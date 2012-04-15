4.33 / 5 ( 3 )

IslamLib – Setelah kehilangan pemikir fenomenal sekelas Abid al-Jabri yang meninggal 3 Mei 2010 lalu, kini dunia Islam kembali kehilangan Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd, mantan dosen Fakultas Sastra Universitas Cairo. Ia menghembuskan nafas terakhir pada Senin, 5 Juli 2010, akibat serangan virus langka yang secara medis belum ditemukan cara pengobatannya. Semoga virus langka tersebut tak mengurangi kedudukan intelektualnya, tapi justru mengangkat derajatnya di sisi Allah sebagaimana Nabi Ayub yang ditinggikan derajatnya setelah diuji dengan penyakit kulit yang kronis.

Abu Zayd merupakan pemikir Mesir yang sangat kontroversial karena karya-karyanya yang telah mengundang perdebatan di dunia Islam sejak tahun 1970-an. Di satu sisi, banyak kalangan mengapresiasi karya-karyanya yang mempromosikan pencerahan dalam studi Islam. Namun, di sisi lain, ia dikafirkan kaum konservatif dan pengadilan Mesir (tahun 1995) karena pemikirannya dituduh menyeleweng.

Vonis pengkafiran ini memaksa Abu Zayd hijrah ke Leiden kemudian menjadi guru besar studi Islam di Universitas Leiden dan profesor pada Universitas for Humanistics di Utrecth. Vonis pengkafiran ini pun menjadi topik hangat yang ramai diperdebatkan kalangan sarjana, baik yang pro maupun kontra.

Abu Zayd adalah penulis prolifik yang telah menyumbangkan karya-karya kritis seperti Mafhûm al-Nash: Dirâsah fi `Ulûm al-Qur’ân (Konsep Teks: Studi Ilmu-ilmu Alqur’an), Isykâliyyât al-Qirâ’ah wa Aliyât al-Ta’wîl (Problem Pembacaan dan Metode Interpretasi), Falsafah al-Ta’wîl: Dirâsah fi Ta’wîl al-Qur’ân `inda Ibn `Arabî (Filsafat Hermeneutika: Studi Hermeneutika Alqur’an menurut Ibn Arabi), al-Imâm al-Syâfi’i wa Ta`sîs al-Aidiulujiyyah al-Wasathiyyah (Imam Syafi’i dan Pembasisan Ideologi Moderatisme), al-Ittijâh al-`Aqli fi at-Tafsîr(Rasionalisme dalam Tafsir), Naqd al-Khithâb al-Dînî (Kritik Wacana Agama), dan lain-lain.

Karya-karyanya juga terbit dalam bahasa Inggris seperti Reformation of Islamic Thought: a Critical Historical Analysis; Rethinking the Qur’an: Towards a Humanistic Hermeneutics; dan Voice of an Exile: Reflections on Islam.

Karya-karyanya sebagian telah diterjemahkan ke bahasa Jerman, Perancis, Indonesia, Itali, Persia, dan Turki. Meski mendapatkan aspresiasi luas, karya-karyanya tak jarang dibaca secara reduktif oleh sebagian kalangan konservatif sehingga menimbulkan kesalahpahaman yang berakhir tuduhan sasat dan pengkafiran.

Mafhûm al-Nash, misalnya, dituduh sebagai karya yang menempatkan teks Alqur’an sebagai teks buatan Muhammad SAW. Tuduhan semacam ini ditolak mentah-mentah oleh Abu Zayd dalam wawancaranya, “I treat the Qur’an as a nass (text) given by God to the Prophet Mohamed. That text is put in a human language, which is the Arabic language. When I said so, I was accused of saying that the Prophet Mohamed wrote the Qur’an. This is not a crisis of thought, but a crisis of conscience”.

Jelas sudah bahwa Abu Zayd secara eksplisit meyakini bahwa teks Alqur’an adalah wahyu Tuhan yang diturunkan kepada Muhammad. Teks Alqur’an turun melalui bahasa manusia, yakni bahasa Arab, agar dapat dipahami oleh penerimanya. Dengan demikian, tuduhan yang menyatakan bahwa Abu Zayd menganggap Alqur’an sebagai kitab buatan Muhammad adalah tuduhan yang muncul dari krisis hati nurani.

Kesalahpahaman itu terjadi akibat kesalahan para kritikus Abu Zayd dalam memahami istilah “Alqur’an adalah produk budaya” (muntâj tsaqâfiy). Untuk mengantisipasi kesalahpahaman itu, Abu Zayd dalam Mafhûm al-Nashmenjelaskan, “wa al-maqshûd bi dzalika annahu tasyakkala fi al-wâqi’ wa al-tsaqâfat khilâla fatrah tazîdu ‘ala ‘isyrîna ‘âman”.

Artinya, “Yang dimaksud dengan ‘produk budaya’ di sini adalah: Alqur’an terbentuk di tengah-tengah kenyataan sosial dan budaya Arab selama lebih dari dua puluh tahun”. Abu Zayd menegaskan lebih lanjut bahwa keimanan terhadap sumber Ilahi teks Alqur’an tidak bertentangan dengan upaya menganalisanya melalui pendekatan kultural dimana teks tersebut muncul.

