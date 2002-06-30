1 / 5 ( 1 )

Kota Syria dengan ibukota Damaskus, tercatat sebagai negara yang memiliki pengaruh luar biasa dalam belantika pemikiran di dunia Islam, baik sosial, politik, budaya, dan intelektual (J Gilbert: 1977). Kota yang sempat menjadi ibukota wilayah kekuasaan Bani Umayah ini, terbukti melahirkan banyak figur pemikir dari berbagai ragam disiplin ilmu pengetahuan, termasuk yang paling mutakhir adalah Muhammad Shahrur.

Dr. Ir. Muhammad Shahrur (untuk selanjutnya disebut Shahrur) merupakan seorang insinyur berkebangsaan Syria, dilahirkan pada tanggal 11 Maret 1938. Shahrur mengawali karir intelektualnya pada pendidikan dasar dan menengah di tanah kelahirannya, tepatnya di lembaga pendidikan Abdurrahman al-Kawakibi, Damaskus.

Pendidikan menengahnya ia rampungkan pada tahun 1957 dan segera setelah menuntaskan pendidikan menengahnya, Shahrur melanjutkan studinya ke Moskow, Uni Suviet untuk mempelajari teknik sipil (handasah madaniyah) atas beasiswa pemerintah setempat. Di negara inilah, Shahrur mulai berkenalan dan kemudian mengagumi pemikiran marxisme, sungguhpun ia tidak mendakwa sebagai penganut aliran tersebut. (Charles Kurzman, 1998). Namun demikian, ia mengakui banyak berhutang budi pada sosok Hegel terutama dialektika-nyadan Alfred North Whitehead (Peter Clark, 1996). Gelar diploma dalam bidang tersebut, ia raih pada tahun 1964.

Setelah meraih gelar diploma, tahun 1964, Shahrur kembali ke Syria untuk mengabdikan dirinya sebagai dosen pada Fakultas Teknik di Universitas Damaskus. Dan, pada tahun yang bersamaan, Shahrur melanjutkan studi ke Irlandia, tepatnya di University College, Dublin dalam bidang studi yang sama. Pada tahun 1967, Shahrur berhak untuk melakukan penelitian pada Imperial College, London.

Pada bulan Juni tahun itu, terjadilah perang antara Inggris dan Syria yang mengakibatkan renggangnya hubungan diplomatik antara dua negara tersebut. Namun hal tersebut tidak menghambatnya untuk segera menyelesaikan studinya. Terbukti ia segera berangkat kembali ke Dublin untuk menyelesaikan program Master dan Doktor-nya di bidang mekanika pertanahan (soil mechanich) dan teknik bangunan (foundation engineering). Gelar Doktor-nya ia peroleh pada tahun 1972. Sejak tahun itulah, Shahrur secara resmi menjadi staf pengajar di Universitas Damaskus hingga sekarang.

Selain sebagai dosen, Shahrur juga menjadi konsultan teknik. Pada tahun 1982-1983, Shahrur dikirim pihak universitas untuk menjadi staf ahli pada al-Saud Consult, Saudi Arabia. Selain itu, bersama beberapa rekannya di Fakultas, Shahrur membuka biro konsultan teknik (an engineering consultancy/dar al-Istisyrat al-Handasiyah) di Damaskus.

Tampaknya, perhatian Shahrur terhadap bidang teknik tidak menghalanginya untuk mendalami disiplin ilmu yang lain semisal filsafat, terutama setelah perjumpaannya dengan Dr. Jafar Dek al-Bab rekan se-almamater di Syria dan teman se-profesi di Universitas Damaskus. Perjumpaannya telah memberi arti yang cukup berarti dalam pemikirannya yang kemudian tertuang dalam sebuah karya monomentalnya sekaligus kontroversial yaitu al-Kitb wa al-Qur`an: Qir`ah Muairah.

Sebagaimana diakuinya, buku tersebut disusun selama kurang lebih dua puluh tahun, tepatnya mulai tahun 1970-1990. Dalam pengantar buku tersebut, Shahrur menjelaskan proses penyusunan buku tersebut sekaligus sejauh mana pengaruh rekannya -Dr. Jafar Dek al-Bab- dalam perumusan metodologi yang ia tawarkan dalam buku tersebut. Setidaknya ada tiga tahapan dalam penyusunan buku tersebut.

Tahap pertama (1970-1980). Masa ini diawali ketika beliau berada di Universitas Dublin. Masa ini merupakan masa pengkajian (murjaat) serta peletakan dasar awal metodologi pemahaman al-dzikr, al-kitab, al-risalah, al-nubuwah dan sejumlah kata kunci lainnya. Tahap kedua (1980-1986). Masa ini merupakan masa yang penting dalam pembentukan kesadaran linguistiknya dalam pembacaan kitab suci. Pada masa ini ia berjumpa dengan teman se almamaternya Jafar Dek- yang menekuni Linguistik di Universitas Moskow.

