IslamLib – Jawdat Said lahir di Suriah, tahun 1931. Ia pernah belajar di Universitas al-Azhar Mesir. Ketika di Mesir ini, ia banyak bersentuhan dengan berbagai macam pemikiran Islam yang dikemukakan tokoh-tokoh seperti Ibnu Taymiyah, Ibnul Qayyim al-Jauziyah, Jamaluddin al-Afghani, Muhammad Abduh, Rasyid Ridla, Mawdudi, Hasan al-Banna, dan Sayyid Quthb. Walau sebentar, ia sempat mengagumi pemikiran Hasan al-Banna. Itu sebabnya, ia pernah bergabung dengan Ikhwanul Muslimin.
Dalam perkembangan berikutnya, ia melepaskan diri dari sang pemikir fundamentalis itu. Ia kemudian terkagum pada Malik Bennabi dan Muhammad Iqbal. Ketika selesai kuliah, dia membaca Syuruth al-Nahdlah buah karya Malik Bennabi. Ketika membaca buku ini, Jaudat terhipnotis dan mengalami ekstasi seperti yang pernah dialami Jalaluddin Rumi ketika bertemu dengan Syamsuddin al-Tabrizi. Metode pembacaan al-Qur’an Jaudat Said lebih banyak mengadopsi metode Bennabi dan Muhammad Iqbal. Ia telah membaca buku Bennabi yang berjudul al-Zhahirah al-Qur’aniyah. Ia jujur berkata bahwa Bennabi telah membantu dirinya untuk membaca al-Qur’an dengan perspektif dan format baru.
Jaudat Said telah menulis beberapa buku. Di antaranya adalah Lima Hadza al-Ra`ab min al-Islam, Madzhab Ibnu Adam al-Awwal: Musykilat al-`unf fi al-`Amal al-Islami, al-Insan Hiyna Yakunu Kullan wa `Adlan, Hatta Yughayyiru Ma bi Abfusihim, Fuqdan al-Tawazun al-Ijtima`, Iqra’ wa Rabbuka al-Akram,kemudian La Ikraha fi al-Din: Dirasah wa Abhats fiy al-Fikr al-Islami. Buku yang terakhir itu terbit pada tahun 1997.
Setebal 190 halaman untuk menjelaskan kebebasan berfikir dan beragama, Hak Asasi Manusia, Reorientasi Jihad, sampai pada soal teks dan problem peradaban bahkan juga tentang relasi bahasa dan realitas. Buku ini terdiri dari 8 bab. Tergolong ringkas untuk mengelaborasi gagasan-gagasan besar dan rumit. Karena itu, anda jangan berharap akan menemukan bahasan-bahasan detail menyangkut satu pokok soal. Buku ini mungkin lebih tepat disebut sebagai manifesto kekebasan beragama ketimbang sebuah karya akademis. Dari segi diksi yang dipilihnya yang cenderung bombastik bahkan provokatif, buku ini agak mirip denganMa`alim fi al-Thariq yang ditulis Sayyid Quthb.
Namun, bagaimanapun, buku ini tetap menarik untuk dikaji dalam konteks kebebasan beragama di Indonesia Indonesia yang kian terancam. Memang, Jaudat Said dalam buku ini sempat memuji kerukunan Indonesia. Menurutnya, Islam di Indonesia tak didakwahkan dengan pedang. Tapi, kini Islam Indonesia sering dijalankan dengan pentungan.
Tafsir La Ikraha fi al-Din. Pada mulanya adalah firman Allah berikut: “Tidak boleh ada paksaan dalam agama. Sungguh telah nyata (berbeda) kebenaran dan kesesatan”. Karena itu, barangsiapa yang ingkar kepada Thaghut dan beriman kepada Allah, sesungguhnya ia telah berpegang kepada tali yang amat kuat yang tak akan putus. Allah Maha Mendengar dan Mengetahui” (Al-Baqarah: 251). Jawdat Said menyebut ayat di atas (lâ ikrâha fî al-dîn, qad tabayyana al-rusyd min al-ghayy) sebagai âyat kabîrat jiddân (ayat universal). Apalagi, menurut Jaudat Said, ayat itu dinyatakan persis setelah ayat kursi yang dianggap sebagai salah satu ayat paling utama. Jika ayat kursi mengandung ajaran penyucian Allah, maka ayat tersebut mengandung penghormatan kepada manusia, yang salah satunya adalah menjamin hak kebebasan beragama.
