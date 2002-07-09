Mohammed Arkoun

IslamLib – Mohammded Arkoun lahir pada 1 Februari 1928 di Tourirt-Mimoun, kabilia, Aljazair. Kabilia merupakan daerah pegunungan berpenduduk Berber, terletak di sebelah timur Aljir. Berber adalah penduduk yang tersebar di Afrika bagian utara. Bahasa yang dipakai adalah bahasa non-Arab (‘ajamiyah).
Setelah Aljazair ditaklukan bangsa Arab pada tahun 682, pada masa kekhalifahan Yazid bin Muawiyah, dinasti Umayah, banyak penduduknya yang memeluk Islam. Bahkan di antara mereka banyak yang ikut dalam berbagai pembebasan Islam, seperti pembebasan Spanyol bersama Toriq Bin Ziyad.
Gerakan islamisasi di daerah bekas jajahan Perancis ini juga diwarnai oleh nuansa sufisme. Mahdi Bin Tumart dari dinasti Almohad pada abad 12 menggabungkan ortodoksi Asy’arisme dengan sufisme. Ibn Arabi, tokoh sufisme yang terkenal itu, sempat berguru kepada seorang sufi terkemuka di daerah ini, Abu Madyan. Di antara aliran tarekat yang berkembang adalahSyaziliyah, Aljazuliyah, Darqowiyah, Tijaniyyah dan lain-lain.
Melalui berbagai kegiatan dan ritualisme sufisme populer, berbagai unsur kepercayaan animistik Afrika Utara merasuk ke dalam Islam di Afrika. Misalnya, konsep “manusia-suci atau pemimpin keagamaan (alfa) merupakan serapan budaya pemujaan orang-suci sebelum Islam datang. Menurut Suadi Putro, dalam lingkungan hidup yang sarat dengan sufisme dan nuansa spiritual inilah Arkoun dibesarkan.[1]
Kehidupan Arkoun yang mengenal berbagai tradisi dan kebudayaan merupakan faktor penting bagi perkembangan pemikirannya. Sejak mudanya Arkoun secara intens akrab dengan tiga bahasa: Kabilia, Perancis dan Arab. Bahasa kabilia biasa dipakai dalam bahasa keseharian, bahasa Perancis digunakan dalam bahasa sekolah dan urusan administratif, sementara bahasa Arab digunakan dalam kegiatan-kegiatan komunikasi di mesjid. Sampai tingkat tertentu, ketiga bahasa tersebut mewakili tiga tradisi dan orientasi budaya yang berbeda. Bahkan ketiga bahasa tersebut juga mewakili cara berpikir dan memahami.
Bahasa Kabilia, yang tidak mengenal bahasa tulisan, merupakan wadah penyampaian sehimpunan tradisi dan nilai pengarah mengenai kehidupan sosial dan ekonomi yang sudah berusia beribu-ribu tahun. Bahasa Arab merupakan alat pengungkapan tertulis mengenai ajaran keagamaan yang mengaitkan negeri Aljazair ini dengan Timur Tengah. Bahasa Perancis merupakan bahasa pemerintahan dan menjadi sarana akses terhadap nilai dan tradisi ilmiah barat. Karena itu, tidak mengherankan kemudian kalau masalah bahasa mendapatkan perhatian besar dalam bangunan pemikiran Arkoun.[2]
Pendidikan dan Pengalaman
Setelah tamat sekolah dasar, Arkoun melanjutkan ke sekolah menengah di kota pelabuhan Oran, kota utama Aljazair bagian barat. Sejak 1950 sampai 1954 ia belajar bahasa dan sastra Arab di universitas Aljir, sambil mengajar di sebuah sekolah menengah atas di al-Harrach, di daerah pinggiran ibu kota Aljazair. Tahun 1954 sampai 1962 ia menjadi mahasiswa di Paris. Tahun 1961 Arkoun diangkat menjadi dosen di Universitas Sorbonne Paris.Ia menggondol gelar doktor Sastra pada 1969. Sejak 1970 sampai 1972 Arkoun mengajar di Universitas Lyon. Kemudian ia kembali sebagai guru besar dalam bidang sejarah pemikiran Islam.[3]
Ia menjabat direktur ilmiah jurnal studi Islam terkenal, Arabica. Ia juga memangku jabatan resmi sebagai anggota panitia nasional (Perancis) untuk Etika dan Ilmu Pengetahuan Kehidupan dan Kedokteran. Ia juga anggota majelis nasional untuk AIDS, dan anggota Legium Kehormatan Perancis. Belakangan, ia menjabat sebagai direktur Lembaga Kajian Islam dan Timur Tengah pada Universitas Sorbonne Nouvelle (Paris III).[4]
