IslamLib – Bukan jalan benar yang dipersengketakan. Nama jalan itulah yang diperdebatkan. Di jalan itu berdiri sebuah gereja setengah jadi milik Gereja Kristen Indonesia (GKI) Taman Yasmin. Gereja itu disegel. Walikota Bogor pelakunya.
Nama jalan di mana gereja setengah jadi itu berdiri adalah KH Abdullah bin Nuh. Ia adalah seorang tokoh besar. Sumbangsihnya tidak tanggung-tanggung. Ia terlibat dalam proses pendirian Negara Republik Indonesia. Ia adalah salah satu anggota Komite Nasional Indonesia Pusat (KNIP).
Ia bergabung dengan tentara Pembela Tanah Air (PETA) bentukan Jepang. Ia bahkan menjadi komandan batalyon PETA atau daidancho. Jabatan komandan batalyon ini ia pegang terus ketika ia bergabung dengan Badan Keamanan Rakyat (BKR) dan Tentara Kemanan Rakyat (TKR).
Ketika tentara NICA masuk kembali ke Indonesia, pemerintah pusat pindah ke Yogyakarta. Salah satu yang diburu oleh tentara NICA adalah KH Abdullah bin Nuh. Ia kemudian ikut hijrah ke Yogyakarta. Di Yogyakarta inilah bersama sejumlah tokoh nasional ia memprakarsai pendirian Sekolah Tinggi Islam yang kini menjadi Universitas Islam Indonesia (UII). Di kota ini pula ia mengembangkan siaran berbahasa Arab Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI).
Radio Republik Indonesia berbahasa Arab punya peranan besar dalam pergerakan kemerdekaan Indonesia. Dari seksi bahasa Arab inilah berita mengenai kemerdekaan RI tersiar ke manca negara, terutama ke negara-negara Arab. Bukan kebetulan bahwa negara paling awal yang memberi pengakuan terhadap kemerdekaan Indonesia adalah Mesir, kemudian disusul negara Arab lainnya. Pada titik ini, menurut M. Imdadun Rakhmat (peneliti KH Abdullah bin Nuh), jejak sang kiai di dunia jurnalisme sangat penting. Ia bukan sekedar wartawan biasa, melainkan seorang wartawan pejuang.
Yang menarik dari cerita perjuangan ini adalah bahwa sosok Bin Nuh adalah seorang nasionalis pembela negara. Kiprah keulamaannya tidak menghalangi dia untuk menjadi seorang nasionalis. Sepanjang hidupnya, Bin Nuh memang dikenal sebagai seorang kiai besar. Ia membangun perguruan-perguruan tinggi dan sejumlah pesantren, tempat di mana lahir ulama-ulama. Tak heran kalau nama Abdullah bin Nuh sering disebut sebagai guru para ulama. Oleh para pengikutnya, ia dipanggil “Mamak.”
Meski memiliki posisi keagamaan yang istimewa di tengah umat Islam, ia sama sekali tidak tertarik ikut-ikutan dalam gerakan pendirian negara Islam oleh Darul Islam (DI) dan Tentara Islam Indonesia (TII). Padahal basis utama gerakan ini adalah Jawa Barat, daerah yang juga menjadi basis gerakan Bin Nuh.
Alih-alih bergabung dengan DI/TII, Bin Nuh justru terus menjadi komandan batalyon BKR dan TKR, membentuk seksi bahasa Arab RRI untuk mengabarkan kemerdekaan Indonesia, ikut hijrah ke Yogyakarta, mendirikan universitas dan lembaga pendidikan, menjadi Lektor Kepala atau Dekan Fakultas Sastra Universitas Indonesia, dan sederat aktivitas lain yang mendukung keutuhan negara bangsa Republik Indonesia.
Jika di kemudian hari nama Bin Nuh dikaitkan dengan sejumlah gerakan keagamaan internasional yang memiliki agenda penghancuran negara bangsa Indonesia, itu adalah suatu kecerobohan besar. A historis. Faktanya, hampir seluruh hidup sang kiai dicurahkan untuk mendirikan dan membangun negara bangsa bernama Indonesia ini.
Dalam hal pemikiran keagamaan, Bin Nuh tampak dekat dengan pemikiran yang berkembang dalam tradisi NU. Ia, misalnya, menulis satu buku yang sejak halaman judul menetapkan posisi pemikirannya. “Ana Muslimun Sunniyyun Syafi’iyyun” (Saya Seorang Muslim Sunni Pengikut Syafi’i).
Aliran teologi Sunni dan mazhab hukum Syafi’i sangat populer di Indonesia dan menjadi anutan masyarakat Nahdlatul Ulama. Pada posisi ini, Bin Nuh sangat jauh dari sosok tokoh Muslim tanpa mazhab seperti yang dikembangkan oleh kaum Salafi Wahhabis. Kalau ada gerakan Islam Wahhabi apalagi jihadis Salafi yang menisbatan gerakannya kepada Bin Nuh, lagi-lagi itu adalah klaim sepihak yang tidak memiliki dasar faktual.
Lebih jauh, Bin Nuh memiliki kedekatan keagamaan dengan kaum sufi, sesuatu yang sangat ditentang oleh kelompok keagamaan Wahhabis. Salah satu karya besar Bin Nuh adalah Diwan bin Nuh. Buku itu berisi 118 qasidah (nyanyian puji-pujian) yang terdiri dari 2.731 bait sajak. Namun karya yang paling populer dari tokoh kita ini tentu saja adalah kamus Indonesia-Arab-Inggris, Inggris-Arab-Indonesia, dan Arab-Indonesia-Inggris.
Dalam sebuah kesempatan wawancara untuk talkshow Agama dan Masyarakat KBR 68H dan Tempo TV, KH Mustafa bin Abdullah bin Nuh membantah jika ayahandanya dikaitkan dengan penolakan sekelompok orang terhadap pembangunan gereja Taman Yasmin. Karakter dan jejak pemikiran Bin Nuh sangat tidak sejalan dengan intoleransi terhadap pembangunan gereja. Ada begitu banyak jalan yang menggunakan nama tokoh agama tertentu dan di situ ada rumah ibadah agama lain.
Dalam buku tentang persaudaraan Islam yang terbit tahun 1925, Bin Nuh menulis: “Anda adalah saudaraku. Apapun keadaan anda dan apapun kebangsaan anda. Apapun bahasa anda dan bagaimanapun warna kulit anda. Anda saudaraku walaupun anda tidak kenal aku dan tidak tahu siapa bundaku. Walaupun aku tidak pernah tinggal serumah dengan anda dan belum pernah seharipun hidup bersama anda di bawah satu atap langit.”