Untuk memahami lebih jelas kerangka pemikiran Abu Zaid dalam Mafhûm al-Nash, Charles Hirschkind dalam Heresy or Hermeneutics: the Case of Nashr Hamid Abu Zayd menyatakan, “Titik tolak argumentasi Abu Zayd adalah gagasan bahwa setelah diturunkan kepada Muhammad, Alqur’an masuk ke dalam dimensi sejarah dan menjadi tunduk pada hukum-hukum yang bersifat historis dan sosiologis.

Teks Alqur’an kemudian menjadi manusiawi (humanized/muta’annas), memasukkan relung-relung budaya yang partikular, kondisi politik, dan unsur-unsur ideologis masyarakat Arab abad ketujuh”. Dikatakan manusiawi sebab Alqur’an turun melalui media bahasa manusia agar dapat dipahami penerimanya. Juga karena Alquran telah bermetamorfosis dari “teks Ilahi” menjadi “teks yang ditafsiri secara manusiawi” .

Konsepsi Abu Zayd ini sama sekali tak menyeleweng sebab senada dengan QS. Yusuf: 2, “Sesungguhnya Kami menurunkannya berupa Alqur’an dengan berbahasa Arab, agar kamu memahaminya”. Dengan demikian sah-sah saja jika Alqur’an dipahami dengan pendekatan bahasa dan sosial budaya.

Abu Zayd juga dikenal sebagai tokoh yang mengenalkan diskursus hermeneutika melalui tulisannya yang berjudul al-Hirminiyutiqa wa Mu’dilat Tafsîr al-Nash (Hermeneutika dan Problema Penafsiran Teks). Namun tawaran ini ditolak secara massif oleh kalangan konservatif dengan alasan hermeneutika adalah metode penafsiran Bibel yang tak sepantasnya diaplikasikan dalam penafsiran Alqur’an.

Pandangan konservatif yang simplistik ini diluruskan Abu Zayd dengan statemennya, “Al-hirminiyutiqa idzan qadhiyyatun qadimatun wa jadîdatun fî nafs al-waqti, wa hiya fî tarkizihâ ‘alâ ‘alaqati al-mufassir bi al-nash laisat qadliyyatan khasatan bi al-fikri al-gharbi, bal hiya qadliyyatun lahâ wujudûha al-mulih fî turâtsina al-‘arabi al-qadîm wa al-hadîts ‘alâ sawâ”.

Artinya, hermeneutika adalah diskursus lama sekaligus baru. Pokok pembahasannya adalah tentang relasi penafsir dengan teks. Hermeneutika bukan hanya semata diskursus pemikiran Barat, akan tetapi diskursus yang wujudnya juga telah ada dalam turâts Arab, baik Arab klasik maupun modern.

Untuk membuktikan bahwa hermeneutika bukan hanya diskursus Barat tetapi juga ada dalam khazanah Islam klasik, Abu Zaid menulis Isykâliyyât al-Qirâ’ah wa Aliyât al-Ta’wîl (Problem Pembacaan dan Metode Interpretasi) dan Falsafah al-Ta’wîl: Dirâsah fi Ta’wîl al-Quran ‘Inda Ibn `Arabi (Filsafat Hermeneutik: Studi Hermeneutika Alqur’an menurut Ibn Arabi).

Melalui karya-karya ini Abu Zayd mencoba mengkomparasikan hermeneutika Barat dan hermeneutika Islam. Abu Zayd menyimpulkan bahwa khazanah Islam klasik telah memiliki konsep hermeneutika yang sejajar dengan hermeneutika Barat. Dengan demikian, wacana studi Alqur’an sepatutnya membuka diri untuk berdialog dengan wacana interpretasi teks dari peradaban Barat untuk saling mengkayakan satu sama lain.

Karya-karya Abu Zayd tersebut muncul sebagai respons terhadap stagnansi pemikiran, kemunduran peradaban Islam, diskriminasi, dan semakin maraknya gerakan fundamentalisme Islam yang muncul akibat skripturalisme. Salah satu buku Abu Zayd yang concern menyikapi fundamentalisme dan skripturalisme adalah Naqd al-Khithâb al-Dînî (Kritik Wacana Agama).

Buku ini mengekspresikan kegundahan Abu Zayd atas penafsiran tekstualis para aktivis militan Islam yang acap mempolitisasi ayat-ayat Alqur’an. Baginya, Alqur’an harus dipahami secara objektif dan kontekstual dan, sebaliknya, Alqur’an tak boleh dipahami secara harfiah demi kepentingan ideologis dan politis seperti yang dilakukan kalangan Islam garis keras.

Alquran bagi Abu Zayd adalah kitab yang menganjurkan perdamaian, kebebasan, kesetaraan, keadilan, dan nilai-nilai kemanusiaan. Dengan demikian Alqur’an tak boleh dibajak guna melegalkan kekerasan, diskriminasi, kedzaliman dan aksi-aksi lain yang bertentangan dengan nilai-nilai kemanusiaan.

Kontribusi pemikiran Abu Zayd sangat banyak bagi kemajuan studi Islam, namun penulis tak bisa menjelaskan semuanya dalam obituari singkat ini. Sebagai kata akhir, penulis berdoa agar Abu Zayd disatukan di surga bersama Muhammad SAW, Ibn Abbas, Ibn Mas’ud, dan para ahli Alqur’an lainnya.Allahummaghfirlahu warhamhu wa taqabbal amalahu fi tajdid al-khithab al-dini al-Islami.