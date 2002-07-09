Yusuf Qardhawi

Mesir adalah salah satu negara di kawasan Timur Tengah yang sangat kaya dengan khazanah keislaman. Semenjak Islam masuk ke sana dan Amr bin ‘Ash menjadi gubernur pertama di bawah Khalifah Umar Ibn al-Khattab, di negeri ini telah muncul para pemikir muslim dan pembaharu yang sangat brilian.
Pada zaman Islam klasik, kita mengetahui bahwa salah seorang imam madzhab Islam terbesar, Muhammad bin Idris al-Syafi’i atau yang dikenal dengan Imam Syafi’i, hampir separuh usianya beliau habiskan di Mesir. Pada tataran militer, negeri ini pernah dijadikan markas besar olehmujâhid besar, Shalahuddin al-Ayyubi yang membebaskan al-Quds dari tangan kaum Nashrani.
Pada abad ke-19, kita mendengar tokoh pembaharu seperti Jamaluddin al-Afghani (meskipun bukan kelahiran Mesir) (1838-1897 M), yang bersama-sama dengan Syaikh Muhammad Abduh (1849-1905 M) menerbitkan majalah al-‘Urwah al-Wutsqâ di Paris.
Afghani adalah seorang pembaharu yang berusaha keras membela dunia Islam dan membebaskan mereka dari genggaman para penjajah dan terkenal dengan ide pan Islamismenya (al-Jâmi’ah al-Islâmiyah). Adapun Muhammad Abduh adalah seorang ulama yang berusaha keras melakukan pembaharuan dan mendialogkan ajaran Islam (terutama syarî’ah) dengan realitas masyarakat yang dihadapinya.
Begitu pula muridnya, Sayyid Muhammad Rasyid Ridha (1865-1935 M), yang meneruskan tafsir al-Mannâr karya Muhammad Abduh dan menerbitkan majalah al-Mannâr. Kemudian disusul ulama-ulama Al-Azhar lainnya yang tidak mungkin kami sebutkan satu persatu. Tentu saja rentang waktu antara Imam Syafi’i dengan Jamaluddin al-Afghani tersebut, di Mesir telah banyak pemikir besar lainnya yang muncul.
Pada wacana pemikiran kaum intelektual muslim Mesir ini, sekitar awal abad ke-14 Hijriyah atau abad ke-19 Masehi, terjadi polemik besar antara kaum pembaharu dan kaum tradisional. Di satu sisi, kaum pembaharu berusaha keras agar dapat menghadapkan dan membawa Islam kepada persoalan-persoalan kontemporer yang tidak pernah muncul pada zaman klasik.
Di sisi lain kaum tradisionalis sama sekali menolak ide pembaharuan tersebut dan mereka menangkapnya dengan penuh kecurigaan bahkan mereka menganggap bahwa ide pembaharuan hanyalah merupakan sebuah ide besar berbau Barat yang akan menghancurkan prinsip-prinsip ajaran Islam.
Padahal bagi para pembaharu, upaya tajdid ini adalah sebuah keniscayaan (necessity), karena tanpanya, Islam tidak akan dapat menyentuh persoalan-persoalan baru. Akan tetapi, pembaharuan yang dilakukan harus tetap memperhatikan prinsip-prinsip pokok Islam yang tidak dapat berubah (tsawâbit)[1].
Tentu saja arah berlawanan ini menimbulkan polemik besar dan berkepanjangan. Akan tetapi, akhirnya polemik tersebut mulai menjinak dengan munculnya beberapa pemikir baru Mesir pada awal abad ke-20 yang di antaranya adalah Syaikh Muhammad al-Ghazali dan Dr. Yusuf Qardhawi.
Syaikh Muhammad al-Ghazali adalah ulama yang merepresentasikan kaum pembaharu, sedangkan Syaikh Qardhawi adalah reprsentasi kaum tradisonal. Dengan hadirnya dua orang ulama ini, kubu pembaharu dan tradisional mulai saling berdialog dan mendekati, sehingga kemunculan dua orang tokoh tersebut (meminjam istilah Thariq al-Busyra) seperti dua buah lautan yang bertemu pada sebuah muara (multaqâ al-Bahrain), yaitu lautan para pembaharu dan lautan kaum tradisional, yang kemudian dua laut itu menjadi satu arus.
