikih adalah menguraikan dimensi moral etik di balik hukum dan pentingnya memahami proses ijtihad. Artinya, setiap hukum yang akan difatwakan sejatinya dapat mempertimbangkan kemaslahatan umum.

Apakah hukum yang akan difatwa membawa kemaslahatan atau justru membawa kemudlaratan? Di sinilah pentingnya ijtihad yang bersifat pluralis, yang dapat menjangkau kepentingan masyarakat pada umumnya.

Kedua, kebebasan berpikir dan tradisi kritik. Ibnu Rushd hidup dalam masa kegelapan dan terpasungnya kebebasan berpikir. Pada zamannya, filsafat dikubur hidup-hidup, terutama setelah difatwa sesat (kafir) dan rancu (mutahafit) oleh Imam al-Ghazali dalam Tahafut al-falasifah.

Karena itu, langkah yang diambil Ibnu Rushd adalah mengkritisi sejumlah buku yang selama ini mengharamkan filsafat dengan menulis sebuah buku, Tahafut al-Tahafut, lalu mengeluarkan fatwa, “pentingnya berpikir dan berfilsafat”, sebagaimana ditulis secara satir dalam Fashl al-Maqal fi ma bayn al-Hikmah wa al-Syari’ah min al-Ittishal.

Menurutnya, kedudukan filsafat dan pikir sejajar dengan syariat. Keduanya saudara sesusuan dan jalan menuju kebenaran. Ia menambahkan, bahwa persoalan kalam semestinya tidak hanya didekati dengan pendekatan tekstual saja, melainkan perlu dikekati dengan filsafat, yaitu melalui mekanisme takwil yang berlandaskan analogi demonstratif (al-qiyas al-burhany).

Atas dasar itu, Ibnu Rushd menolak pengafiran terhadap para filsuf, karena filsafat dan pikir merupakan ajaran Islam yang otentik. Muhammad Arkoun menyebut Ibnu Rushd sebagai pioner rasionalisme dan iman yang tercerahkan (ra’id al-fikr al-‘aqlany wa al-iman al-mustanir), karena iman sebagaimana dipahami Ibnu Rush tidak memasung kebebasan berpikir.

Ketiga, dialog antar agama. Ibnu Rushd menghendaki agar filsafat dijadikan jembatan untuk menerima kebenaran dari pihak lain (the others) yang berbeda agama sekalipun. Ia menulis dalam Fashl al-Maqal, Jikalau kita menemukan kebenaran dari mereka yang berbeda agama, kita mesti menerima dan menghormatinya. Sebaliknya bila kita menemukan kesalahan, maka kita patut memperingatkan dan memaafkannya”.

Ia memandang, bahwa perbedaan agama tidak menjadi penghalang untuk membangun jembatan dialog. Karena itu, ia dengan tekun membaca dan mengomentari filsafat Aristoteles yang nota-bene berasal dari luar tradisinya. Menurut Youhanna Qalta, salah seorang pastur di Gereja al-Sujud, Mesir, bahwa Ibnu Rushd telah membuka hati orang-orang Kristen untuk menyambut baik pesannya agar membuka hati dan pikiran terhadap agama lain.

Keempat, kontrol atas kebijakan penguasa. Hal penting yang mendarah-daging dalam karakter Ibnu Rushd adalah kontrol terhadap kebijakan penguasa. Ia memandang, bahwa otoritarianisme berpontensi untuk membunuh kepentingan kolektif.

Karena itu, ia selalu berbeda pendapat dengan khalifah. Bahkan tak jarang memanggil sang khalifah dengan, “wahai saudaraku”. Sikap tersebut harus dibayar mahal oleh Ibnu Rushd, sehingga mengalami inkuisisi (mihnahfikriyyah) dan diasingkan oleh khalifah ke Lucena, kepulauan Atlantik, 1195. Kendatipun demikian, yang terpenting dari itu semua adalah perlunya kontrol terhadap penguasa.

Tidak bisa dibayangkan, bahwa pikiran-pikiran genuine Ibnu Rushd tersebut lahir sembilan abad yang lalu. Ia betul-betul pemikir yang jarang dan unik. Di tengah tradisi yang hampir seragam dan di bawah sistem monarki absolut, ia masih bisa bernafas dan menghirup multimakna yang tersimpan dalam Islam.

Karenanya, di tengah carut-marutnya keberagamaan kita belakangan ini, sejatinya Ibnu Rushd dapat membangkitkan gairah keberagamaan. Diharapkan tumbuh kesadaran ijtihad, kebebasan berpikir, dialog antar-agama dan kontrol atas kebijakan publik secara kontinyu.

Sungguh, Ibnu Rushd mengingatkan kita atas pentingnya menjadi muslim progresif, yaitu seorang muslim yang sadar akan perannya dalam ranah sosial, bukan hanya dalam ranah privat.

 