Melalui Jafar itulah, Shahrur banyak diperkenalkan dengan pemikiran linguis Arab semisal al-Farra, Abu Ali al-Farisi, al-Jinny, serta al-Jurjani. Melalui tokoh-tokoh tersebut, Shahrur memperoleh tesis tentang tidak adanya sinonimitas (adamu al-tarduf) dalam bahasa. Sejak tahun 1984, Shahrur mulai menulis pikiran-pikiran penting yang diambil dari ayat-ayat yang tertuang dalam kitab suci. Melalui diskusi bersama Jafar Dek, Shahrur berhasil mengumpulkan hasil pikirannya yang masih terpisah-pisah. Tahap ketiga (1986-1990). Shahrur mulai mengumpulkan hasil pemikirannya yang masih berserakan.

Hingga tahun 1987, Shahrur telah berhasil merampungkan bagian pertama yang berisi gagasan-gagasan dasarnya. Segera setelah itu, bersama Jafar Dek, Shahrur berhasil menyusun hukum dialektika umum yang ia bahas di bagian kedua buku tersebut. Pada tahun 1990, cetakan pertama buku ini diterbitkan.

Buku tersebut, untuk pertama kali diterbitkan oleh al-Ahali Publishing House, Damaskus dan mengalami sukses luar biasa dan dinilai sebagai salah satu buku terlaris (bestseller) di Timur Tengah. Terbukti, buku tersebut mengalami cetak ulang dari kurang lebih 20.000 eksemplar buku yang telah terjual. Bahkan, versi bajakan dan foto copy banyak beredar di banyak negara semisal Lebanon, Yordania, Mesir, Jazirah Arab,dan (termasuk) Indonesia. Tentunya, kehadiran karya tersebut menimbulkan respon yang beragam, baik pro maupun kontra.

Bagi kalangan yang kontra, gagasan dekonstruktif Shahrur dinilai sebagai an enemy of Islam dan a western zionist agent. Gugatan terhadap bukunya, sempat mewarnai polemik di berbagai media, baik cetak maupun elektronik di Timur Tengah. Dr. M. Said Ramdlan al-Buthy, misalnya, disebuah jurnal Timur Tengah Nahjul Islam- menulis gugatan dengan tajuk al-Khilfiyah al-Yahdiyah li Syiri Qir`ah Muirah. Lebih lanjut Dr. Syauqi Abu Khalil sembari mengulangi gugatan al-Buthy menganggap karya Shahrur sebagai perpanjangan tangan zionis (tanfidlan liwashiyati al-shahyniyah).

Sementara gugatan yang berbentuk buku dapat disebut misalnya, Salim al-Jabi, MA. Melalui bukunya yang bertajuk Al-Qir`ah al-Muashirah li al-Duktr Shahrr: Mujarradu Tanjimin (3 Volume) (1991), Al- Jabi menganggap karya Shahrur hanyalah dugaan semata (mujarradu tanjmin). Gugatan serupa dilancarkan oleh Thahir al-Syawwaf. Melalui bukunya, Tahfutu al- Qir`ah al- Mushirah (1993) menilai karya Shahrur telah diracuni idiom-idiom dan retorika Marxian. Selain itu, Jamal al-Banna juga menulis sebuah catatan dalam salah satu seri bukunya, Nahwa Fiqhin Jaddin (t.t); Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd dalam bagian bukunya yang berjudul al-Nasshu, al-Sulthah, al-Haqiqah: Bayna Iradati al-Marifah wa Iradati al-Haymanah dan Dawairu al-Khau: Qiraah fi al-Khithab al-Marah.

Selain itu, tudingan yang tidak kalah pedasnya, sebagaimana diungkapkan Dale F. Eickelman bahwa pada tahun 1993, seorang penjual buku di Kuwait menganggap bahwa buku Shahrur lebih berbahaya daripada Satanic Verses-nya Salman Rusydie, mengingat Shahrur menulis karya tersebut dalam kapasitasnya sebagai pemeluk Islam sebagaimana kita. (Dale F. Eickelman dan James Piscatori, 1996). Anggapan bahwa pemikirannya berbahaya, menyebabkan sebagian pemerintah negara-negara Arab, semisal Arab Saudi, Mesir, Qatar, dan Emirat Arab secara resmi melarang peredaran buku tersebut di negaranya.( Eikelman dalam Syahiran Syamsuddin).