Dengan demikian, dari kolaborasi ‘cantik’ antara dua pemikir ini, kita menemukan seorang pembaharu yang memiliki ruh tradisional dan pembela prinsip-prinsip Islam (ushûl); dan seorang tradisionalis yang memiliki jiwa pembaharu yang menggunakan tajdid sebagai jalan untuk mempertahankan eksistensi dan ushûl Islam.[2]Dengan demikian, gaya pemikiran Islam seperti ini, akan dapat menjadikan Islam lebih dapat berdialog dan harmonis dengan zaman, tetapi ia tidak kehilangan kemurniannya.
Dua orang ulama ini adalah alumni Universitas Al-Azhar Mesir. Mereka sering sekali mendialogkan pemikirannya secara terbuka. Salah satunya adalah ketika Syaikh Muhammad al-Ghazali menulis sebuah buku yang berisi rekontruksi standar keshahihan hadits berdasarkan makna (matan)dan tidak hanya mendasarkannya kepada kredibilitas para perawi (sanad)seperti yang dilakuakn oleh para ulama klasik.
Buku tersebut berjudul: al-Sunnah al-Nabawiyyah baina Ahl al-Fiqh wa Ahl al-Hadîs. Kemudian Syaikh Qardhawi berusaha mengkritik metodologi Syaikh al-Ghazali ini dengan metodolgi klasik yang sangat dikuaisainya. Buku tersebut berjudul Kaifa na ta’âmal ma’a al-Sunnah al-Nabawiyah (Bagaimanakah seharusnya memperlakukan Sunnah Nabawiyah). Kedua buku tersebut telah diterjemahkan ke dalam bahasa Indonesia.
Kedua tokoh ini adalah dua orang ulama yang memiliki kedekatan secara personal dan pernah bersama-sama menjadi penghuni penjara Thûr, bahkan Qardhawi menulis buku yang secara khusus menceritakan kedekatannya dengan Syaikh Muhammad al-Ghazali yang berjudul: al-Syaikh al-Ghazâlî Kamâ Araftuhu: Rihlah Nishf Qarn. Saat ini, setelah Syaikh Muhammad al-Ghazali meninggal dunia (bulan Maret tahun 1996),[3] Syaikh Qardhawi terus berjuang dan berkarya untuk kebangkitan umat.
Tentu saja ruang sempit untuk pengantar buku ini bukan tempatnya untuk memaparkan perjalanan dan jasa mereka terhadap Islam. Kami hanya akan menulis sebagian kecil kontribusi yang telah diberikan Qardhawi, salah seorang ulama yang masih hidup dan berusaha keras meneruskan cita-cita para pendahulunya tersebut terhadap Islam.
Masa Kecil
Syaikh Yusuf Qardhawi (selanjutnya ditulis: Qardhawi) yang semenjak duduk di tingkat keempat Ibtida’iyah selalu dijuluki ‘Yâ Allâmah’ atau syaikh oleh para gurunya, beliau dilahirkan di sebuah kampung kecil yang bernama Shaft Turab. Ia adalah salah satu perkampungan asri Mesir yang terdapat di Provinsi Gharbiyah, dengan ibu kotanya Thantha.
Dari Kairo, kampung tesebut berjarak sekitar 150 kilo meter atau untuk menempuhnya membutuhkan waktu sekitar 3-4 jam. Tepatnya ia dilahirkan pada tanggal 09 September 1926 dari pasangan suami istri yang sangat sederhana tetapi taat beagama. Ia tidak berkesempatan mengenal ayah kandungnya dengan baik, karena tepat usianya baru mencapai dua tahun, ayah yang dicintainya telah dipanggil sang Khâliq, pemilik kehidupan dan kematian.[4]
Setelah ayah kandungnya meninggal dunia, ia diasuh dan dibesarkan oleh ibu kandung, kakek dan pamannya. Akan tetapi pada saat ia duduk di tahun keempat Ibtida’iyah Al-Azhar, ibunya pun dipanggil yang maha kuasa. Beruntung, ibu yang dicintainya masih sempat menyaksikan putra tunggalnya ini hafal seluruh al-Quran dengan bacaan yang sangat fasih, karena pada usia sembilan tahun sepuluh bulan, ia telah hafal al-Qu’ran di bawah bimbingan seorang kutâb yang bernama Syaikh Hamid.