Dalam menafsirkan ayat ini, Said menegaskan bahwa yang dimaksud dengan pemaksaan (al-ikrâh) adalah al-ghayy dan ini adalah jalan salah (al-tharîq al-khâthi`). Sedang yang dimaksud dengan tanpa paksaan (allâ ikrâh) adalah al-rusyd dan ini adalah jalan benar (al-tharîq al-shahîh). Pengertian ayat itu adalah “tidak ada paksaan dalam agama. Sungguh sudah jelas (perbedaan) antara tanpa paksaan dan pemaksaan”. Berbeda dengan kebanyakan para mufasir, Jaudat Said menafsir kata “thâghût” dalam lanjutan ayat itu sebagai orang yang memaksakan pemikiran dan keyakinannya kepada orang lain, dan membunuh orang yang berbeda keyakinan dengan dirinya.
Perihal ayat tersebut, Said mengemukakan pandangannya. Pertama, ayat itu memberi jaminan kepada orang lain untuk tidak mendapatkan paksaan dari seseorang. Ayat itu juga memberi jaminan agar seseorang tak dipaksa orang lain tentang sesuatu hal, termasuk dalam hal agama. Kedua, ayat itu bisa dipahami sebagai kalimat perintah (kalâm insyâ’î) dan sebagai kalimat informatif (kalâm ikhbârî). Sebagai kalimat perintah, ia menyuruh seseorang untuk tak melakukan pemaksaan kepada orang lain.
Sebagai kalâm ikhbâri, ayat itu memberitahukan bahwa seseorang yang dipaksa masuk pada suatu agama sementara hatinya menolak, maka orang itu tak bisa dikatakan telah memeluk agama itu. Ini karena agama ada di dalam kemantapan hati, bukan dalam ungkapan lisan. Ketiga, tidak ada paksaan dalam soal agama sama dengan tidak ada paksaan dalam soal cinta. Menurut Said, cinta tak datang dengan paksaan. Ia hanya mungkin terwujud dengan kebaikan. Begitu juga dengan agama yang tak boleh dijalankan dengan paksaan. Karena itu, demikian Said, bisa dikatakan bahwa tak ada agama dengan paksaan sebagaimana tak ada cinta dengan paksaan.
Keempat, ayat ini melarang membunuh orang pindah agama, karena ayat itu turun untuk melarang pemaksaan dalam soal agama. Said menambahkan, para perawi hadits yang memerintahkan membunuh orang murtad tak pernah menjelaskan sebab kehadiran (sabab al-wurûd) hadits tersebut. Jika memang benar itu sebuah hadits, dalam konteks apa ia diucapkan Nabi. Lebih dari sekedar hadits âhâd, Said menilai hadits itu sebagai dla`îf karena bertentangan dengan prinsip dasar ajaran Islam yang menjamin kebebasan beragama. Jika bisa disebut sebagai hadits, maka itu berarti larangan kepada seseorang untuk masuk pada suatu agama sekedar untuk main-main, bukan atas dasar keimanan. Menurut Jaudat Said, sejak mula Islam memperkenalkan kebebasan beragama.
Kelima, orang yang tak menerima gagasan kebebasan beragama adalah orang yang tak percaya dengan agama yang dianutnya. Bahwa agamanya tak akan berkembang pesat sekiranya tak dijalankan dengan pemaksaan. Dengan alasan itu, mereka melakukan pemaksaan bahkan kekerasan agar orang lain masuk ke dalam agama yang dipeluk dirinya. Orang seperti ini, menurut Jaudat Said, mengidap penyakit jiwa (maradl nafsiy). Orang yang berjiwa sehat adalah mereka yang berupaya bagi tegaknya kebebasan beragama. Bahkan, Said menegaskan bahwa jihad disyari’atkan untuk menghapuskan pemaksaan (al-ikrah) dan membiarkan seluruh manusia merdeka dalam memilih sesuatu yang dianggapnya benar.
Dengan ayat la ikraha fi al-din, tegas ia menyimpulkan bahwa tak ada anjuran di dalam Islam untuk membunuh orang lain yang berbeda pemikiran, agama, dan keyakinan. Pemaksaan dalam agama tak dibenarkan. Menjadi hak setiap orang untuk percaya bahwa agamanya benar. Namun, dalam waktu bersamaan, seseorang harus menghormati jika orang lain berpikiran serupa. Sebab, persoalan keyakinan merupakan perkara pribadi (qadliyat syahshiyyat) dari setiap orang, sehingga tak boleh ada paksaan. Argumen-argumen normatif-teologis Said ini kiranya bisa dijadikan modal intelektual untuk mengukuhkan kebebasan beragama di Indonesia.
Abdul Moqsith Ghazali adalah dosen di Universitas Paramadina, Jakarta.