Sebaliknya, bagi kalangan yang setuju dengan pemikirannya memberikan penilain positif. Bahkan, Sultan Qaboos di Oman mendistribusikan buku tersebut di kalangan para mentrinya dan merekomendasikan mereka untuk membacanya (Eikelmann). Selain itu, para scholar non-Muslim semisal Carles Kurzman, Wael B. Hallaq khususnya dalam bukunya,A History of Islamic Legal Theories: an Introduction to Sunni Ushul Fiqhyang lebih menyoroti teori ushul fiqh-nya, Dale F. Eickelman, dan Peter Clark mengemukakan kekagumannya terhadap pemikirannya yang kreatif dan inovatif.

Pada tahun 1994, al-Ahali Publishing House kembali menerbitkan karya kedua Shahrur, yaitu Dirst al-Islmiyt al-Mushirah fi al-Daulah wa al-Mujtama. Buku ini secara spesifik menguraikan tema-tema sosial politik yang terkait dengan persoalan warga negara (civil) maupun negara (state). Secara konsisten, Shahrur menguraikan tema-tema tersebut dengan senantiasa terikat pada tawaran rumusan teoritis sebagaimana termaktub dalam buku pertamanya.

Selain itu, pada tahun 1996, Shahrur mengelurkan karya terbarunya dengan tajukal-Islm wa al-Imn: Mandmu al-Qiyamdengan penerbit yang sama. Buku ini mencoba mendekonstruksi konsep klasik mengenai pengertian dan pilar-pilar (arkan) Islam dan Iman. Tentunya, kajian-kajiannya diarahkan pada penelaahan terhadap ayat-ayat yang termaktub dalam kitab suci dengan senantiasa setia pada rumusan teoritis yang ia bangun. Dan, karya terakhir (paling tidak menurut pengetahuan penulis) adalah Mitsq al-Amal al-Islamy (1999) yang juga diterbitkan oleh al-Ahali Publishing House. Dalam edisi Bahasa Inggris, buku tersebut diterjemah oleh Dale F. Eikelman dengan judul Proposal For an Islamic Covenant(2000)

Selain karyanya yang berbentuk buku, Shahrur juga banyak menulis artikel di beberapa majalah dan jurnal, seperti Islam and the 1995 Beijing World Conference on Women dalam Koran Kuwait yang kemudian diterbitkan dalam buku Liberal Islam: a Soucebook; The Devine Text and Pluralism in Muslim Societies dalam Muslim Politic Report, dan lain-lain.

Di awal abad XIX, teriak kebangkitan menggema di seluruh belahan dunia Arab. Fenomena apa yang disebut Arkoun dengan ledakan modernitas ini ditandai oleh kesadaran diri dunia Arab atas kelemahannya vis a vis Barat yang telah mengalami kebangkitan material dan intelektual. Berawal dari krisis yang terjadi di dunia Arab abad pertengahan akibat hilangnya ruang berfikir kritis (akibat kritik al-Ghazali terhadap falsifah) di satu pihak dan akibat invasi Mongol ke Baghdad dan kemudian belanjut dengan ekspedisi Napoleon Bonaparte terhadap Mesir di pihak lain, dunia Arab mengalami krisis yang demikian akut.

Segera setelah krisis yang demikian kompleks yang terjadi saat itu, dunia Arab mulai menyadari kelemahan dirinya dengan melakukan kritik diri (auto critique) atas kekurangannya. Kritik diri yang tanpa henti, menyadarkan ulama untuk memainkan peran utama mengkoordinasikan perjuangan melawan kekuasaan kolonial, yang akhirnya melahirkan kemenangan negara terjajah (dunia Arab) (Abu Bakar A. Bagader, 1994). Baik faktor internal maupun eksternal di atas, dapat dikatakan telah memberikan inspirasi pada munculnya kebangkitan dunia Arab. Menyikapi kondisi demikian, respon dan jawaban yang diberikan tidaklah seragam: mulai dari penolakan dan konfrontasi hingga kekaguman dan peniruan yang naif.

Beragamnya respon yang muncul setidaknya disebabkan oleh dua faktor yang mendasar. Pertama, dinamisme pemikiran dunia Arab-Islam modern. Kedua, beragamnya afiliasi sosio-politik, dan ideologi para pemimpinya (Ibrahim M. Abu Rabi, 1996). Karena alasan ini, teramat sulit memetakan tipologi pemikiran yang berkembang di dunia Arab baik dari awal hingga saat ini. Rumitnya tipologi ini di samping karena beragamnya gagasan yang dimiliki, intelektual Arab juga tidak terikat oleh style pemikiran yang linear dan absolut melainkan senantiasa mengalami perubahan dan perkembangan seiring dengan tuntutan realitas (Zuhairi Misrawi, 2000).

