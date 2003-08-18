Home » Tokoh » Prof. Dr. Anne K. Rasmussen
Prof. Dr. Anne K. Rasmussen

Professor Anne K. Rasmussen benar-benar terjun total mengabdikan dirinya dalam bidang musik. Selain melakukan studi akademis hingga meraih PhD di bidang etnomusikologi, dia ikut menikmati sebagai pemain musik. Karena totalitasnya menggeluti musik Arab, Prof Rasmussen dikenal sebagai pemain gambus yang piawai.

Akademikus ini memang mencintai musik sejak kecil. “Memang, saya adalah pemain musik sejak kecil. Saya sudah bermain piano, biola, dan lain-lain sejak masa kanak-kanak,” katanya kepada Ulil Abshar Abdalla dari JIL.

Seperti digambarkan dalam situsnya, dia pernah berlatih di konservatorium New England di bidang seni Barat. Namun, selama berada di sekolah menengah, dia berpindah belajar jaz.

Rasmussen terus berproses. Sejak 1985, dia masuk sekolah lanjutan di Universitas California di Los Angeles (UCLA). Di sana dia bertemu Prof Ali Jihad Rashi, pakar musik Arab dari Lebanon. Di dalam grup Prof Rashi dia mulai belajar alat-alat musik gambus. Dia pun jatuh cinta dengan musik padang pasir ini.

“Saya tertarik sekali dengan musik Arab karena terkesan ramah, hangat, dan mengandung emosi besar, selain ruang yang lapang untuk improvisasi,” katanya antusias. Tradisi improvisasi ini, atau lebih dikenal dengan istilah taqâsim, juga penting dalam musik instrumental semacam al-ud atau gambus. Bahkan, karena kuatnya improvisasi itu, dia menilai, “Di sini, musik yang sering kita dengar terasa kurang profesional.”

Ruang improvisasi luas itu juga dia temukan dalam seni baca Alquran, bidang yang juga sangat diminatinya. “Kita bisa memperhatikan, dalam kegiatan seni baca Alquran, peran improvisasi betul-betul kuat. Jadi, di situ tidak hanya kegiatan menghafal nada-nada dari notasi yang ada, tapi lebih jauh, harus tahu bagaimana berimprovisasi,” beber peraih gelar sarjana dan master dari Universitas Northwestern dan Universitas Denver ini.

Rasmussen makin dalam terjun. Selama dua tahun penuh, 1995-1996, dia tinggal di Indonesia. Dia melanjutkan bermain musik dengan anggota Ikatan Persaudaraan Qari dan Qariah, Hafiz dan Hafizah (Ifqoh). “Sebagian anggota Ifqoh tertarik sekali dengan musik Arab, terutama Bapak Gamal Abdun Naser Lubis dan Zaini Lubis yang solois,” kenang akademikus yang juga pernah belajar di Universitas Sorbonne (Prancis) ini.

Grup ini dipimpin oleh Dr Yusnar Yusuf yang bekerja di Departemen Agama. “Waktu saya menghadiri MTQ di Kalimantan, mereka menawarkan diri untuk berkolaborasi dengan saya. Kami lalu berlatih terus dan akhirnya tampil di panggung.”

Lewat musik ini, Prof Rasmussen juga melihat gerak interaksi budaya. Karena itu, cukup kompleks menerangkan keaslian musik. “Lagu yang tadi kita dengarkan (Dia membawa kaset rekaman musiknya dan diperdengarkan bersama-sama di studio, Red), melodinya berasal dari Arab. Tapi, orang di Medan menzafinkan,” terangnya.

Jadi, banyak melodi yang semula berasal dari musik rakyat, kemudian dizafinkan. Ini disebutnya sebagai contoh bagaimana kebudayaan bisa saling meminjam dari kebudayaan lain, saling menambah, mengganti, atau memodifikasi sesuai selera mereka. Misalnya qasidah modern itu. Bulan lalu, kita berbicara tentang Nur Asiyah Jamil yang sering meminjam unsur-unsur intrinstik dari lagu-lagu Umi Kulsum.

Prof Anne Rasmussen sendiri sudah memublikasikan sejumlah artikel tentang musik di antara orang-orang Amerika keturunan Arab dan Timur Tengah. Dia juga telah menghasilkan rekaman CD dokumenter The Music of Arab Americans: A Retrospective Collection (Rounder 1122).

Karyanya di bidang multikulturalisme yang dianggapnya terpenting adalah buku dan CD berjudul Musics of Multicultural America: A Study of Twelve Musical Communities (Schirmer 1997) dan di sana dia berperan sebagai kontributor koeditor.

