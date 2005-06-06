Saya kini sedang menikmati buku Irshad Manji, The Trouble with Islam Today. Dia bukan seorang sarjana muslim. Tapi dengan jujur dia telah mengungkapkan sesuatu yang dirasakan seorang muslim tentang Islam yang “dipraktekkan” dalam masyarakat. Saya mendapat banyak pelajaran dari buku ini, sebab pengarangnya adalah sedikit di antara muslimah yang berani melontarkan “suara lain”.
Jujur harus diakui, dalam hukum Islam banyak sekali bentuk-bentuk “diskriminasi” atas perempuan. Ini bukan berarti Islam tak membawa perbaikan bagi hak-hak perempuan. Islam telah membawa banyak hal positif bagi perempuan.
Tapi, sementara definisi tentang hak-hak perempuan terus bergerak, hukum Islam “mogok” di tengah jalan, dengan alasan ia sudah ketentuan Tuhan yang tidak boleh diutak-utik. “Ulama laki-laki” seakan-akan seenaknya menjustifikasi diskriminasi itu dengan bersembunyi di balik “hukum-hukum Tuhan” yang konon tak boleh diubah. Ini sama dengan memakai agama untuk melanggengkan ketidakadilan.
Karena itu sikap saya, sebagaimana Manji, jelas: Islam harus ditafsirkan terus-menerus sesuai dengan rasa keadilan yang berkembang dalam masyarakat. Islam tak boleh dihentikan geraknya dengan dalih Tuhan sudah memberi batas-batas yang jelas tentang perempuan.
Bagi saya, hubungan antara agama dan pemeluknya bersifat dialektis (‘alaqah jadaliyyah): agama tak bisa bersikap “burung unta”, acuh terhadap “protes-protes” yang dilontarkan pemeluknya. Agama harus menyesuaikan diri dengan kebutuhan pemeluknya. Tapi pemeluk agama juga harus bisa menyesuaikan diri dengan “visi moral” yang dikehendaki agama.
Hubungan dialektis antara agama dan pemeluknya itu mengandaikan bahwa agama dan pemeluknya saling menyesuaikan diri. Agama tak bisa meletakkan diri secara doktriner seperti “diktator” yang memaksakan hukum-hukumnya walau jelas hukum-hukum itu tak sesuai dengan kebutuhan umatnya. Tapi manusia juga tak bisa meletakkan dirinya secara absolut sebagai “kriteria” tunggal.
Karena itu, pengalaman manusia dalam beragama sama pentingnya dengan teks ajaran itu sendiri. Ajaran agama muncul karena merespons pengalaman manusia dalam situasi yang spesifik, dan karena itu juga dibentuk oleh kondisi historis. Tapi agama, selain terkondisikan oleh sejarah, juga melampaui sejarah. Agama adalah “di dalam” sekaligus “di luar” sejarah.
Salah satu sikap sebagian umat Islam yang saya anggap kurang tepat adalah anggapan bahwa Islam yang “benar” dan “lurus” sudah tersedia, sudah selesai, karena sudah terkandung dalam ajaran-ajaran yang diwedarkan oleh Kanjeng Nabi Muhammad. Umat Islam tak perlu repot-repot lagi “mencari”. Buat apa “mencari jalan kebenaran”, toh semuanya sudah tersedia dengan komplit dalam ajaran yang ada.
Islam memang telah diwedarkan dengan tuntas oleh Nabi. Tapi penerapannya juga tidak semudah yang dibayangkan. Penerapan ajaran Nabi harus tetap kreatif dan dinamis, dan karena itu penelaahan rasional dalam bentuk ijtihad diperlukan.
Di situlah proses pencarian Islam berlangsung. Anggapan bahwa semuanya telah “selesai” dan “sempurna” adalah cerminan dari kemalasan berpikir, “spiritual complacency“.
Karena pencarian penting, maka pengalaman manusia juga menjadi penting. Agama tidak bisa menundukkan pengalaman manusia sepenuhnya, sebaliknya pengalaman manusia tidak bisa “mengarahkan” agama sepenuhnya. Yang terjadi adalah proses dialektis: Islam adalah “imam” sekaligus “makmum” terhadap umat Islam. Begitulah sebaliknya.
Karena itu, selain buku Manji, karya Asra Q Nomani, Standing Alone in Mecca: An American Woman’s Struggle for the Soul of Islam juga perlu dibaca. Buku ini berkisah tentang seorang perempuan muslimah asal Pakistan yang terseok-seok mencari “jiwa Islam” yang sesungguhnya melalui pengalaman hidup yang pasang surut.
“Otobiografi spiritual” Ziauddin Sardar, Desperately Seeking Paradise, juga layak dibaca. Sardar bercerita tentang perjalanannya mencari Islam, bergabung dengan banyak kelompok Islam, termasuk Jamaah Tabligh.
Buku-buku Manji, Nomani, atau Sardar, menunjukkan bahwa “menjadi muslim” yang relevan dengan abad modern bukanlah pekerjaan mudah. Selalu ada pergulatan dan pergelutan di sana.