Setelah ayah, Ibu dan kakeknya meninggal dunia, ia diasuh dan dibimbing oleh pamannya. Pendidikan formalnya dimulai pada salah satu lembaga pendidikan Al-Azhar yang dekat dengan kampungnya, yang hanya menerima calon siswanya yang sudah hafal al-Quran.
Di lembaga pendidikan inilah Qardhawi kecil mulai bergelut dengan kedalaman khazanah Islam di bawah bimbingan para gurunya. Selain itu, dalam rentang waktu Ibtida’iyah sampai Tsanawiyah yang diseleaikannya di Al-Azhar, ia mengalami berbagai peristiwa yang kelak sangat mempengaruhi jalan hidupnya.
Salah satu peristiwa istimewa yang dialaminya di tingkat Ibtida’iyah adalah pada saat pertama kali ia mendengarkan ceramah Ustdaz al-Bana. Ketika mendengarkan ceramahnya, intuisi Qardhawi kecil mulai dapat merasakan kehadiran seorang laki-laki ‘alim yang telah menggadaikan seluruh kehidupannya hanya untuk kepentingan Islam dan umatnya.
Saat itu, Qardhawi kecil yang pernah bercita-cita untuk menjadi Syaikh Al-Azhar, dapat menangkap seluruh isi ceramah yang disampaikan Syaikh al-Bana tanpa terlewat satu bagian pun. Ia pun mulai memiliki kesadaran dan pemahaman akan pentingnya dakwah yang dilakukan secara berjama’ah; maka untuk upaya inilah ia mulai bergabung bersama Ikhwan al-Muslimin.
Pada masa kecilnya, di dalam jiwa Qardhawi terdapat dua orang ulama yang paling banyak memberikan warna dalam hidupnya, yaitu Syaikh Al-Battah (salah seorang ulama alumni Al-Azhar di kampungnya) dan Ustadz Hasan al-Bana.
Bagi Qardhawi, Syaikh al-Battah adalah orang yang pertama kali mengenalkannya kepada dunia fikih, terutama madzhab Maliki, sekaligus membawanya ke Al-Azhar. Sedangkan Syaikh al-Bana adalah orang yang telah mengajarkannya cara hidup berjamaah, terutama dalam melaksanakan tugas-tugas berdakwah.
Mengenai pengaruh al-Bana dalam dunia pemikiran dan spiritualnya, beliau pernah mengatakan: “Di antara orang-orang yang paling banyak memberikan pengaruh besar dalam dunia pemikiran dan spiritual kami adalah Syaikh al-Syâhid al-Bana.”[5]
Kontribusi Qardhawi
Dari sekitar tujuh puluh enam tahun perjalanan hidup Syaikh Qardhawi (sampai tahun 2002), minimal ada dua hal yang menjadi main streamaktivitas hidupnya. Pertama adalah aktivitasnya sebagai seorang intelektual dalam bidang fikih (faqih) dan kedua adalah aktivitasnya yang sangat signifikan dalam shahwah dan harakah Islamiyah.
Bagi Qardhawi, ilmu yang diraihnya di Al-Azhar adalah bekalnya dalam menggali khazanah Islam, sedangkan yang didapatkannya di lapangan bersama Ikhwan adalah bekal utamanya dalam menjalani dunia pergeraklan Islam (harakah) dan shahwahIslamiyah.
Kita akan mencoba melihat dua proyek besar yang terus menerus digarap oleh Qardhawi dalam rangka mengabdikan diri untuk kepentingan umat.
Seperti telah disebutkan di atas, bahwa Mesir adalah salah satu negara di kawasan Timur Tengah yang sangat kaya dengan khazanah intelektual Islam. Di kawasan yang pernah disinggahi beberapa orang nabi ini, hampir semua aliran pemikiran dan madzhab keagamaan dapat kita temukan, baik madzhab fikih, kalam maupun tasawuf.