Arkoun sering diundang dan menjadi dosen tamu di sejumlah universitas di luar Perancis, seperti Iniversity of California di Los Angeles, Princeton University, Temple University di Philadelphia, Lembagai Kepausan untuk studi Arab dan Islam di Roma, dan Universitas Katolik Louvain-La-Neuve di Belgia. Ia juga sempat menjadi Guru Besar tamu di Universitas Amsterdam.[5]
Karya-Karyanya
Pemikiran Arkoun sangat kentara dipengaruhi oleh gerakan (post) strukturalis Perancis. Metode historisisme yang dipakai Arkoun adalah formulasi ilmu-ilmu sosial Barat modern hasil ciptaan para pemikir (post) strukturalis Perancis.[6] Referensi utamanya adalah De Sausure (linguistic), Levi straus (antropologi), Lacan (psikologi), Barthes (smiologi), Foucault (epistemologi), Derrida (grammatologi)., filosof Perancis Paul Ricour, antropolog seperti Jack Goody dan Pierre Bourdieu.[7] Arkoun banyak meminjam konsep-konsep kaum (post) strukturalisme untuk kemudian diterapkannya ke dalam wilayah kajian Islam.
Konsep-konsep seperti korpus, epistema, wacana, dekontruksi, mitos, logosentrisme, yang ter, tak dan dipikirkan, parole, aktant dan lain-lain, adalah bukti bahwa Arkoun memang dimatangkan dalam kancah pergulatannya dengan (post) strukturalisme. Arkoun memperlihatkan kepiawaiannya ketika secara eklektik bisa “menari-nari” di atas panggung post strukturalisme itu, dan bila perlu sekali-kali bisa mengenyahkan panggungnya. Ia, misalnya, bisa menerapkan analisis semiotika ke dalam teks-teks suci dengan cara melampaui batas kemampuan semiotika itu sendiri.
Menurutnya, ini dilakukan karena selama ini semiotika belum mengembangkan peralatan analitis khusus untuk teks-teks suci. Padahal, teks-teks keagamaan berbeda dengan teks lainnya karena berpretensi mengacu pada petanda terakhir, petanda transendental (signifie dernier). Arkoun juga bisa mencomot konsep-konsep dari Derrida tanpa harus terjebak pada titik paling ekstrim dari implikasi pemikiran Derrida: tidak ada petanda terakhir. Bahkan dalam bangunan pemikirannya, Derrida yang berpendapat bahwa bahasa tulisan lebih awal ketimbang lisan (dalam bidang filsafat bahasa) bisa disajikan, tanpa berbenturan dengan Frye yang memandang bahwa bahasa lisan tentunya lebih awal ketimbang bahasa tulisan (dalam bidang antropologi, perkembangan kebudayaan atau peradaban).
Secara cemerlang, Arkoun mengaku dirinya sebagai sejarawan-pemikir dan bukan sebagai sejarawan-pemikiran. Sejarawan pemikiran bertugas hanya untuk menggali asal-usul dan perkembangan pemikiran (sejarawan murni), sementara sejarawan-pemikir dimaksudkan sebagai sejarawan yang setelah mendapatkan data-data obyektif, ia bisa juga mengolah data tersebut dengan memakai analisis filosofis. Dengan kata lain, seorang sejarawan-pemikir bukan hanya bertutur tentang sejarah pemikiran belaka secara pasif, melainkan juga secara aktif bisa bertutur dalam sejarah.[8]
Sementara itu, karya-karya Arkoun meliputi berbagai bidang. Di sini hanya disebutkan karya-karya yang berkaitan dengan kajian Islam pada umumnya dan metodologi “cara membaca Qur’an”nya pada khususnya: traduction francaise avec introduction et notes du Tahdib Al-Akhlaq (tulisan tentang etika/terjemahan Perancis dari kitab Tahdib al-Akhlaq Ibnu Miskawaih), La pensee arabe (Pemikiran Arab), Essais sur La pensee islamique (esei-esei tentang pemikiran Islam, Lecture du Coran (pembacaan-pembacaan Al-Qur’an, pour une critique de la raison islamique (demi kritik nalar islami),Discours coranique et pensee scintifique (Wacana Al-Qur’an dan pemikiran ilmiah). Kebanyakan karya Arkoun ditulis dalam bahasa Perancis.[9]