Munculnya beberapa tokoh intelektual dalam bursa pemikiran Arab di penghujung abad XX, menandai trend baru pemikiran Arab saat ini. Sebuah trend yang kerap disebut sebagai pemikiran Arab kontemporer yang bermula sejak kekalahan Arab oleh Israel tahun 1967. Kekalahan Arab terhadap Israel tersebut merupakan titik yang menentukan dalam sejarah politik dan pemikiran Arab modern (Luthfi Syaukani, 1996).

Shahrur, satu dari sekian banyak intelektual Arab kontemporer, yang sedikit banyak mewarnai dialektika pemikiran Arab kontemporer. Khususnya melalui karyanya yang berjudul al-Kitb wa al-Qur`an: Qir`ah Mushirah, Shahrur berupaya menggugat monopoli pembacaan teks suci dan berupaya meruntuhkan metode yang ditawarkan ulama klasik yang cenderung unscientific. Gugatan tersebut tidak serta-merta diarahkan pada ulama klasik yang karyanya menempati posisi yang berharga di masanya, melainkan kepada generasi selanjutnya yang memposisikan tura pada wilayah yang tak dapat didebat (ghairu qbil lin-niqs). Konsekuensinya, mereka sulit melepaskan diri dari jeratan masa lalunya dan mereka menduga bahwa produk pemikiran pendahulunya melampaui ruang dan waktu (shalih li kulli zamnin wa maknin).

Dalam konteks ini, Shahrur memetakan dua model aliran yang berkembang dalam masyarakat Arab saat ini. Pertama, skripturalis-literalis. Kelompok ini secara ketat dan kaku berpegang pada warisan masa lalunya. Khazanah yang telah mereka warisi dari pendahulunya diduga menyimpan kebenaran absolut. Oleh karenanya, menghadirkan masa lalu untuk menyelesaikan problem saat ini merupakan hal yang diidamkan.

Kedua, kelompok yang menyerukan sekularisme dan modernitas. Kelompok ini secara a priori menolak warisan Islam. Pemimpin kelompok ini adalah kaum marxis, komunis, dan beberapa kelompok pengagum nasionalisme Arab. Dalam kenyataannya, kelompok ini gagal memenuhi janjinya untuk menyediakan modernitas bagi masyarakatnya, mengingat kata Shahrur, persoalan Arab saat ini bukanlah sekularisme (atau modernitas) melainkan demokrasi. Dengan demokrasi diandaikan tercipta ruang publik (public sphere) yang bebas bagi munculnya bursa gagasan dan dengan demikian bisa menghargai pluralitas.

Melengkapi dua taksonomi tersebut, Shahrur menambah satu model yang mencoba menengahi dua kecenderungan di atas, yaitu kembali ke teks (return to texts), sembari memposisikan dirinya sebagai pengusung kelompok ini. Apa yang dimaksud dengan kembali ke teks menurut Shahrur adalah upaya membaca kitab suci dengan perangkat epistemologi yang diturunkan dari teks suci.

Tentu saja, kembali kepada teks menurut Shahrur akan berbeda dengan apa yang dipahami kelompok islamisis, atau dalam istilah Kurzman, revivalist Islam yang selalu menggunakan slogan kembali kepada al-Qur`an dan Sunnah. Karena alasan ini, Kurzman memasukkan Shahrur dalam kategori Liberal Islam, sebuah kategari pemikiran yang berlaku kritis baik terhadap customary Islam maupun revivalist Islam.

Tidak seperti halnya pemikir Islam yang lain, semisal Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd, Hassan Hanafi, Nawal Syadawi, Arkoun, dan Abid al-Jabiri, Shahrur relatif belum begitu banyak diperbincangkan. Diduga, karena Shahrur kurang memiliki konsituen ilmiah yang bisa menjadi semacam mediasi inteluktual yang kemudian bisa menyebarkan pikiran-pikirannya, di samping (mungkin) karena ruang gerak Shahrur yang hanya berkutat dalam komunitas studi teknik. Sungguhpun demikian, bukan berarti bahwa tawaran pemikirannya tidak sama sekali diindahkan.

Terbukti beberapa penulis, semisal Peter Clark, Dale F. Eickelman, Charles Kurzman dan Wael B. Hallaq, sedikit banyak memperkenalkan gagasannya. Namun sayang, gagasan-gagasannya lebih diterima komunitas ilmiah Eropa ketimbang dunia Arab sebuah lingkungan geografis dan ideologis yang melahirkan dan membesarkannya. Lebih parah lagi, dalam komunitas Arab, gagasannya lebih menjadi sasaran hujatan ketimbang sebagai tawaran akademis. Peter Clark menggambarkan bahwa Shahrurs Islamic society has more in common with european and American countries than any in the Arab or Islamic world today. He has, not surprisingly, been the subject of criticism.