Dalam dunia fikih, di negeri ini hampir seluruh madzhab besar (terutama empat madzhab Sunni), tetap hidup dan berkembang. Tidak heran jika di sana ada beberapa daerah yang dikenal sebagai kawasan madzhab Hanafiyah, Malikiyah, Syafi’iyah ataupun Hanbaliyah.[6]
Walaupun demikian, madzhab Imam Syafi’i adalah madzhab yang dianut oleh mayoritas masyarakat Mesir, terutama di perkampungan. Secara historis, hal tersebut disebabkan karena Imam Syafi’i pernah tinggal lama di Mesir (sampai meninggal dunia) dan di negeri ini pula beliau melahirkan qaul jadid, yaitu pendapat-pendapat yang sangat berbeda dengan yang pernah difatwakannya semasa di Irak (qaul qadîm).
Dalam dunia tasawuf, sampai saat ini di Mesir masih tumbuh subur berpuluh-puluh tarikat sufi yang di antaranya adalah Ahmadiyah (bukan Ahmadiyah Mirza Ghulam Ahmad), Naqsyabandiyah, Syadziliyah, Rifa’iyah, Burhamiyah, ditambah puluhan tarikat lainnya yang merupakan cabang dari lima tarikat besar tersebut.
Tentu saja tumbuh subur dan terjaganya khazanah Islam di Mesir ini tidak dapat dilepaskan dari peranan Al-Azhar yang merupakan pemilik otoritas keagamaan bagi seluruh masyarakat Mesir[7] dan selalu membela ajaran Islam di garis paling depan.
Di kampung halaman tempat lahir dan dibesarkannya Qardhawi sendiri, terdapat beberapa madzhab fikih dan aliran-aliran tarikat yang dianut masyarakat secara turun temurun. Tradisi ketaatan mereka terhadap madzhab tertentu secara ekstrim, telah menyebabkan mereka hidup statis dan monoton yang sering sekali berubah menjadi sikap fanatik yang tidak dapat dibenarkan oleh Islam.
Sehingga dalam beribadah, mereka tidak lagi mengikuti al-Quran dan Sunnah atau qaul yang argumentatif dan dapat dipertangungjawabakan. Hal tersebut disebabkan karena kepatuhan mereka adalah semata-mata merupakan kepatuhan terhadap indifidu dan bukan pada kekuatan hujjah yang digunakan.
Kondisi inilah yang membesarkan Qardhawi. Akan tetapi ia masih sangat beruntung, karena meskipun hidup di tengah-tengah masyarakat yangmadzhab centris, ia masih dapat ‘tercerahkan’ dan memiliki arus berbeda dengan masyarakat di sekitarnya.
Tentu saja sikap Qardhawi ini tidak dapat dilepaskan dari peranan dan bantuan para gurunya. Semenjak duduk di tingkat Tsanawiyah, Qardhawi telah banyak belajar agar dapat hidup berdampingan dengan mereka yang memiliki pandangan berbeda.
Pada tingkat ini pulalah ia mulai belajar untuk mengikuti hujjah dan bukan mengikuti figur, karena ia mengetahui (sesuai perkataan Imam Malik), bahwa semua orang memiliki kesempatan yang sama untuk mendapatkan kebenaran, meskipun pada perjalanannya, secara tidak disengaja ia melakukan kesalahan.
Semua orang (meskipun seorang ulama besar atau imam madzhab), pendapatnya dapat diterima ataupun ditolak, kecuali Rasulullah saw. Oleh sebab itu, semenjak duduk di tingkat Ibtidaiyah, jika ia mendapatkan gurunya tidak memiliki argumen yang jelas dari al-Quran dan sunnah, ia tidak segan-segan mengkritik dan membantah pendapat gurunya. Melihat sikap kritis Qardhawi kecil ini, ada gurunya yang sangat bangga tetapi ada pula yang merasa ‘jengkel’, sehingga ia pernah diusir dari kelas karenanya.[8]
